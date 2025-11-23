“This is Deadly Serious”

In a lengthy message labeled “URGENT,” Candace Owen’s wrote that “two days ago” she was contacted by “a high-ranking employee of the French Government,” who allegedly warned her that the Macrons had “executed upon and paid for my assassination.”

Yesterday afternoon, I was sitting in a tiny house tucked into the hillside on the far side of PCH overlooking the ocean, talking on the phone with a psychic who walked me through the process of remote viewing. Note: her perspective isn’t popular with the faith-based crowd. She insists there’s nothing dark or sinister about it. Downloads she says are divinely-rooted, vivid, cinematic, and accessible with the right training. She describes it as a gift everyone’s born with but gradually suppresses unless it’s deliberately nurtured.

She was incredibly fascinating to talk to. She also explained how diet can affect clarity, offering a list of foods I can incorporate in case I ever want to explore this method myself. Eventually our conversation drifted into biblical history lingering on Jesus’s “lost years,”— the gap between 12 and 30 that historians still struggle to fill. I’ll share more once I’ve had time to sit with it. Many of my questions were connected to the cases I’m investigating. You’ll be interested in what she had to say about Nick, Epstein, and others.

Spoiler: Jeffery Epstein does not register as “dead.”

FYI: I’ll Be LIVE With Jay Beecher Today @ 1pm

I’m behind on Liz Holmes, Charlie Kirk and Mark Epstein features — all three will be published at some point next week, along with the Tim Ballard interview, before I head to the mountains with family for a few days.

Lately, it’s been really hard to know what to take seriously in Candace’s corner of the internet. I lost interest weeks ago out of pure frustration with how she identifies new and random suspects every week, triggering fresh waves of paranoia and viral reposts to keep herself trending, yet never actually develops any of these theories. My algorithm refuses to ignore her, so I catch fragmented recaps. Her supporters are oddly defensive, locked in a hypocritical mainframe. They applaud her for “asking questions,” which are essentially just accusations directed at a rotating cast of suspects every episode, but they react with rage whenever her questions are questioned using the same strategy.

It has become a game of “Candace said.” Her base is trained to ignore and even defend everything she gets wrong. So week after week, a new mess of suspicion and speculation abounds. Yesterday, for example, she cast suspicion on a group of college guys in maroon shirts. I had to read it three times to make sure I understood what she was suggesting, that covert assassins hired to assist in the murder of a high profile figure had shown up on campus in matching uniforms, only to be “outed” by Candace.

Her confidence in such absurdity, I will say, is impressive.

URGENT “Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement. Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out. I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly.



Let all be revealed.”

As for the assassination plot, I see two possibilities.