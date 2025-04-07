“We will supercharge our domestic industrial base, we will pry open foreign markets and break down foreign trade barriers, and ultimately more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers” — DJT

Greetings from New York, where I’m interrupting a quiet stretch of reading books in bed past noon on spring break to talk tariffs—something most of us haven’t thought much about since elementary school, back when “imports” and “exports” were reduced to coloring-book maps and simplified trade routes.

I’ll have a more detailed guide to share from this trip once I’m home.

Earlier this week, while we were shopping and eating our way through a slower slice of the city, the streets erupted into a coordinated protest called “Hands Off”—denouncing Trump’s presidency, slamming his economic policy, and warning of creeping authoritarianism.

The mob was loud and enraged. In 2016, I probably would’ve joined them. But at this point, I’ve aged out of protests—on either side. Truthfully, there’s very little that would compel me to chant in unison with strangers under any slogan, for any reason.

Meanwhile, my group chats are all aflutter—trading links to flash sales and slashed luxury prices on designer bags, shoes, jewelry. All discounted in anticipation of what’s to come.

Most of us don’t quite understand how these aggressive tariffs work—or how they’ll impact us directly. But we’re watching sinking sales prices and feeling rightfully tempted.

So for those of us who are mostly confused, let’s start simple.

What Is a Tariff?

In simple terms: It’s a tax on goods that come into the country from somewhere else. If a toy is made in China, and there’s a tariff on Chinese-made toys, it becomes more expensive to bring that toy into the U.S.—and that cost gets passed on to you at the register. The idea behind tariffs is to make American-made products more appealing. If imports cost more, the logic goes, people will buy domestic instead. Which in theory, boosts local business, protects jobs, and keeps money inside the U.S. economy.

But tariffs—like everything—come with risks. Other countries can retaliate. And if prices climb across the board, the pressure shifts to the people in the middle—consumers, workers, families—who end up carrying the weight.

With Trump’s new tariffs, things are escalating. Is it shocking? Not if you’ve been paying attention.

Trump has long been a vocal supporter of tariffs. In interviews going as far back as the 1980s, he argued America was being played—especially by China—and claimed tariffs were the only way to restore balance. He’s held that line ever since.

His pitch has always been simple: Tariffs bring jobs home and protect the American worker.

"We Can’t Allow China to Rape Our Country. And That’s What They’re Doing”

Nancy Pelosi // Pro Tariffs in 1996

He campaigned on it—twice. In his first term, he imposed nearly $400 billion in tariffs, marking the most aggressive use of trade penalties since at least the Reagan era.

China responded to his latest announcement almost immediately. Starting Thursday, all U.S. imports into China will be slapped with a 34% tax—a direct retaliation to Trump’s newest round of tariffs announced earlier this week.

This comes after back-to-back 10% tariffs imposed by the U.S. in February and March 2025, citing a list of grievances. China countered with tariffs of its own: 15% on coal and liquefied natural gas, 10% on crude oil and agricultural machinery.

Markets slid following the announcement, with Wall Street bracing for what’s starting to feel like the opening shots of a renewed trade war.

Trump, for his part, responded in all caps on Truth Social: “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG. THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO.”

China’s Immediate Response:

27 U.S. companies hit with new restrictions

A formal complaint filed with the World Trade Organization

Agricultural imports (sorghum, poultry) suspended from six U.S. firms

Limits placed on rare earth exports

An anti-monopoly investigation launched into DuPont’s China division

Curious where this might lead, I called a strategist I trust.

Off the record, he broke it down. He expects Republicans to try and cushion the fallout by introducing a reconciliation bill with populist sweeteners—things like no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security.

“Their play is simple,” he told me. Trump believes the elite ship their jobs overseas, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to bring them back. “Democrats are worried about Wall Street. Republicans will say they’re worried about Main Street. While Dems guard the market, Trump’s out there cutting your taxes and standing up for America.”

It’s strong messaging. And it might land—especially with working-class voters who feel like they’ve been left behind. But it’s also a gamble. Trump’s biggest asset has always been the economy. If he loses credibility there, he loses support on both sides.

“He didn’t win because he was beloved,” the strategist added. “He won because life felt more affordable when he was in office. Gas was cheaper. Groceries were manageable. People had more money in their pockets.”

That’s the legacy he’s banking on. And that’s what he has to deliver again.

If these moves spark a recession—or simply drive up the cost of living—his base could fracture.

“The American people may be frustrated,” the strategist said, “but they’re not looking for chaos. They want predictability. Stability. If things get shaky, they’ll walk.”

Here’s the Wager Trump is Betting on:

A tax bill that brings real relief to everyday Americans

Markets that level off

Trade concessions that prove his pressure campaign works

Big companies announcing jobs returning to U.S. soil

Lower gas prices and mortgage rates

No recession

We all know Donald Trump is a gambler. One lawmaker told us after a recent White House visit that negotiating with Trump can be maddening because, as much as we love him for it, he still sees the world like a real estate mogul. Everything is a deal. Everything is risk vs. reward. And with big risk comes big reward.

If you look at his business history, that risk has often paid off. So while these tariffs have rattled even his core supporters, they’re left trusting the same instinct that’s kept him afloat all along—his financial vision.

But if it doesn’t work this time?

The very thing that’s always set him apart—his credibility on the economy—could be what sinks him.

And primaries are just around the corner.

Everyone I’ve spoken with—on both sides of the aisle—is torn. Because this isn’t just economic policy. It’s a fight to redefine American power. A full rejection of the globalist consensus shared by both parties for decades.

If it works, Trump redefines economic leadership for good. If it doesn’t, he risks it all. His brand and legacy.

“What a bet,” my source concluded.

FYI: I have a very unique reason for heading back by train to DC tonight, so stay tuned for an update on that.