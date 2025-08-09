"Lions Gate Portal" is a popular concept in astrology and New Age spirituality. It is said to peak August 8th (8/8) when the Sun is in Leo and aligns with the star Sirius and the Earth. This event is believed to create heightened cosmic energy for transformation and manifestation.” — Signed a believer

A brief pause on the pedophile figths to honor this dazzling moon moment.

No, I’m not dabbling in new-age witchery. I’m a Scorpio—the socially acceptable version of that. Anyone who knows me, knows why. I don’t buy most of the West Coast woo-woo stuff, but I can’t deny how signs and mystical forces have shifted my life.

I won’t retell the story of the owl, but bless the omen that arrived to split my life into two timelines. And after him, both of the psychics who were right: destiny and fate cast three summers ago in vivid detail—forecasting the people I’m connected to, the broken bonds, and the successes and disappointments.

Months ago, a friend pulled tarot cards for me late one night. The spread she laid in front of me was grim, warning of death, betrayal, and endings to all that was fine and familiar in my life. She regretted translating their meaning. All of it came to life. A chaotic storm brewing rage and uncertainty.

After that—after weeks of turmoil—I emerged calmer, with revived focus and sharper clarity.

Last night I pulled three cards again: Queen of Swords—clear-headed, wise, independent; seeing truth, cutting through confusion, setting boundaries. El Mundo (The World)—completion, fulfillment, mastery—the perfect moment before a new chapter. And Six of Wands—victory, recognition, success, moving forward with confidence. That’s exactly where I am.

I can’t explain how this works, and it’s probably a good idea I don’t try. Thanks to Oprah’s early education, intuition has always been my singular compass. But it would take me much longer to realize that manifestation thrives better when aligned with intuition. Right now, I’m cooking up visions with both.

My grandmother loved nightly moon sightings; she’d call us to “go outside and see the moon,” then hang up without a goodbye. There’s something romantic about moon lovers leaning into an ancient spiritual reset powered by fleeting lunar grace.

Tonight’s portal opens only once a year—a flirtatious tilt tempting us into bold new beginnings after a purge of all that doesn’t serve us, pitched as a karmic cleanse to weed out connections rooted in fear, guilt, or old wounds. Making space for us to advance toward our purest truth.

Spirit guides advise we remain open to read new energetic codes. “Visualize golden light pouring into your body and ask, ‘If nothing limited me, who would I become?’”

At this crossroads, we can choose to stay small or step fully into the higher self who’s been there waiting all along.

Light the candles. Charge the crystals.

I’ll probably log off and sit by the fire with a glass of Italian wine. Though it’s worth adding that the CIA’s 1983 Gateway Process files recently revealed an old study to match our interests. In it, details of how they combined neuroscience, physics, and meditation to explore consciousness beyond space and time.

What it concluded was thought guides signal, emotion charges it, focus strengthens it. When our mind, emotions, and actions engage with steady harmony, a process called resonant bonding reality shifts energy. It’s about steadying frequency not chasing results. Consciousness, then acts like a radio tuning into different (higher and lower) frequencies. When our thoughts, feelings, and body align, awareness sharpens from a fuzzy lamp to a laser beam, connecting us to a “universal hologram” capable of transcending space and time.

The Gateway Process studied Hemi-Sync meditation using sound frequencies to sync brain hemispheres and expand consciousness, sometimes inducing out-of-body experiences. You can read about it here.

In short: they concluded that reality is shaped by what we think and want it be.

We always knew this.

Go outside and greet the moon.