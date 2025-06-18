“When Britney walks in, the room sucks in its stomach. She’s wearing a short Native American-inspired turquoise and black dress, cowboy boots, Dior shades, and carrying a cream Versace bag. Her hair is natural brown. She looks elegant but nervous. With her head down, she coquettishly bounces to a reserved seat up front. Federline is already here, trying to project grown-up authority in his Lexus salesman suit. He’s got about $20,000 of diamonds gleaming in his ears, but he isn’t taking them out, no matter how much the lawyer told him that it was a smart idea.”

A Libra who lives in Los Angeles. Music writer and cultural critic whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, The FADER, and many other outlets. A former columnist for LA Weekly, he is the cofounder of The LAnd magazine and the founder of the pioneering hip-hop blog Passion of the Weiss, along with its record label, POW Recordings.

The Book:

Part memoir, part fever dream—what Weiss calls “50 percent true, 100 percent honest.” A gonzo chronicle of his time embedded in the celebrity-industrial complex of the early 2000s, chasing stories for outlets like OK! and Star (thinly veiled here as HI! and Nova) while watching the machinery of fame chew through the very people it worshipped. Not your typical celebrity tell-all, but a hybrid dispatch from someone reluctantly inside the beast—writing as both observer and participant. Waiting for Britney Spears is funny, tragic, self-aware, and ultimately a scathing portrait of the era that turned mental breakdown into mass entertainment.

The excerpt shared below —exclusive to HIH readers— is pulled from the book, released on June 10.

Waiting for Britney Spears: A True Story, Allegedly

The scene outside the downtown courthouse is pandemonium. A dozen Sheriff’s deputies direct traffic and clear a path for Britney’s white Mercedes coupe, but the paparazzi outnumber them ten-to-one. In front of the colorless six-story cube where they shot Perry Mason, Oliver and I are surrounded by nattering reporters and a failed comic wearing a dream castle on his head.

Britney steers through the horde, gently denting two paparazzi when they get too close. By now, you know how it goes. But it’s also somehow worse. There must be 100 of them and as Mobb Deep said, you can run, but you can’t hide forever. After the cops finally carve out a path, Britney escapes into an underground parking lot, leaving the locusts clicking outside.

It’s easier to understand the physical laws of nature than the manmade code of

justice. In every other aspect of life, Britney had bulldozed her way. The power of her celebrity, beauty, money, charisma, and talent allowed her to circumvent regular constraints. But you can’t negotiate a judicial edict. And there’s no shock as severe as when the justice system exerts its immovable force in your direction. For someone usually able to snap her fingers and realize impossible visions, losing her children is an axis-shattering blow.

An absent-minded functionary gave HI! two press passes for the proceedings, which meant that Oliver joined me in the packed courtroom. They’re all here. The big weekly magazines, the AP, Reuters, the Los Angeles Times, CNN. Pens in hand, notebooks on laps, spectacles misting with excitement.

When Britney walks in, the room sucks in its stomach. She’s wearing a short Native American-inspired turquoise and black dress, cowboy boots, Dior shades, and carrying a cream Versace bag. Her hair is natural brown. She looks elegant but nervous. With her head down, she coquettishly bounces to a reserved seat up front. Federline is already here, trying to project grown-up authority in his Lexus salesman suit. He’s got about $20,000 of diamonds gleaming in his ears, but he isn’t taking them out, no matter how much the lawyer told him that it was a smart idea.

The judge calls the court to order. A pudgy grey old man with a juddering chin and the “my way is the highway” mentality of a cop-turned-prosecutor-turned-berobed kaiser.

It’s be hard to find anyone less sympathetic to Britney. You can see the derision in his watery silverfish eyes. No, multi-millionaire, hoo-haw flashing, leading-America’s daughters-to-sin pop star will come under his bailiwick and think that they don’t have to play by the rules.

What no one ever tells you about the legal process is that most of what’s admitted is up to the judge’s discretion. Of course, there are penal codes, but nearly everything is open to specious arguments. There’s no jury in family law cases. Until the appeals stage, it’s just one fallible human’s opinion. And the judge is letting everything fly in favor of Federline.

“Your honor, if it may please the court, I would like to call attention to a deposition from a Mr. Ray Barretto, a professional security officer in the employ of Miss Spears from late March to the middle of May this year.”

“You may proceed,” the judge tells Federline’s attorney, a ratty man in an expensive suit, who looks a lot like one of Mr. Burns’ high-priced lawyers.

“Objection, your honor,” Britney’s attorney speaks up. Oliver whispers that this distinguished bald gentleman in his late 70s was once Cary Grant’s lawyer. “The court has already been apprised of Mr. Barretto’s deposition and we see no reason to rehash testimony about events from six months ago—when we are here to establish my client’s ability to be a responsible guardian today.”

“Overruled,” the judge says. “Since you’re the third attorney to represent your client in the past three months, perhaps you are unaware of her recurring pattern of insubordination and irresponsibility before this court. She has habitually refused to follow orders, missed drug tests, appeared late or not appeared at all, and neglected to inform both the court and Mr. Federline of out-of-state trips with the kids—in violation of the terms of their agreement. What’s more, she has used too many excuses that the court finds dubious—including but not limited to, constantly losing her phone and changing her number to be unreachable. Actions that make her unable to meet responsibilities that this court deems necessary to regain custody.”

“Thank you your honor,” Federline’s attorney says smugly. “We repeat this information not out of a desire for redundancy, but to establish a pattern that illustrates why my client deserves full custody to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the children.”

“If you recall your honor, Mr. Barretto gave testimony pertaining to an event that

he witnessed on May 2nd of this year,” Federline’s attorney continues. “It involved a suspected overdose in Ms. Spears’ hotel room at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, where Mr. Barretto arrived after several distress calls from Miss Spears seeking help. In his testimony, he described finding Ms. Spears crying and shaking, surrounded by empty liquor bottles, white powder, and a glass pipe. In his words ‘we thought she was dying.

Her skin was all waxy. It was bad. “Fat Tony found her with Howie Day! And in six hours she played the show in Anaheim!” Oliver whispers to me.

Fat Tony was actually the bodyguard’s nickname. Howie Day was a one-hit wonder who Britney met at rehab. You probably heard “Collide” in a CVS once. In retrospect, the Anaheim show was more impressive than I remembered.

“This was but one of several incidents that left Mr. Barretto convinced that Ms. Spears was putting her children at risk,” Federline’s lawyer continues in his reedy voice. “He witnessed her driving around with styrofoam cups of Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola, as well as snorting a ‘powdery substance’ in a nightclub.”

“Objection your honor,” Britney’s lawyer interrupts again. “Mr. Barretto’s testimony should be considered highly uncredible and stricken from the record considering that he sold his story to a tabloid for the reported sum of $180,000.”

“Is that all counselor?” the judge says impatiently.

“One more thing, your honor. Mr. Barretto told the court that Miss Spears was forbidden to swim alone with her children. When he asked another security officer if that was because they were worried that she would drown them, the officer shrugged his shoulders and replied ‘I don’t know.”

“Objection! Hearsay!”

“Sustained.”

“We would like to point out before the court that Ms. Spears has passed her last ten drug tests,” Britney’s attorney counters.

“She’s also missed eight of the last 14 tests that have been ordered,” the judge thunders.

“Your honor, my client is a pop star with a single at the top of the charts,” Britney’s lawyer says.

“Counsel, I don’t care if your client is the Queen of Sheba,” the judge interrupts him. “This court has already found her to be a habitual, frequent, and continuous user of alcohol and controlled substances.”

“She’s promoting an album, your honor! Her lifestyle presents extenuating circumstances that do not allow her to be up and ready to take twice-weekly tests at one hour’s notice—especially not before nine in the morning! It’s unconstitutional!”

“Unconstitutional,” the judge laughs. “Listen, counsel—and I assume you too are listening, Miss Spears—if you want to disobey my rulings then you are more than

welcome to do so. But under no circumstances will I put your children at risk.”

Britney looks shattered, but tries to keep her composure. You can see Lufti’s neck

veins bulge as he tries to stifle the rage. Oliver jabs me in the ribs and nods.

“Your honor, if the court will allow it, we are prepared to present more recent exhibits of the unsafe environment for the children,” Federline’s attorney continues.

“Earlier this month, her bodyguards were seen fighting off two aggressive paparazzi who had bumped into Jayden Spears. We would also like to present the court with a recent copy of HI! Magazine, in which Ms. Spears is described as ‘acting bizarre’ and amidst an ‘emotional cry for help.’”

“Objection,” Britney’s attorney raises his arm. “Reports from tabloid magazines should not be held on the journalistic level of say the New York Times or other publications with more rigorous standards.”

“Overruled. Counsel you may continue,” he turns to Federline’s barrister.

“We are prepared to depose the editor-in-chief of HI! as well as present additional affidavits from two more former bodyguards and a nanny—who claim that Miss Spears has given the babies soda and coffee, put whitening strips on their teeth, and forced them to sit in soiled diapers for hours.”

“That will be enough for now, counselor,” the judge responds. “Is the report from the monitor ready?”

A clerk hands several pages to the judge. We wait while he scans it. For the last several months, a court-appointed parental monitor has shadowed Britney during the intervals in which she’s been allowed to see her children. The findings are due today.

“Your honor, we would like the court to focus on the part of the report where Ms. Spears is said to be ‘unfocused’ and ‘operating in her own world,’ Federline’s attorney says. “The mood at home is quote ‘chaotic to almost somber.’ And her parenting style is described as ‘not abusive in the traditional sense.’”

Britney’s best option is to throw herself at the judge’s mercy. She’d need to publicly cop to past wrongdoings, find God again, became a changed woman. And show a little charm while doing so. The judge wants her to submit. He requires it. This was a former police detective who had long divided the world into good guys and bad hombres. If you did drugs, especially if you were a rich and worshiped young woman, you fell into the wrong category. He saw himself as the neutral arbiter tasked with the awesome power of the state to ensure that there would be consequences for those subject to his control. And for Britney, he symbolized every oppressive reactionary she had become conditioned to loathe.

The lawyers volley back and forth a little longer. The monitor’s report is picked apart. It contains mostly uncontroversial observations about her parenting style, which to be fair, would not necessarily be reprinted in child rearing manuals. Britney’s lawyer keeps returning to her clean drug tests and the ineffable love that she feels for her sons. They need to be able to see their mother—it’s for all of their benefit.

In the end, the old man is hard, but not heartless. The judge grants Britney two daytime visits and one overnight a week. But she and the children must be supervised at all times—with no exceptions. As he delivers the news, tears stream down Britney’s cheeks. Lufti securely wraps his arm around her. Federline never breaks his poker face.

Outside, Grand Avenue is a hungry blob. The smoke from the fires has turned the sun the color of a rotting orange. An overmatched Superior Court media coordinator attempts to corral what feels like a fifth of the active media on the West Coast. The roving TV eyes and disorienting camera flashes and the babel of the same question being asked a thousand different ways. Federline’s lawyer loves the attention and the pliability of the press.

Britney and Lufti walk out from the glass doors of the lobby. For a few seconds, they stand confused beneath carved statues dedicated to the Mosaic covenant, the Magna Carta, and the Declaration of Independence. They’re accompanied by several deputies, who look like they’re trying to help them figure out where they parked.

A few dozen members of the scrum swarm Britney. The cops create a buffer, but one US Weekly reporter practically flings herself over the perimeter, her voice piercing through the din: “How are you feeling about the decision, Britney?”

The question severs any last hint of self-restraint. Leaning in, Britney hisses from somewhere broken: “eat it, lick it, snort it, fuck it.”