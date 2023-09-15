Full Audio Discussion With Meghann Cuniff

The best thing about having Meghann Cuniff a couple of exits away is anytime a wild court case is unfolding in LA, I can call her over to break it down with solid explanations and sound reasoning. It’s good to be neighbors with a savvy, seasoned court reporter. We might have different styles but share the same stance on free speech. Sometimes we agree on cases; other times we entertain conflicting views. Regardless of that alignment, she is always an opinion I look forward to checking in with. Especially with trials I’m not covering personally, which is the case with Tory Lanes Vs. Megan Thee Stallion.

In this conversation, recorded at my home a couple of weeks ago (before the Masterson letter uproar and the googly-eyed insult), we sat down to discuss how she came to dominate coverage on this trial and what it’s like to be simultaneously adored and hated by the internet for your coverage.

In the case of women journalists, attacks on physical appearance are a go-to method of attack. Just look at what transpired yesterday: Tory Lanez used his last words as a free man to call Meghann a “googly-eyed bitch.”

Afterward, Tory was taken away and transported to a state prison, where he will serve out a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Meghann, I hear, went out for a beer.