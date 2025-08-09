House Inhabit

Lanna
7hEdited

Oh my. I used to use tarot cards and do new age stuff but I’m grateful God pulled me out of this. I pray that God pulls you out of the deception too. I’m not trying to sound high and mighty but I wish someone told me this years ago.

When you use tarot cards you are communicating with demons. Yes, demons. They will give you some truths but ultimately they will try and lead you away from Jesus and God. The devil is so good at deceiving.

2 Cor 11:14-15 - And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness.

Alamo Dude
8h

From Dick Tracy’s Moon Maid, to SNL’s Night of the Moonies. To CBS worrying about the indigenous moon people being colonialized.

RIP Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell. 🙏🙏🙏

