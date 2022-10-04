House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Girl From The South Co's avatar
Girl From The South Co
Oct 4, 2022

Please God hurry up Android 🤣 I refuse to give in to the 🍎 🤦‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Stephanie W.'s avatar
Stephanie W.
Oct 4, 2022

Bummer! The app is only for Apple users.

Guess I'm relegated to Instagram comments.🤣 fucking hell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture