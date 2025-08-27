“The police are at my house to arrest me.

I have no idea why.

Deputy Norton said I must comply and I will.

I am not suicidal.

l am no danger to anyone.

I have done nothing.”

As unfortunate update to yesterday’s post, things escalated quickly.

Kelley Wolf was arrested late Tuesday in Park City, Utah, and booked into the Summit County Jail. She’s facing two misdemeanor charges: electronic communication harassment and unauthorized disclosure of personal identifying information. According to People, those charges stem directly from her online activity, including public posting of Scott’s phone number.

The arrest came just hours after a flood of manic Instagram messages in which Kelley called out an “old friend,” lashed out at Scott, and issued demands to see her children. One post read: “Send the kids now!!! No more games. This is war. Last chance before I go to the press.”

Below are all the stories Kelley posted leading up to her arrest — videos documenting the sad decline of their marriage (media highlights and the 911 call released two months ago)