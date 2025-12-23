After reading Eric Trump’s New York Times bestseller, Under Siege, I wondered about the story behind it—what compelled him to write the book, how relentless public scrutiny impacts his family, and what he hopes to accomplish over the next three years. In 22-questions, he addresses all of that and more.

Q: First off, congratulations on your book reaching #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list. As a first-time author, what’s it like to see your name at the top?

It’s surreal. I’ve lived through so much with my family — the battles, the lies, the victories, the faith that kept us going. This book was my chance to finally tell that story in my own words. To see it at #1, knowing how hard we’ve worked and how much heart went into it — it’s incredibly moving.

Q: What was the most difficult part of the writing process for you?

The hardest part was reliving some of the most intense moments of my life. Writing Under Siege meant going back through years of attacks, investigations, and constant scrutiny — not just on me, but on my entire family. It forced me to process experiences that, at the time, I was just trying to survive. Putting that on paper wasn’t easy, but it was important to tell the truth exactly as it happened.

Q: The book opens with a touching foreword from your father, praising your role in expanding the family business and noting you’re “not one to chase the spotlight.” How did he react when you first told him you were writing a book?

He was incredibly proud. My father knows how much I value our family and our business — I’ve always preferred to work behind the scenes, building, growing, and protecting what we’ve created together. When I told him I was writing Under Siege, he smiled and said, ‘It’s about time people heard your side.’ He’s been supportive every step of the way, and having him write the foreword meant the world to me.

Q: Your mother was famously tough—both in discipline and in business. Growing up, what did you admire most about her?

She was incredibly tough, but in the best way. My mom believed in accountability — if you said you were going to do something, you did it, and you did it well. But beneath that toughness was an enormous heart. She loved fiercely and worked harder than anyone I’ve ever met. I admire her strength, her elegance, and her ability to never lose who she was, no matter what the world threw at her.

Q: What do you miss most about her?

I miss her energy — that mix of strength, class, and determination that defined everything she did. She never stopped pushing forward, never let excuses get in the way. I carry that spirit with me every day, but I still miss seeing it in her — the example she set, and the way she lived her life with absolute purpose.

Q: Early in the book, you share a story about your father admiring a wall built by an Italian mason and offering to hire him on the spot. Would you say you share his appreciation for craftsmanship and hard work?

Absolutely. My father has always admired people who take pride in their work, no matter what they do — and I feel the same way. I’ve spent my life on construction sites, walking properties, talking to welders, masons, carpenters — people who build things with their hands and their hearts. There’s a certain integrity in craftsmanship that you can’t fake. I think that respect for hard work is something I not only inherited from him but live by every day.

Q: I’ve met your kids a few times—they’re adorable. What is life like for them growing up in the public eye? Do they fully understand the spotlight, or are they mostly unaware?

I appreciate that – they really are incredible. I talk about it in the book – my main goal as a father is to protect their innocence as long as I can. They know a little about the spotlight, but they’re blissfully unaware of most of it, and I like it that way. I want their childhood to be filled with laughter, learning, and a sense of normalcy – not the chaos of public life. Someday they’ll understand it all, but for now, they just know that Mom and Dad love them more than anything.

Q: You write that “for us Trumps, negotiation is in our DNA.” Do you credit that skill primarily to your father, or did both your parents play a role?

I would say it’s a combination of both. My dad taught me the power of persistence — that you never accept ‘no’ as a final answer, and that preparation is everything. My mom, on the other hand, had this incredible emotional intelligence. She could navigate complex situations with grace and always seemed to get what she wanted without raising her voice. I think I inherited a little of both: his toughness and her tact.

Q: Like many Americans during COVID, you and Lara moved from New York City to Florida, calling it “the best decision we ever made.” What do you love most about life there? Do you ever miss the city?

Florida has been incredible for our family. We have space, sunshine, and a sense of freedom that’s hard to find anywhere else. Life feels simpler and more grounded — we spend more time outdoors, with our kids, surrounded by people who love this country and share our values. I’ll always have love for New York — it’s in my blood — but life there changed. Florida has become home in the truest sense. It’s where our family can breathe, live freely, and focus on what really matters.

Q: The Art of the Comeback reflects the resilience that defines your family. How has that resilience shaped your life and career?

Resilience has been at the core of everything I’ve done — in business, in life, and certainly in the public eye. Growing up, I watched my parents face enormous challenges and setbacks, but they never gave up. That taught me that adversity isn’t something to fear — it’s something to learn from, to grow through, and to use as motivation. That mindset has shaped how I approach every deal, every project, and every challenge I’ve faced personally.

Q: Lara is widely admired for her down-to-earth nature. What was it about her that made you know she was “the one”?

I knew Lara was ‘the one’ because of her authenticity and strength. She’s smart, grounded, and genuinely kind — the kind of person who makes everyone around her better. From the very beginning, I felt a rare connection with her: someone who challenges you, supports you, and keeps you grounded no matter what life throws at you. Her heart, her humor, and the way she carries herself made it clear that she was the person I wanted to build my life and family with.

Q: Erin Elmore, (friend to Lara and me) is curious how you feel about the fact that your wife can do more push-ups than you?

I would love to say that’s not true, but it absolutely is. Lara is one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met — if she sets a goal, she crushes it. I just try to keep up! It’s one of the many things I love about her — she’s strong, competitive, and has a great sense of humor about it too.

Q: We know your father isn’t a fan of alcohol. What about you? Do you have a favorite cocktail or drink?

I am not much of a drinker — I usually stick to water and iced tea. That said, I do occasionally enjoy a beer with my friends!

Q: What was the first CD you owned?

The Look, by Roxette

Q: I heard a rumor about a dinner where you lost to Don in a shooting competition for the first time, described as a “Stepbrothers” moment. Can you confirm or deny this?

Let’s just say Don got lucky that day. We compete fiercely, but it’s always with laughter and respect. Moments like that are what family memories are made of — a little competition, a lot of fun, and the kind of story you end up retelling for years.

Q: From the start, media coverage of your family has been overwhelmingly one-sided. How do you manage the incessant attacks?

The attacks have been constant, but we have learned to view them as a test of strength. You develop thick skin, and you rely on your family and your values to stay grounded. For us, it’s always been about perseverance — focusing on what matters and not letting the negativity define us.

Q: The chapter on the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago is incredibly vivid. You and your father remained calm under intense circumstances. What did the media fail to convey about that experience?

What most people didn’t see was how composed my father and our family remained throughout that day. The media focused on the chaos, the spectacle, and the headlines, but they missed the reality: we were methodical, cooperative, and determined to protect our rights while staying calm under pressure. It was a high-stress moment, but it was handled with focus, not drama.

Q: RFK Jr. drew support from left-leaning and moderate voters during the campaign. How did the Trump family react to a Kennedy emerging as an unlikely ally?

We were incredibly excited and we love having RFK on the team. What most people seem to forget, is that JFK and the Kennedy family in general, would align more with Republican values today. That is how radical the left has gone. RFK is an amazing man and the movement he is creating is one that will last for generations.

Q: The Butler rally was terrifying for your family, yet mainstream media brushed over it. How did you feel about that?

The Butler rally changed the lives of every single American. My father, a former President and the frontrunner for the next election, was nearly taken out that day. Tragically, we also lost a great man — Corey Comperatore. That moment was terrifying and deeply personal. What made it even more frustrating was how the mainstream media largely brushed over it, focusing on spectacle instead of the very real danger our family faced. They didn’t capture the fear, the precautions, or the sense of urgency in protecting our loved ones. It was a sobering reminder of how quickly life can change, the importance of family, and the need to stay vigilant, no matter the circumstances.

Q: Not many people realize how affectionate your father is with his family; I’ve heard him refer to his sons as “sweetheart.” Why do you think his softer side gets overlooked?

My father’s softer side is something very few people get to see, because the world often focuses on the headlines, the business deals, or the political battles. But with his family, he’s incredibly affectionate and caring — he’s always been present, supportive, and loving with all of us. The little things, like calling us ‘sweetheart,’ are part of who he is as a father. I think it gets overlooked because the public narrative is so often one-dimensional, but anyone who knows him personally sees that heart and warmth every day.

Q: Do you have a favorite place in the White House?

My favorite place in the White House has always been the Oval Office. Beyond its history and symbolism, it’s a place where my father worked tirelessly, but it’s also where we witnessed him as a husband, a father, and a leader in action. Being in that room, you feel the weight of responsibility, but you also see humanity — the moments of focus, humor, and care for family. For me, it’s a space that represents both legacy and family.

Q: Looking ahead, what are you most excited about over these next three years?

On a personal level, I am most excited about continuing to build and expand our family business, exploring new opportunities, and seeing our children grow into remarkable young people. Every day brings challenges, but it’s the chance to make a lasting impact and continue our family legacy that excites me the most. But, I am also so excited to get our nation back. I am excited for every single American to feel pride and love for their country again, under my father’s leadership. We are truly Making America Great Again!