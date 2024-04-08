“Can You Put a Price On Living Free In The Last Free Country?”

As fate would have it, I woke up with a miserable head cold this morning after boasting about my sturdy immune system a few days ago. Lying in bed riddled with resentment over being rendered useless when I'm behind on so much, I received this video from a friend.

Instantly, it lightened my mood.

Maybe Tucker Carlson onstage in Louisiana radiating with revived patriotism is the Sunday sermon we all need right now to remind us what makes this country "beautiful."

As he mentions, getting lost in the dismal headlines that clog our scrolling and weigh our perspective is easy but not always honest. Being on the road these past few months has taught me the same thing.

Now, if only we could get the details on his skincare routine and where he purchased the only shirt he seems to own.

Whatever the case, whatever the details, his break from mainstream media sure looks good on him. The guy is noticeably happier, handsomer, and practically buzzing with joy as an "unemployed television host" with a patriot loving redneck rock star to introduce.

Hope you enjoy the rant.