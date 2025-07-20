“They (the media) are doing everything they can to split up Trump supporters from Trump. Only Trump can do that.” — Rush Limbaugh 2017

Greetings from a rare burst of 5G provided by an ancient beach club situated in a rustic cove of Positano, scenery like a living postcard. We are living inside a Leonard Cohen song. It’s a shame the Italians don't appreciate Leonard Cohen. They play house music all hours of the day on these beautiful beaches, which sounds like a complaint because it is. My only one.

We’ve got a few more days here before heading to Rome, then Florence to greet the statue of David, and finally up to Tuscany for a 1960s Elvis-themed birthday party in a castle, which means I'll have plenty to share when I’m back. But for now it’s dolce far niente on foreign shores.

People tell me to enjoy my time offline. They have no idea how much I love my job. Everyday of this timeline is a gift. So much happening now is subject of many unfinished drafts and compiled archives. I could write a book on Ghislaine Maxwell with ease at this point—I know the details by heart. And I suspect she’s going to be of great interest in coming weeks.

I’m practicing being present. It’s harder than I want it to be. Thankfully, Aaron Everitt is back to entertain your interests and discuss history grounded in humility and intellect, mingled with current catastrophe, concerning Trump in his most critical hour.

With love from Italy at noon on a Sunday with impressive WiFi, slight sunburn, and unarguably bad music.

JRK

Aaron Everitt

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK? It's, like, incredible." — Donald Trump 2015

There’s a famous painting from the end of World War I that shows the Treaty of Versailles being signed. There are a lot of things in the painting that are indicators of what is to come. The painting indicates the future for the Germans, and it would not be a positive one. All winners of wars use humiliation to help pacify the defeated. It’s a humiliation ritual that demoralizes the losers and places the victors in a position of power. It happens time and time again in war, and it leaves the losers in a perpetual state of subservience. Power is a hellacious drug. It buries itself deep within the human heart and destroys the essence of what makes humanity capable of living with one another. When power overruns the soul, the consequences for those who have been powered over are deadly. Nothing on earth is more ruinous to relationships than unchecked and unadulterated power. The sages of the past have always known this, and both religious texts and fabled wisdom warn against its acquisition. In a basic sense, humans are not designed to house it in their hearts. It’s a dark poison that, if left unchecked, spreads faster than a cancer. Most who crave it and then receive it rarely know they are blinded by its insatiability. It’s why the painting haunts me when I see it. Everyone at the table knows what is happening, and yet the vanquished are unable to stop it. The burden that the Allies put upon the Germans is an exercise in power that will eventually ruin the world of the future, only this time with more loss of life and weapons that are unimaginable to the minds of the men who are using their power to humiliate the losers.

America has always prided herself on being different. The Constitution allowed for peaceful changes and the restraint of power. It didn’t take force to bring the arrogant to heel. It kept audacious men humble and placed the people over the powerful in a final check of ego. For the first century of the republic, the system attracted ambitious men, but those ambitions were checked by competing ideas and conflicting powers within the government. Those who lived under its system understood that even those who craved power and prestige could be restrained by the built-in checks and balances that were the hallmark of a republic. When the robber barons of the late 19th century reached for the rewards of unfettered capitalism, the political powers rose up and restrained their ambitions. Teddy Roosevelt was the man made for the moment, and regardless of what the titans of industry tried to do, Roosevelt stood firm and used his authority and power to place the reins of the government back in the hands of the people. He believed that the government belonged to the people, and if it was captured by either industry or politics, that system needed to be smashed into bits.

“In the history of mankind many republics have risen, have flourished for a less or greater time, and then have fallen because their citizens lost the power of governing themselves and thereby of governing their state; and in no way has this loss of power been so often and so clearly shown as in the tendency to turn the government into a government primarily for the benefit of one class instead of a government for the benefit of the people as a whole.”

— Theodore Roosevelt

The primacy of the people has always been the aspiration of the United States. We speak of it in our rhetoric, we lean into the preamble of the Constitution, and emulsify ourselves with the We the People rhetoric. The American people believe that this is their country, their government, and their liberty to guard. The ethos of our nation and its people is egalitarian. We are the government of No Kings. A proud and free people who live under the pretense that America survives regardless of leader or political winds. We may disagree with one another, we may even get contentious around elections, but at the end of the day, we live under a pseudo-covenant with one another that this is our nation, and all, even the leaders, are to live under the rule of law, and the natural inherency of the human conditions.

The founders knew it, Teddy Roosevelt knew it, and for many in the world of Trump, they believed that he knew it too. Those of us who came from the Kennedy side of the election cautiously thought when the coalition began to form in the late summer of last year that President Trump might be the man for the moment. America was beleaguered. Worn out of war, tired of feckless politicians and anchor-less leaders, sick and tired of being sick, exhausted of being used by corporations as extraction machines who labor for a devaluing currency, and are exasperated by the hollowing out of our towns and our communities for the benefit of an elite class of people who reside in Washington and on Wall Street. Donald Trump was going to be the hero of our era. He, like Roosevelt, had taken a bullet for the people. He had been spared by divine providence to lead the country out of its abusive relationship with government and restore the hopes of a prideful people. His supporters were thrilled by the abandonment of the Washington elite. They had seen the Washington establishment run the country into the ground. Like irresponsible teenagers, the administrations of the last twenty years had spent the country into irrecoverable debt, trashed its beautiful cities by allowing the infiltration of drugs and homelessness, given away the pride of work to overseas slave labor, and the people had had enough. Donald Trump was going to be the hero for the next golden era of America, and nothing was going to stop it.

Trump is a beloved figure in American politics. The people who have supported him and advocated for his leadership are nearly inseparable from him. Regardless of his moves or what seem to be mistakes, his supporters are loyalists. Influencers like Catturd and Laura Loomer think that President Trump can do no wrong. If they don’t like a decision, they usually pass it off as the savviness of Trump, playing five-dimensional chess.

“Let him cook.”

“Trust the plan.”

“Quit being a panican.”

In many cases, their loyalty has been well served. President Trump has demonstrated that his objectives are usually in the direction of the people. The influencer’s experience helps them justify their defense of the President’s decisions. During the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, Rush Limbaugh famously described the Trump voter perfectly. He understood the bond that President Trump has with his supporters and described how only the President had the power to change that. The media, Pencil Neck Adam Schiff, and Access Hollywood tapes were all impotent weapons because the voters knew exactly who they had voted for, and they loved him for who he is.

“They (the media) are doing everything they can to split up Trump supporters from Trump. Only Trump can do that.”

— Rush Limbaugh 2017

It seems obvious to anyone who has been at a Trump rally that the bond between the people and the President is made of forged steel. What he has said about the government he wants to fix, the way he speaks about the crushed spirit of the American worker, and the anthemic patriotism he displays every time he takes the stage has endeared him to millions of people. Scandal after scandal could be sloughed off because the base knew that President Trump was up against a biased press, a vindictive opposition party, crazy Rosie O’Donnell, or the amorphous Deep State. Trump, despite his very public flaws, is still loved deeply by the people who go to bat for him as his supporters. Many of the people who vocalize their love of the President have lost friendships, relationships with family, have been scorned at work, ostracized by their neighbors, and left to defend what often seem like outlandish and irrational statements and behaviors. Even Covid, the moment that steamrolled the first term of his presidency to a 2020 loss, couldn’t break the bond he had with his most ardent supporters.

I was never a die-hard Trumpster. I liked him and thought he was better than all of the Democratic Party candidates in all three elections. However, his actions and lack of principle in the Covid debacle lost me entirely. I was angry at him for what had happened. I assigned the blame to him because he was the president, and he had been totally overwhelmed by a system he didn’t understand. By the spring of 2023, I was a Kennedy supporter because I thought what the government needed was less personality and more tactical dismantling. What limited influence I had in the Kennedy campaign started with my very first video essay, in which I criticized President Trump for his actions regarding COVID-19. It spoke of my frustrations with his fundamental flaw, as I saw it - tone deafness about the essence of life in a Constitutional Republic.

“The bad actors in the swamp saw Trump’s one weakness: that he had no understanding about America’s first principles, and they pounced.

Trump’s legendary instincts failed him miserably because of the fear of losing an election and for a lack of core beliefs. He didn’t know how to handle Dr. Fauci because he didn’t have a principle about the role of government.

He went along with the experts as they stroked his ego about locking down, masking up, and Operation Warp Speed. Whatever thoughts he had about America first were tossed away because there was no deep conviction about what that meant.”

Admittedly, as much as Covid was a national tragedy and built up deep places of resentment amongst more liberty-minded people, as a Kennedy supporter, I was flabbergasted that despite the evidence, Trump was hanging on to his support. Hadn’t people remembered being locked in their houses? Didn’t they understand that Operation Warp Speed was a bragging right in the fall campaign of 20202? How was it that, regardless of his actions, and even when he was booed in his speeches about the vaccines, he could never be pried apart from his base? It was surreal to me. I loved RFK Jr. because he seemed to truly understand the depth of dastardliness that moves like a haze around the world of Washington. He was better on all fronts, I thought. But it didn’t matter what kind of campaign he ran, how much logic or knowledge he had on a topic, the voters were not departing from Trump. Every action of the 2024 election was another fusion of support along the spine of steel that held the MAGA world together.

As I watched the Kennedy campaign flounder after the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, I realized that this bond between the President and his voters was like nothing I had ever witnessed in politics. He was adored by the red-hatted crowds, and as the different factions came together, the new coalition he was building saw the 2024 version of Trump as the best option to help create a new day in America. His promises to free Ross Ulbricht, to look at Bitcoin as a part of re-aligning governments’ relationship to money, his convictions about the border and immigration, his quasi-admittance of error in the Covid days, his desire to end the forever wars and his resolve to look into the secrets of government, including the Epstein case all seemed to point to a different, more convicted kind of Trump. He knew what had happened to him in his first term, and he wasn’t going to let it happen again in this term if he was elected. All of those discussions and rhetoric made it very clear that he had built an unbreakable bond with his voters.

Then one day in July, in the lull of his first six months of holding office, there was a memo, and all that goodwill and forged steel seemed to bend under the weight of the words: The Epstein Files.

At first, it seemed like a normal Trumpian way of approaching a topic; Art of the Deal stuff. Push the position as far as you can, then come back to the place that people might accept or tolerate. The memo read like a Biden autopen had written it.

No list

No Blackmail

Nothing to see here

Case closed

The diehards were sent out with kitchen fire extinguishers to put out the uproarious forest fire that the memo had caused. The same tropes made their way into the X-verse, and everyone was scolded into patience and told it was the same chess game that Trump always plays. But this time, the MAGA world, including the big names, weren’t having it. The Epstein list disclosure was a part of what, in their minds, made Trump one of them. The American people know the Epstein story too well. Every generation has been subjected to something similar. Sometimes it was called the JFK assassination, or the Great Recession. Other times, it was called Halliburton and Dick Cheney. It masqueraded as Harvey Weinstein or Anthony Fauci. Regardless of its moniker, the people knew the plot: powerful men could do atrocious things, and there would never be a consequence. What President Trump and the thousands of supporters who set the tone of this term through their postings on X or Instagram were indicating was that the two-tiered system was going to die. Trump was the new Roosevelt. He had seen the way the people had been crushed and destroyed by this duplicitousness, and he was going to make sure that it was put to a stop, or at least that is what the people projected upon the actions and red meat speeches of the campaign trail.

So the crowd, who still had questions about the files, got louder and instead of listening to the instructions of the President kept pressing. This time it wasn’t something like Covid where there were threats of death or sickness that could be pointed to to excuse the pivot. This was out-in-the-open-shifting, and it seemed like a betrayal of the promise. The people weren’t angry about Epstein per se, although the dark actions of the man and the men who surrounded him, gave unequivocal clarity to the evil; they were angry that President Trump had seemingly decided that he was going to shelve the wrongdoing. People, when left to their own devices and lacking information, always fill in the gaps.

“Perhaps Trump is on the list.”

“Maybe the people on that list are too influential in every form of government around the world, and the whole system will collapse under the weight of revolt if they are disclosed.”

“Maybe Israel or the Mossad has captured and compromised Trump.”

Anything in a vacuum of information is plausible, but for the average Trump supporter, they couldn’t fathom why there had been a sudden change of heart. Still, no one had heard directly from President Trump or his spokesperson, so there was always room for more dimensional chess or secret recipes. There were rumors of Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi in shouting matches. Kash Patel was ready to quit if Bongino did. Rumors were flying, and the base was getting impatient.

“I’ve stood with Trump since the escalator ride, and I’m riding the Trump train till the end." posted Catturd.

When the administration finally spoke, things got a lot worse. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the Epstein controversy during a press briefing, responding to questions about Bondi’s February claim that an Epstein “client list” was on her desk. Leavitt clarifies that Bondi meant the entirety of the Epstein case files, not a specific list. She emphasized the Trump administration’s commitment to “truth and transparency.” When she was pushed, she deflected the question and moved to the position that President Trump is dedicated to “locking up the bad guys.” While it wasn’t a great look, most of the influencer class held out judgment. President Trump had not yet spoken, and perhaps when he finally did, it would clarify all of this amateur-looking mess.

Then the unthinkable happened. At his cabinet meeting, a reporter asked about the files, and President Trump pounced:

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking — we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable.” He seemed to be telling everyone to stop talking about it. It was bizarre and derailing for most. This case was the very essence of what his supporters saw as their symbiosis with him. They believed that he wanted to take down the system as much as they did, and there on the Cabinet table lay a dead ideal, and the hero had been the murderer.

Acting within his normal character, President Trump doubled down every time he was asked about it. During a quick exchange at Andrews Air Force Base, President Trump expressed confusion about the ongoing interest by his supporters in it, “I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s been dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is. I really don’t.”

He continued by calling it “pretty boring (sordid) stuff.” He then suggested that “only really bad people, including fake news,” were keeping the issue alive.

But he was wrong about it. This wasn’t on the “Fake News” radar yet. This was a rumbling from the people who had helped get him elected — the people who had said time and time again, at great personal expense, that Trump was one of them. With each double down, you could hear the steel cracking and the hearts of his supporters breaking.

"Why on earth is he doing this?” They asked on X and in comments in articles. “None of this makes sense!”

On July 16, in a Truth Social post, Trump labeled the Epstein case a “hoax,” accusing Democrats of creating a “SCAM” and criticizing some of his “PAST supporters” for buying into it “hook, line, and sinker.” He called those pushing for more transparency “weaklings” who were doing “the Democrats’ work” and stated he no longer wanted their support. During a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, when asked if this meant he was disavowing his supporters, Trump said he had “lost a lot of faith in certain people.”

This had always worked before. Trump could weather any storm. He was confident that the bond between the MAGA crowd and him was ironclad. But something seemed different this time. His irritation was palpable in his responses. The maestro had lost his command of the symphony. Even the diehard Catturd had a strange way of conveying his disappointment with how Trump was treating his base:

"You're not going to get everything you want from any politician or political party. EVER! Giving me what I want and what I vote for ... Joe Biden ... 0% of the time. Kamala ... 0% of the time. Democrat Party ... 0% of the time. Republican Party ... 40% of the time. President [Trump, implied] ... 90% of the time."

Trouble In Mudville

The ground under the feet of Americans is anything but stable. The empire’s foundation has been cracking. At first by fissure, and now by tangible and visible destruction. The land and her people are withering under the weight of an economic system that has confiscated the good nature and industriousness of their work and slapped them in the face, telling them that everyone else matters more than them. They have been told that their lives are inconsequential in the scheme of the empire. The nation sends its poor to war because they are the only ones who still believe in the premise of the proposition. The young men from Alabama and Idaho are tossed into the deserts of Fallujah and Ramadi to lose their limbs, their spirits, and their lives, while the power brokers sit at home and trade stocks for wealth, based upon their votes and backroom deals. The powerful have flippantly, for nearly seventy years, said that the lives of the average American are just that — average.

So when someone comes along and gives a glimmer of hope that their lives might be more than something purely expendable for the benefit of the empire, they stand up and listen. The words of Donald Trump were a siren song to the browbeaten men and women of the lost cities in Maine, or the hills of Appalachia, or the overrun towns in Arizona. What he was saying was that the party for the elite was about to end, and rightly or wrongly, the people of this nation believed him. The citizens still want an America that satisfies the old words on parchment that promised them that there could be life, liberty, and eudaimonia because they were American. They stood up for the flags and the parades. They cheered when President Trump stood up in defiance, bloodied and resolved, and they saw themselves in him. They believed that he was born for this moment. They believed that, like America had always done in the past, it found the leader amongst its populace for the moment they were in. They deeply wanted and hoped that who they had elected would have the resolve to defeat the machine that was defeating them.

Those humble American people were the ones who had stood in line at the bureaucrats’ office to get their state-sponsored permits to farm, or to drive, or to operate a business, while outside, the illegal immigrants could sell their foods and wares without any of the same scrutiny. Those who had cheated their way in could operate in the shadows, under the nose of the police, who would do nothing to enforce the codes that the Americans felt forced to obey. The aggrieved Americans were the ranchers like the Maude family in South Dakota, who faced ruinous fines and years in jail from the Forest Service for a fence on the wrong side of a survey line. They were like Nevada Rancher Hank Vogler, who has been subjected to a new maze of paperwork to file to keep his visa workers while the government conspires to take his land for a pipeline, while the corporate farmers could pay off the agencies to expedite their success. You and I have been placed in a prison of paperwork, while those who choose to live above the law are given a pass for the right donation or promised connection.

President Trump seemed like their rescuer. He was going to undo all that they had been subjected to. Rightly or wrongly, the people who voted for Donald Trump believed that he was willing to undo what was slowly destroying the land and country they loved. All of the finagling and trickery that Trump had used in the past were tolerated because they believed that it was in their interests. He was working towards the same end. But the Epstein list is different. There isn’t going to be a tolerance of the trickery or deceit on this one, because to the people, this is the embodiment of whether Trump is really honest about what he has been rhetorically pronouncing about the state of affairs in Washington, or if he’s been a strange version of Dorian Gray. Phony, fake, or worse, unable to fulfill the promises he has made because their suspicions about a carking government are completely accurate.

To the people, they are not interested in this issue being played out in the multi-dimensional chess world, where they have to tolerate the process. The MAGA acolytes believe that Epstein is guilty - and the people who were a part of the Trump campaign fed that beast, be it by myth or by fact. The citizen knows that Ghislaine Maxwell is behind bars for her role in it, and Jeffrey Epstein is dead. There are far too many pieces of circumstantial and victim-stated evidence to let this one slide by. This isn’t about a tax rate, a big, beautiful bill, or even a far-off war, that is detached from the lives of the everyday American. This is the focal point of what the people believe about the government. The people are saying loudly that a government that must operate in the shadows in order to defeat a shadow government is no kind of system to live under.

The people are tired. Americans see enfeeblement in our streets, in our tranqued zombified poor, in our dulling architecture and design, and on the faces of the people who have already lost their wills. Trump, for many, was the last hope for fixing this behemoth mess. Epstein makes him look neutered. The lower-organs-made of brass man of the campaign seems to have been replaced by someone unable to get through the fight. It feels like Casey has struck out, and there’s no joy in America about it. It is hard to say if Trump can fix this now. He’s let the people see something they have never seen before. He’s proverbially murdered his own image, and like the crime he suggests might be tolerated on Fifth Avenue, the crowd has started watching, and they aren’t in love with what they see.

The sneer has fled from Casey's lip, his teeth are clenched in hate;

He pounds with cruel violence his bat upon the plate.

And now the pitcher holds the ball, and now he lets it go.

And now the air is shattered by the force of Casey's blow.



Oh, somewhere in this favored land, the sun is shining bright;

The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,

And somewhere men are laughing, and little children shout;

But there is no joy in Mudville--great Casey has struck out. — Casey At The Bat

Hubris is a terrible vice. It blinds the mind from critique and elevates the color of arrogance in a personality. President Trump is in his toughest moment. In one mighty miscalculation, he has allowed that hubris to change a cherished relationship with the people of the land. He’s given the media and his biggest critics the ammunition to shower the MAGA world with an overwhelming dose of “I told you so’s.” Trump is suddenly looking like what his critics have said he always was, and the base is starting to wonder if some of the characterizations might just have a hint of truth in them. Could Trump be a fake and a fraud who never really loved the people? I don’t think that is true of the President, but the optics are terrible, and the longer this goes on, the louder those questions will become. Hopefully, he takes the sneer off his lip and, for the sake of the country, finds a way to connect on what looks to be a self-inflicted, tricky pitch to hit.