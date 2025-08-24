Curated Chatter Freshly Polished for Your Time and Convenience

News that Peter Thiel plans to teach a lecture course on the Antichrist left my jaw on the floor. A way of getting ahead of the narrative, perhaps?

Headlines ranged from AI wombs to Zelensky showing up at the White House in a suit-adjacent look that seemed to charm the president. Trump was spotted grinning behind a neatly trimmed hedge while testing new speakers on a Rose Garden–turned–Mar-a-Lago terrace. Elsewhere, Lil Nas made news wandering the streets in his underwear, a few celebrities welcomed babies, and John Bolton got a dawn visit from the FBI. Trump—hat on, tie off—went live on TV to muse about what it feels like to have your home raided at 6 a.m. (“He knows, but he’s making a point, John.”) He then pivoted during Friday’s impromptu press conference to praise Kristi Noem’s border push, explaining with relish that the wall’s new black paint is meant to get hot enough to “cook them like an egg.”

We also learned more about the King Road murders: newly released body-cam footage, along with detailed complaints from Bryan Kohberger about threats he says he’s facing in prison. A couple of anonymous sources have since reached out with alternative theories based on local insights and one expert who argues the latest documents don’t actually support the official narrative. I just got off of a two hour call with her. What she’s found in those files is astonishing. I’ll be following up on all of it this week.

New Today: William & Kate driving to church in Crathie Kirk with the family (Kate’s hair is lighter)

In Epstein news: Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaced Friday in a nine-hour interview with Todd Blance. Her in her own words, at length, for the first time ever. I’m still only halfway through but completely gripped. While most of the media is writing her off as a self-serving liar angling for a pardon from her old pal in the Oval Office, I find it all so riveting. For me, it fills several significant gaps. These interrogations, I think, reveal more than most people realize. And I’m fairly certain we’ve solved the mystery of the unnamed female billionaire Maxwell alludes to on day one.

Last night I listened in bed. Quality is bad, but it plays like a twisted soap opera on audiobook narrated by a polished British accent, spinning intimate details about Epstein’s sex life, the breakdown of their relationship, his erectile dysfunction, and her own mysterious medical condition that “precludes” her from having intercourse. Woven among Brad Edwards’ lies exposed, lavish flattery aimed at both Trump and Clinton, a breakdown of the billionaire shakedown, and irresistible gossipy footnotes—like her admitted crush on a young JFK Jr., plus a quick brush-past of RFK “the health guy” and his Epstein connection.

Maxwell Sample . . .

I’ll finish the rest tonight to share the most compelling details, from my perspective, later this week. Stay tuned for my full take. I promise it’ll be far juicier than the “liar and fraud” narrative circulating now.

Till then, happy Sunday!

“I do believe that Epstein did a lot of, not all, but some of what he's accused of. This is one man. He’s not some – they’ve made him into this. He’s not that interesting. He’s a disgusting guy who did terrible things to young kids.” — GM Maxwell