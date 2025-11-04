You might be wondering by now: does Jessica really plan to petition for the release of every high-profile inmate tied to our current twisted timeline?

The answer is...possibly.

I assure you there’s a method to it. I’m drawn to the anatomy of trials. I love exploring the interplay of law and human behavior, unmasking hidden political incentives and overlooked evidence, challenging the narratives crafted both in the court of law and the court of public opinion. There’s a thrill in peeling back the layers to find complexities that can completely shift a case—angles often missed.

Every legal case I tackle demands patience, rigor, and evidence enough to justify a second look. All of them—from Nick Tartaglione to Maxwell, Holmes, and Joe Exotic—have that. I gather what I need to build a compelling stance and invite you to consider the alternative perspective.

As I see it, the worst thing we can do is assume a popular book or documentary is the whole story. That’s almost never the case. I refuse to accept Hollywood conclusions as the final word behind most of these convictions.

Let’s take a look at Joe.

So, how did we let the Tiger King down? He became a lockdown sensation, a bizarre distraction during grim times, when the whole world turned upside down. Five years later, he says he was exploited—turned into a caricature for a hit docuseries he neither approved nor profited from. Joe claims he was wrongfully convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 21 years.

Now battling cancer and watching his appeals stall, he isn’t asking for a pardon—but a commutation.

First, he says, he needs America to hear his side.

Joe Exotic: Girl, how the hell have you been? JRK: Hanging in there! JE: You know, I’m still fighting prostate cancer. Now it’s in my left lung, and they just put me in for a PET scan because they think it’s moved to my ribs. I’ve refused it. I spent a year in Butler, North Carolina, in a locked 6x12 concrete room by myself, puking from radiation. I’d rather take my chances and wait—maybe until I get some help from President Trump or a new trial—and see some real doctors out in the world.

Highlights: “It took 19 months for the judge in Oklahoma City to sit on my motion. We had to file a mandamus just to make him answer—and as soon as we did, he denied it within two hours.” “I’ve been trying to get out for almost eight years now. I’ve been on appeal in Denver for a year and three months. This is just crazy.” “All Biden did was sign into law giving Carole and the Global Federation of Sanctuaries a monopoly on tigers in America. Every time they confiscate a tiger, it goes straight to them. It’s a monopoly.” “I didn’t film for Tiger King. I was already in jail two years before it was made. They paid government witnesses to carry the agenda through and made me look like this crackhead that I’m not.” “They arrested me on one bogus murder-for-hire charge—supposedly giving Alan $3,000 to kill somebody in Florida. You can’t even go on vacation for $3,000, let alone hire a hitman. And then, because I asked for a fair trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office punished me by piling on 21 more charges.” “I had a list of 30 witnesses I wanted, and I didn’t get one. Not one.” “I saw Tiger King for the first time a few months ago. My lawyers brought it in on a laptop. And I have to admit—I was pretty disgusted.” “They made me out to be this meth head, which I wasn’t. I was the only one in the whole show with teeth and clothes. Who interviews a hitman in a bathtub? And John Finley running around with no clothes on? But worst of all—it did nothing for tigers. Nothing at all.” “What people didn’t see on Tiger King was every holiday—Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter—I opened the zoo for free. I cooked dinner for 300 homeless people. I had the Animal Miracle Network where I granted last wishes for dying little kids. That’s the real side of Joe that nobody showed.” “I don’t even need a pardon. I’ll take a commutation to time served. I just want to get out before this cancer kills me, put this behind me, and live my life.” “Don’t forget that I’m an actual human being, not just a TV character. If President Trump really believes the DOJ was weaponized against him, he’s got to see how it’s been weaponized against normal people too. I just need America to stand up and be my voice—before this cancer kills me.”

Main Points:

In 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison—four years for animal-related charges and 17 for an alleged murder-for-hire plot, which he maintains was fabricated.

For six years, he’s lived behind bars while Tiger King made millions and lawmakers quietly passed the very legislation he’d spent over a decade opposing.

Joe views his case not as a criminal matter— but a political one.

For 11 years, he fought against the Big Cat Safety Act, believing it’d give control of America’s big cats to a small circle of organizations led by Carole Baskin.

After his conviction and removal from public life, the bill passed and was signed into law by President Biden.

He calls himself a political prisoner—someone targeted not for crime, but for challenging power and monopoly.

Tiger King was more than entertainment; Joe sees it as a calculated character assassination.

The show started as a story about tigers but ended up about him.

Witnesses were paid large sums to say what producers wanted, and new recordings suggest payments were made to key figures during his trial.

Netflix profited while portraying him as eccentric and dangerous, shaping a public image that crushed his defense.

Joe and Carole Baskin’s feud became headline gold—each accused the other for years, feeding a sensational media cycle.

When Joe was convicted, Carole not only won the feud but, in his view, silenced evidence that might’ve cleared him—because his downfall was more profitable than his freedom.

Joe’s former associate, Jeff Lowe, promised to save his zoo but instead, Joe says, destroyed it.

Evidence now surfacing from Lowe’s own devices suggests deeper misconduct—witness manipulation, counterfeit goods, identity theft, and even allegations of sex trafficking.

Behind bars, Joe’s faced immense personal loss: battling prostate cancer, losing both parents, while enduring years of isolation.

Through it all, he’s found love in his fiancé, José, whom he met in prison.

Joe doesn’t want pity—he wants justice.

He sees two paths forward: a presidential pardon or the financial support needed to continue his legal fight.

A pardon, he believes, wouldn’t just free him—it’d ignite a national conversation. Without it, he’s seeking to raise $75,000 to fund his appeal and finally present his case fairly.

He’d like Kim Kardasian’s help.

