We wrapped the week with Trump greeting Putin in Alaska, accented by a red-carpet rollout—and in signature Trump fashion, a cinematic flex courtesy of a B-2 bomber flyover to kick off discussions about Ukraine.

The meeting ended without a ceasefire, unfortunately. But can I just say—Trump’s hot-pink tie on repeat deserves a passing compliment?

Here again. I know I sound like a broken record. But I feel inclined to share that I’m categorizing fringe MAGA media as the WWF of political discourse: only harder to watch and impossible to score.

Trading the noise for Graydon Carter’s memoir on audio while I deep-clean.

That said, it should be noted that Candace Owens seems to be in a weird place with this lawsuit. After practically baiting it, she appears oddly perplexed that Trump isn’t defending her, after calling him a fraud and a “chronic disappointment.” In response to a legal quote, she’s taken to selling T-shirts to fund a lawsuit she invited—but now claims she can’t afford. Critics on X were quick to point out her vast real estate holdings—dozens of homes, a net worth edging $200 million—arguing that a $5 million lawsuit is hardly ruinous. Some wondered how merch slandering Brigitte Macron will actually aid her financially when proof of her staggering family wealth is public.

As for Loomer, her rage never sleeps. Two weeks into August, she’s already unloaded fresh venom on Tucker, Candace, MTG, and RFK. I do wonder how one wakes so animated and ready to argue everyday. I scrolled briefly through her feed yesterday and found myself clinically concerned by incessant rage tweets wedged among images of her cuddling cows.

Some weeks, the internet tells me I should hate it.

Tucker Carlson jumped in the ring too, unwittingly maybe, suggesting Nick Fuentes is a federal plant or CIA operative: “this weird little gay kid in his basement in Chicago” tied to a super-PAC or psy-op aimed at populists.

Fuentes retaliated, resurfacing old clips from June 2024 where Carlson admitted working “in conjunction with the CIA,” contradicting his claim he only learned of his father’s agency ties after his death in March 2025. Fuentes pitched it as authentic America versus elite inheritance: “You were born into Swanson food-fortune royalty… while I’m America. Chicago is America. My story is an American story.”

Alex Jones jumped in to proclaim Fuentes and Carlson are “both feds.” And yes—the global elite are still winning.

If pressed, I might side with Fuentes. He made a fair and compelling case. If Tucker refuses to engage him, it validates Nick’s claims of being snubbed and exposes masked hypocrisy he sees at the core of Tucker’s brand.

Approximately seventy miles down the coast, in the quiet folds of Malibu, Hunter Biden is wrapping up summer by waxing poetic about crack cocaine to captivated podcast enablers in trucker hats and laughing off new threat of a billion-dollar lawsuit waged after he suggested Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump (a theory I may have floated once here myself. Shh!) Melania’s team is demanding a retraction. Hunter said: “fuck that.” He invited the Trumps to sit for dispositions instead. A tactic Michael Wolff (among others) would prefer.

Related: Loomer is dead set on destroying (among everyone) RFK by “exposing” his top aide

Kirby Sommers is accusing Candace Owens of stealing 90% her content for her series on Epstein, insisting “this is what she does” : snagging content from lesser known sources and redressing it as research of her own.

" I like Kirby’s work, but am wary of her facts, since she once reported (with confidence) that Ghislaine Maxwell had a fake tooth filled with a deadly liquid to off herself in case some high-level death kill was ordered upon her."

Flashback: 1992

Kurt and Courtney at Kurt’s mother’s house, Seattle. The wedding cake referenced their April ’92 Sassy magazine cover: “Ain’t Love Grand!” Married three weeks, Courtney a couple of months pregnant, house-hunting in Seattle. Wendy threw them a reception/baby shower at Kurt’s uncle’s house. First family meeting for many aunts/uncles, though several left before Courtney arrived. They showed up at 7pm for a 2pm party. Courtney mused about buying a Victorian mansion in Grays Harbor: “Then we can be the king and queen of Aberdeen.”

“There’s a Tremendous Power in Using the Least Amount of Information to Get a Point Across.” — Rick Ruben

Ashley Biden Calls It Quits: Divorce Drama

Ashley Biden filed for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein after 13 years of marriage, posting—then deleting—a grainy Instagram of him holding hands with his side piece set to B.I. G soundtrack. In her filings, Ashley is seeking spousal support and ongoing insurance coverage but aiming to keep it classy in hopes of avoiding a courtroom showdown. Married since 2012 thanks to an introduction by Ashley’s late brother Beau, the couple was last seen together publicly in 2024.

I was told by insiders with scoop on how it all went down that Krein has a “thing for blonde party girls.”

Who doesn’t?

Maxwell Resented By New Inmates

On Thursday, Maxwell’s attorney described her transfer as necessary for a “safer placement,” and my sources confirm this. Markus wrote on X: “I’m surprised to hear my progressive friends criticizing more humane prisons and Ghislaine’s transfer to a safer facility, especially after she faced serious danger in Tallahassee. The outrage machine wants to turn a safer placement into a scandal.”

My sources say the increased security—four guards with AK-47s stationed at the entrance—is a jolting addition to the facility. Both inmates and staff have resented the disruptions associated with Maxwell’s arrival. Visitation hours have already been cut twice. Such inconveniences haven’t won her favor among fellow inmates, but my sources report she is still “much happier” in Texas.

As a side note, Greg Kelly has suggested that we may have misunderstood key aspects of Maxwell’s case, pointing to efforts that could have been corrupt or colluding behind the scenes. Nice to see mainstream figures offering support for what remains a highly unpopular theory.

Related: a follower sent me this photo yesterday knowing how much I love a photo mystery . They asked me to take a look and see if it could be a Maxwell match. It certainly does resemble her, but Ghislaine as NYC club kid doesn’t really align with any phase I’ve read about. Uncanny though, isn’t it?

Michael Wolff’s Allure Continues to Irritate Me . . .

I hate that I can’t stop watching Michael Wolff bash Trump via slow-drip gossip about Epstein. Reputable sources have warned me he’s “full of shit,” self-invested, and politically motivated in his angling—but I can’t deny he’s a genius at this influencer gig. Regrettably, I’m impressed. I like his home and wardrobe. So much that I find myself consistently irritated by his remarks, yet desperate to know the brand of his cable knit cardigan, or the source of his perfectly aged ticking-striped pillowcases.

His approach is unarguably refreshing for someone like me, burnt out on brute-force commentary dissecting the news. His hot takes are delivered in monotone epilogues, unspooling amid slow-motion house tours that draw us in under the spell of stylish decor. An ideal setting to encourage viewers to question their preconceived bias amid breezy yet intelligent aesthetics as a perfectly enchanting backdrop.

Brilliant.

Props to his wife for concocting this method. I wish the rest of the world would agree to anger me only in good taste.

Wolff’s latest take, relayed from a cool looking attic I want more of, claims Trump is chasing peace in Ukraine to distract from his failed handling of the Epstein files. He poses this theory in a brown sweater layered over crisp white button down. Saturday’s well dressed conclusion being: “Trump is fucked.”

Via Semafor: “If you want to understand the Jeffrey Epstein story — both his grotesque public success and the lack of a secret conspiracy — Michael Wolff, long the enfant terrible of the New York politico-media scene, is one of the few sophisticated and honest brokers. Wolff, who knew Epstein, recorded their conversations, and wrote about him in great detail in his 2021 bookToo Famous, was kicked off X after sharing some of those recordings before the 2024 election and got little TV play for his most recent Trump book.

So his wife, the journalist Victoria Wolff, suggested a move to Instagram, where he’s now got more than 100,000 followers and is regularly going viral with knowing explanations of the president’s inner life.

One reader points out a favorite feature of the project: Each video is filmed in a different part of the Wolffs’ Amagansett home.

“At first I wondered if Michael talking about shady world affairs in various sunny corners of our idyllic Amagansett house might seem strange. But in fact it appears to be calming and reassuring for people. The pretty basket or light dancing on the wall holds people’s attention, and makes the news easier to digest,” Victoria said in an email. She recently started a spinoff account, @ouramagansetthouse.” — Ben Smit

Ann Coulter’s Tea Party With Epstein

Allegedly— according to her, Coulter was invited by Epstein into his home for tea years ago. People in comments sounded skeptical. Coulter claims Epstein was prone to hosting society bold names who showed up to find him in meetings with 16-year-old on his lap. A tactic of his meant to disarm, she says. She also claims that on one occasion dinner guests (herself included) were invited upstairs by Epstein to witness Maxwell “perform a sex act” at his Manhattan estate.

But it’s honestly hard to know what’s true and what’s drafted to hook viewer interests with anything Epstein related.

Epstein Isn’t Hurting Trump in The Polls

Last week I checked in with my trusted pollster source. He’s fair and informative. Skilled at reading statistics. In regard to Trump’s approval numbers, he says it’s remarkable his numbers haven’t “moved an inch.” He’s still at historic highs with Republicans—“rock solid, nothing’s budged.” The only erosion he sees is among independents, which is normal post election. In focus groups he’s conducted over recent weeks, the majority of voters have only a “vague at best” knowledge of Epstein. To Trump’s base: “ it’s irrelevant.” If they love him, they love him. For those who don’t, it’s “a huge deal—even if they know almost nothing about it.” As for the middle, according to him more than a few asked: “Who’s Epstein?”