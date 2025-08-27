The first morning of a new school year in Minneapolis should have been marked by sunlight, hymns, and children’s voices hushed in prayer. Instead, the first hour of service at Annunciation Catholic School’s church was pierced by terror. Minutes into Mass, a frightful figure dressed in black wearing a ski mask opened fire from outside, shattering stained glass framing the church. Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol—all purchased legally—the shooter began firing around 8:30 a.m., shortly after parents had kissed their children goodbye and sent them off to greet a new year.

Neighbors initially mistook the rapid gunfire for a construction nail gun. It sounded purposeful. Two children, ages eight and ten, were killed. Seventeen others were wounded—fourteen children and three parishioners in their eighties.

One mother recounted what her wounded son told her afterward: a medical professional found him on the ground and cradled him, pausing to pray over him, then lifted him into an ambulance, rushing him and others to the hospital, where all are now reported to be in stable condition.

Several mothers first learned their children were in danger through a Facebook mother’s group, before news outlets even reported the attack.

Chilling details about the shooter emerged almost immediately. He had prepared for this attack meticulously. Hours before the attack, he uploaded a highly disturbing twenty-minute video online, flipping through a journal filled with violent racial threats and fantasies about shooting the president. Laughing maniacally, demon like, he scanned a bed littered with weapons, piled with gold bullets. Investigators quickly pulled the video off line. Described as a “manifestation of obsession and planning,” it was a prelude to a carefully orchestrated act of violence.

Their first day of school was terrorized by premeditated evil. Unsurprisingly, political figures quickly politicized the tragedy—one side blaming lax gun control, another pointing to gender identity as a mental health concern demanding intervention. Both deserving of a national conversation.

Police identified the attacker as 23-year-old Robin Westman, born Robert Westman, a former Annunciation student whose mother had worked at the parish before retiring in 2021. Westman legally changed his name in 2020 after adopting a female gender identity. Pigtails punctuated his shift. Investigators say his isolation and fixation deepened over time, fueled by fascination with previous school shooters and deadly intent. He wanted to be famous like them for evil schoolhouse slaughter.

By the time gunfire ended Westman turned a weapon on himself, escaping consequences carved by a grieving community.

Officials called the attack “absolutely incomprehensible.” The FBI has classified it as domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics, emphasizing its deliberate, ideological, and devastating nature. Seven of the wounded children arrived at hospitals in critical condition, and four required surgery. In the latest updates, doctors express cautious relief that all survivors are expected to live.

In photos posted online parents are weeping and children beside them dazed by an early-morning brush with death. Prayer lessons interrupted by gunfire.

We see now, concerns warning of this type of tragedy were overlooked in April 2023— weeks after the Covenant School shooting in Tennessee when Catholic and independent school leaders across Minnesota wrote to Governor Tim Walz.

An article today by Mary Margaret Olohan highlights their pleas for a proposed $50 million school security grant to be extended to nonpublic schools, described as an “urgent and critical need” to protect children. Governor Walz voiced support, and lawmakers faced an $18 billion budget surplus, yet the appropriation never passed. The warning went unheeded.

As I type he is on a live mic offering prayers and asking for unity.

A Letter Dated April 14, 2023 Specifically addressed “school safety in nonpublic schools” —Tim Benz, the president of MINNDEPENDENT and Jason Adkins, the executive director of the Minnesota Catholic Conference, stressed an “urgent and critical need in Minnesota to make sure our schools are secure and safe” in light of “recent, and continuing attacks, on our schools in this country and in our state.”

In 2023 Walz Was Working Instead to Protect Transgenders “In April 2023, the same month the letter was sent, Walz signed legislation establishing Minnesota as a “trans refuge,” promising to “protect those seeking gender-affirming care,” according to OutFront Minnesota. The letter argued that excluding independent and religious schools from security programs was discrimination. The exclusion of one sector of schools – as you know, nonpublic schools serve many students and families in need of services and resources – is a discriminatory act against our students,” they wrote. “Since 2020, nonpublic schools have been advocating to be part of the Safe Schools Program that provides funding to school districts for emergency response training, security upgrades, mental health services, and security resources.” The legislation supported by our collective organizations provides state aid to school districts, intermediate school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools for this program. Unfortunately, this program currently does not cover nonpublic schools, charter schools and intermediate school districts and it is a levy-only program for school districts.” Schools that are not included in the program, they stressed, could be more vulnerable to attacks.” — Daily Wire

I spoke exclusively with Daily Wire White House Correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan, who shared her reflections on the massacre: “As a Catholic and daily mass goer, the thought of someone targeting the most vulnerable among us while they are worshipping is just unthinkable. I’m praying for the families and all those grieving, but immediately spent my day covering this story as much as I could. One main question I have from my reporting: are we going to start prosecuting the parents of trans-identifying youth who transitioned as minors and subsequently carry out mass shootings? This is the second time we have seen this disturbing pattern take place - the first was in Nashville at Covenant Christian School, and after that tragedy, the Biden FBI tried to withhold the manifesto (showing the shooter’s transgender identity and hate for Christianity) from us for as long as possible, claiming it would lead to inaccurate information. I know from my reporting that young people who think they are born in the wrong body are almost ALWAYS struggling from mental illness. They need help, not affirmation and ideology.”

Letter In Full

April 14, 2023 / RE: School Safety in Nonpublic Schools

“Dear Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan: We are writing on behalf of our respective organizations regarding the urgent and critical need in Minnesota to make sure our schools are secure and safe considering the most recent, and continuing attacks, on our schools in this country and in our state. There are approximately 72,000 students enrolled in Independent, Catholic, Jewish, Christian and Muslim nonpublic schools in our state. The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack. In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously. The tragedy from last week at Covenant School must never happen in Minnesota or in our country again. We need to ensure that all of schools have the resources to respond to and prevent these attacks from happening to our schools. We also share our concerns about cybersecurity attacks on our schools and the latest nefarious actions against the Minneapolis and Rochester Public Schools reinforces that all our schools are vulnerable if not adequately secure and prepared for these events. We are asking for your assistance in making sure the Minnesota Legislature enacts your budget recommendation of $50 million to establish the Building and Cyber Security Grant Program and include all schools as eligible for funding, whether they are public, charters or nonpublic schools. The exclusion of one sector of schools – as you know, nonpublic schools serve many students and families in need of services and resources – is a discriminatory act against our students. Since 2020, nonpublic schools have been advocating to be part of the Safe Schools Program that provides funding to school districts for emergency response training, security upgrades, mental health services, and security resources. The legislation supported by our collective organizations provides state aid to school districts, intermediate school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools for this program. Unfortunately, this program currently does not cover nonpublic schools, charter schools and intermediate school districts and it is a levy-only program for school districts. An attack on any school, whether it is a public, nonpublic, charter or another school site, cannot be tolerated or allowed to happen in Minnesota. We want to make sure Minnesota is doing everything it can to ensure that all our students are safe and secure. We ask you include $50 million in the final Education Finance bill and allow nonpublic schools to apply for funding. Lastly, we respectfully request a meeting with you to discuss the proposal and our ongoing concerns regarding safety and security in our schools. Sincerely, Tim Benz Jason Adkins President Executive Director MINNDEPENDENT Minnesota Catholic Conference”

Related: Mary Margaret Olohan’s book— Detrans: True Stories of Escaping the Gender Ideology Cult