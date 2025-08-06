Some days, I wonder how The Onion manages to top actual headlines.

Consider the past eight hours: Trump went for “a little walk” on the White House roof, Big Balls was violently attacked trying to stop a carjacking, Spencer Pratt is hunting Gavin Newson in DC, and JD Vance is said to be hosting a potluck to discuss the release of Ghislaine Maxwell’s 10-hour audio interview.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC," Musk wrote. "A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC." The president said it appears criminals are "not afraid" of the police, because "nothing ever happens to them."

" Washington, D.C. must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see," he wrote in the post. "If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore." — DJT

According to CNN, top Trump officials are scheduled to meet tomorrow evening at Vance’s home to decide whether to release the audio and transcript of Trump attorney Todd Blanche’s recent interview with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Attendees include: Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Blanche himself.

The focus: how to navigate next steps in the Epstein case.

“The administration’s handling of the Epstein case, as well as the need to craft a unified response, is expected to be a main focus of the dinner,” three sources familiar with the meeting told CNN.

I’d pay a million dollars to sit in on this BBQ.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is reviewing more than 10 hours of audio from Blanche’s two-day interview with Maxwell, conducted last month at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Tallahassee. The material is being digitized, transcribed, and redacted to protect sensitive information — including the identities of victims.

Some in the administration are pushing for a swift release, possibly within days. Others argue it could take weeks, depending on seamless coordination between DOJ and the White House.

And there’s talk of Blanche giving a high-profile interview — possibly with Joe Rogan — to speak publicly about the case.

I would argue different options, but Rogan is probably their safest option.

Trump defended Blanche’s meeting with Maxwell today, calling it a step toward transparency: “We’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt who shouldn’t be hurt.”

At the same time, the House Oversight Committee has issued a wave of subpoenas to the DOJ and key figures from both parties, demanding access to Epstein-related documents.

The administration appears to be weighing both the risks and timing of a release, as Maxwell pushes forward to appeal her 20-year prison sentence.

Maxwell’s legal team also filed an objection in Manhattan federal court today, opposing the government's request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the Epstein investigation.

“Jeffrey Epstein is dead,” her lawyers wrote. “Ghislaine Maxwell is not. Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain.”

