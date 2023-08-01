As a conclusion to this series, I will be posting a two part audio conversation with the main source at the end of this week. Afterwards, she will be taking over, expanding on details and answering questions HERE.
In the meantime: Series Links to Consider
Part One Part Two Part Three Part Four
I cannot wait to hear all the evidence you have on this case. One that has been corrupted by DA office and the power of money.
I still need to read parts 3 and 4. This whole thing makes me sad and sick feeling 😔