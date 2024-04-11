House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tulips and Bees's avatar
Tulips and Bees
Apr 11, 2024

The way she turned on President Trump should give Mr. Kennedy pause - The "block" warning doesn't help her cause. I respect Mr Kennedy greatly but will still vote for President Trump. The VP pick cemented my decision.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tawni Burns's avatar
Tawni Burns
Apr 11, 2024

Trump is for ALL Americans❤️🤍💙🇺🇸!

Sad to see TDS (trump derangement syndrome) is still raging across the Country. I am not a fan of Biden but I don’t get triggered every time he speaks, or lack of🥴.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture