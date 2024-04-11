“Hello everybody,” Trump said approaching the counter, paying compliments to the staff. He asked a cashier what the day’s specialty was before boasting to be very familiar (THE MOST FAMILIAR) with Chick-fil-A’s offerings.

“I know this menu better than you do,” he told workers. “I probably know it better than anybody in here.”

It started out sweet enough.

Trump swung by an Atlanta Chick-fil-A yesterday afternoon en route to a fundraiser where he was expected to rake in another $15 million at a top dollar fundraiser in Orlando, Florida.

During his visit, he chatted with staff, ordered and handed out 30 milkshakes, offered to take care of some customers, and asked a young Black student from HBCU for a hug after she stepped forward to proclaim that "no matter what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you."

"Come here, let me give you a hug!" he smiled.

She rushed over, gushing, "Tell my mamma I made it!"

Trump's praise didn't end there. "It's a great franchise. The owner is a great man who is a member of one of my clubs, and he's fantastic," Trump said. "They do very well, and they're closed on Sunday."

A videographer jokingly said, "It's the Lord's chicken." Trump agreed.

"It's the Lord's chicken, you're right," he said. "It's good chicken, too."

(Not that it matters, but all four of my boys would readily agree.)

The Appearance Ignited An Old Feud: Angela Stanton King Vs. Team Trump

Things took a turn when Angela Stanton King caught wind of Trump's appearance two blocks from her nonprofit Auntie Angie's house. She hoped on Instagram to air her grievances, explaining why she abandoned Trump for Kennedy, accusing Lynne Patton, Trump's senior advisor, of being a “gatekeeper,” and bashing the founder of the Black Conservative Foundation, whom Angela blames for bringing the student (allegedly paid by RFK's campaign to collect ballot signatures) to Chick-fil-A for Trump's appearance.

She slammed the BCF founder for being "an open flaming Feminine closet Gay," then appeared on an IG live to rehash the whole feud in an extended video.

“Does RFK stand for this? Angela is out there representing his campaign, attacking another campaign member with homophobic slurs,” a source connected to Trump’s team asked.

Background :

Angela is known worldwide for serving time in prison with an unplanned pregnancy. She chose Life and gave birth to her child while chained to a bed with a sheriff watching. After spending years serving her community alongside her godmother, Alveda King, Angela received a full unconditional pardon from Donald Trump. Following her pardon, Trump made it illegal to chain incarcerated women during childbirth.

After her release, Angela passionately supported Trump, publicly praising his leadership and commitment to reforming the justice system.

However, after a fallout last year she's been stumping for RFK knocking on doors, even hosting his VP announcement last month in Oakland.

The turning point was due to a conflict over Trump's planned appearance at Auntie Angies House. King claims Lynne Patton told her Trump wouldn't come sit on a sofa with Black women and children. Sources associated with Team Trump say her claims are ridiculous. “Anyone who knows Lynne knows she would never keep Trump from supporting Black women & children. To the contrary, Lynne was the one pushing for Trump to visit Aunt Angie’s House.”

The issue, they say, had to do with logistics. "The hold-up was because Trump is not just a candidate but also a former president. Therefore, he's held to different protocols and security requirements at these appearances."

"That being said, Trump would have loved to tour her facility. However, instead of sitting down in the living room, the USSS/Advance suggested a roundtable format with mandatory flag backdrop, etc," a Trump campaign source explained.

"Angela initially loved the idea. We told her we could have 4—5 Angie's House moms, their kids, her, Alveda King, and others. With this arrangement, conversation would flow better, everyone could go around and tell their stories. She said it was perfect, but her house was likely too small for a roundtable, so she suggested hosting it around the corner at her friend's office. However, the team ultimately decided the office backdrop was too sterile.

The third option was a nearby community center. This way Trump could tour Angie's House and the roundtable at a separate location. According to a source involved in the planning, Angela was excited and "on board with it," but the entire trip was canceled due to Trump's indictment. The plan was to reschedule.

The irony of it all is that, according to a Team Trump source, yesterday likely would've been the day Trump ultimately visited Aunt Angie's House to highlight the importance of pregnancy programs as an alternative to abortion following Trump's announcement that abortion laws be left to the States.

Angela Stanton King and Lynne Patton at a Trump gala last year

Fast Forward 6 Months:

RFK Jr. accepted Angela's invitation and ended up on the sofa Angela planned for Trump. He later hired her to front Black engagement for his campaign.

The rest is explained in the videos below.

"I know the Trumpers are going to kill me but guess what? I support Bobby because I knew him personally."

Angela’s Side

What a shame it couldn't have ended with the viral hug.