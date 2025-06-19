“I saw a comment on Jessica’s Instagram story Monday night that asked, “What happened to Tucker Carlson?” I have to answer, that the causes at the root of his change of heart about war, are the same things that happened to me.”

"Only The Dead Have Seen the End of War”

— Plato

JRK:

Hello and Happy Thursday.

I figure I can’t be the only one turned off by the current state of online discourse. Conversations about the brink of war have devolved into snarky banter and viral clickbait, so I’ve invited Aaron back today to share his take on the whole situation. Yes, it’s an opinion piece—but one grounded in history, offering a long look at where we are and how we got here.

Be grateful for the elevated conversation. It seems to be in short supply these days.

See you then!

Aaron Everitt:

14, 464.

That’s the number of days in my lifetime that the United States has been involved around the world in acts of war. That represents 79% of my life as a fifty-year-old. I say this to communicate my bias and exhaustion with American foreign policy. I hate the way we operate, and there will be no way to discuss the brewing battle in the Middle East without those sentiments coming through in my writing. If any place in the American experience is consistent, it is our foreign policy makers’ love for all things war. It hasn’t mattered if you are Barack Obama, George Bush, or Bill Clinton; what seems to be the default arrangement of the world is that, regardless of who the American people vote for, they always, as the great Tom Woods says, end up getting John McCain. Maybe I just simply don’t understand all the threats or the complexities of “how Washington works,” but the gravitational pull towards all things war is the most massive force in that swampy city.

I say all of this background to frame my own biases. I openly admit that the most regrettable moment of my political involvement was my support and advocacy for the Iraq War. I was deeply invested in the “rights of America” to protect herself. No matter the mounting evidence of our misdeeds and uses of suspect behaviors like torture, or how few weapons of mass destruction were found, or how many civilians were obliterated in the sandy desert, and despite the empirical evidence of American soldiers lives destroyed by post traumatic stress, or loss of limbs, or the shattered families, George Bush was doing the right thing in that endeavor. I made sophomoric arguments about 9/11 and conflated the tragedy with our rights to turn the desert into glass. In hindsight, it was a horrible and embarrassing position to hold. The idea that I could, in some sort of justifiable tension, advocate for war and the death of God’s creations simply because they were from the wrong country, or religion, or our government told me I could, and still hold on to my Christianity, remains an embarrassing representation of my soul.

People, understandably, have very strong feelings about the actions in the Middle East. It involves high levels of emotion, conflations of religious beliefs, and the end of the world, and THE most significant economic interests in the global economy: oil. So, I am going to attempt, and will likely fail miserably, to break down the entire story of how we have arrived at this moment. The events in Iran are not the start of World War III. That started years ago, before the first Trump administration in Ukraine. We are now at the shooting phase of the conflict, but the lives that have been lost in the last decade dwarf the years leading up to World War Two in Europe. By all estimates, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has already cost millions of lives. The misadventures in the Middle East, including the Bashar Assad removal in Syria, have exiled millions of refugees to Europe and America and have, like a child’s snow-globe that’s been shaken, shuffled the traditional alignments of cultures and placed people in incongruous misalignment that has caused terrible strife and frustration. The war has started, and we are just in the phase where we are starting to pay attention.

One final note on my built-in biases. I have four military-aged sons. I have no interest in seeing their lives cut short for some kind of patriotic glory that Lindsey Graham can use in his next election cycle. The consequences of the moment are significant personally to me, and I am going to do everything in my power to persuade people that war is not an answer we should be looking towards. Most of you know that my politics falls somewhere between a libertarian and an old Blue Dog Democrat. If we are to have government at all, it should be a good government that looks out for the interests of the people whom it supposedly represents. There may be a time for war, but if the percentages of my life are an indication, America would be best served by the mastery of peace for a stretch. War has had its time in the last 50 years, and we should be thoughtful about how we engage in this endeavor. I have trusted President Trump and the people around him, and while I openly advocated for a different president in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it was Mr. Trump who won the election. He did so on a three-planked platform of Immigration, Trade, and Ending Forever Wars. I agreed with all of those positions that he took, and I still believe that he wants those as well. As I break this down, I will be in a lose-lose situation in trying to advocate for peace and not being openly advocating for American involvement in another war, because of the strong alliance with Israel. I, like Tucker Carlson, would like to talk about other things besides the war. I still think we have a mess in our own yard that needs tremendous attention, and I feel like the United States has become the world’s worst HOA manager: consistently requiring others to live under rules and systems we don’t live under ourselves. The Washington system is not broken as many have claimed; it functions as it was designed. There is no system that functions so fully outside the will of the people as the blob of the Washington machine. President Trump and Secretary Gabbard, Rubio, and others are minority voices trying to change the trajectory of this autonomous machine, and they barely have the tools to do it. The escalating conflict is not driven by President Trump, in my opinion, but by forces set in motion decades ago when the Soviet Union collapsed and the United States Military Industrial Complex needed a new set of enemies to keep the money printing machine on.

August 1953

The moment we are in now must be viewed through the lens of 1950s America. The Second World War was over, and the world was realigning. The British Empire had expended its resources and youth in two world wars and was in the late stages of its own empire. Oil had become the fuel for the entire economic backbone of the developing global economy. The post-war era was a realignment of both political and economic systems, and in the center of it all was the Middle East. Israel was not 10 years old when things in Iran found themselves in the middle of the new fight for global realignment. Mohammad Mossadegh, the Prime Minister of Iran in 1953, was loved by the people of his country. During his time as the leader of his country, he introduced a range of social and economic policies that were in the interests of Iran. The most significant of those reforms was the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry. The British Empire was the most dominant force in the Middle East, and had been for nearly 50 years. When oil emerged as the new lifeblood for both domestic economic growth and the fuel for war, Great Britain moved to control Iran's oil through the Anglo-Iranian Oil Co. The nationalization of the oil by Mossadegh enraged the British, and they demanded talks for a change to the policy. After months of stalled discussion, the prime minister broke off negotiations and denied the British any further involvement in Iran's oil industry. Britain, a weakened empire that recognized the new realignment and saw the United States as a significant leader of the world, appealed to the US for help. Eisenhower, who was averse to war, utilized the CIA to orchestrate the overthrow of Mossadegh and restore power to Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.

Kermit Roosevelt Jr., the grandson of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, formed the plan for the coup. Over the course of four days in August 1953, Roosevelt would orchestrate not one, but two attempts to destabilize the government of Iran, which remains to this day, the agitating motivator for the strained relationship between the two countries. When the CIA accomplished the overthrow and installed the Shah, it set in motion a radicalization of the extremist factions of Islamic theocrats, who made it their goal to rid Iran of all Western influences, but especially that of the United States. The Shah was a pro-Western leader, and certainly many have seen the photographs of 1960s Iran with women who appear to look indistinguishable from their American counterparts. But his position had not come without strings. The fight over the oil was at the core of Mossadegh’s removal. When it was nationalized, the people of Iran were the beneficiaries of the proceeds from the oil. That was reversed under the Shah and the corporations that had the wells and drilling facilities drafted leases or confiscated ground for their exclusive profit. It added frustrations to the people and activists of the country and built a bed of animosity that would eventually become the Iranian Revolution in 1979. The story is a recurring theme of empires. Every time that one people group extorts the resources or labor of another, the blowback from that short-term gain of money or power comes back roaring in ferocity. The Revolution in 1979 put the control of the oil back in the hands of the Iranians and has been a frustration to those institutions and governments that led the coup in 1953.

America’s lesson in its short course of world dominance should be that whenever it meddles in these types of political upheavals or regime change operations, it has had downstream consequences that far outweigh the momentary gains, but time and time again, as demonstrated by the time we have spent in war, it fails to learn it and instead doubles down on its hubrus and striving for global hegemony.

America is torn by the entire situation. The founding principles of the country would govern that individual liberty, national friendships, and robust trade are the ways in which a prosperous society thrives. The economic moment, however, depends upon the ever-flowing source of cheap oil. Our regulatory framework in the United States also requires corporations to find the cheapest and easiest way to extract the resource from the ground and provide it to the insatiable economic engine. Our inability to drill upon our own lands or untangle ourselves from the system that has been built upon oil demands that our interest remain in the Middle East. The threat of Iran having dominance in the region by obtaining a nuclear weapon is clearly a motivator for those within the Washington establishment. That realignment would create a situation where every other Arab country would be subservient to Iran. Something that the rest of the region, and most of the rest of the world, would seemingly be opposed to. The mullahs of Iran are not trustworthy people and have demonstrated that with their handling of other proxy wars in the region. They seemingly fund Hamas and other claimed terrorist organizations in the region to disrupt both the United States and Israel’s influence in the area.

So, is a war with Iran in America’s “interests?” Presently, it sadly seems to be. If Iran, which supplies 24% of the global supply of oil, cuts off its supply to OPEC, prices would likely spike by more than 25%, causing economic troubles in an already precarious moment of adjustment to the Trump policies surrounding tariffs. That would be a political mess for the Trump administration. I think most of us could never believe that America would be so shallow as to expend the lives of innocent people and soldiers for the continued suppression of oil prices, but our history demonstrates otherwise. Does it make it right? No chance. But the alternatives are unavailable to add to the decision-making process.

Israel

And the unspeakable gorilla in the room is the American alliance with Israel. The nation’s tumultuous, war-torn history, combined with the atrocities of the Second World War, makes this conversation untouchable. Nearly all political leaders in the government are unwilling to discuss how this alliance operates or functions, and they are the most Western-like government in the region. The alliance is understandable and entirely justified by geopolitical norms. They have felt the pressures of, and have also legitimately been engaged in, war upon war in a region where they are a minority. The country has had the unwavering support of the United States for its entire existence, and that is not likely to change anytime soon. No matter who would have become president, the alliance with Israel is a seemingly unbreakable bond. In rationality, it makes sense to have an ally in the area that is supportive of the empire. Frankly, without Israel, our empire-like system would have already collapsed under the weight of the price of oil. So there is no untangling the alliance if the system we live in remains the same. My libertarian bros love to talk about how Israel is the problem in the region, and how their actions are awful, yet they conveniently forget that the economic side of the equation depends on the cheap flow of oil from the region. Israel allows for that to happen. There is no value judgment I am placing on that. I simply say it to demonstrate the reality of the globalized system we live in. If OPEC wanted to, it could single-handedly grind the entire global economy to a halt in moments. The Washingtonians believe that their alliance with Israel is one of the primary reasons that we can depend on a stable price of oil in the region. Perhaps that is true. The alliance, in my opinion, is less about the commonality of government styles or cultures, but is nearly exclusively dependent on the need for a fast-acting way to use force to keep oil moving.

Like it or not, that is the geopolitical landscape we live in and operate under. It functions the way it does, and the entanglements we find ourselves in may not seem to be in the interests of the citizens, but it seems apparent to me that unwinding any of it is impossible under the current system.

Dispensational Association

There is one other aspect of Israel that remains important to understand from the American mindset as to why, no matter what they seem to do in their actions, the United States stands behind her. Theologically speaking, the dispensational theology that is most prevalent in the evangelical church places significant importance on the nation of Israel. For those who are waiting for the arrival of Jesus on his descending cloud, Israel is a big deal. The book of Revelation, a letter written by John the Apostle on the Island of Patmos, which is filled with allegorical imagery, describes the second coming of Jesus. In that book, John uses once familiar landscapes to describe what the end of the earth will be like. John, a first-century Jew, was a Galilean. He was Jewish, in the lineage of Israel, the son of Issac and grandson of Abraham. His time with Jesus turned him from a fisherman to a nomad, wandering all around the countryside of what was then the Hasmonean kingdom under the Roman Empire’s governance. He would have likely seen places like the plain of Armageddon. When he has his vision of heaven, he uses Jewish language to describe the end, including places of familiarity like the plain of Armageddon, to help his readers understand what he was seeing in his dream.

The Bible talks about a tribulation period that lasts seven years. There is a part of John’s vision where he sees Jesus opening seven seals on a scroll, which unleashes judgment on the earth that starts this period of suffering.

From Revelation chapter 6:

I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals. Then I heard one of the four living creatures say in a voice like thunder, “Come!” I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest.

When the Lamb opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, “Come!” Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make people kill each other. To him was given a large sword.

When the Lamb opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, “Come!” I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand. Then I heard what sounded like a voice among the four living creatures saying, “Two pounds of wheat for a day’s wages, and six pounds of barley for a day’s wages, and do not damage the oil and the wine!”

When the Lamb opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” 8 I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth.

This scene of judgment riders comes right before the unveiling of the sealed tribes of Israel. John describes it as 12,000 people from each of the 12 tribes of Israel. And this is where it gets significant in relation to modern-day politics. Those who believe in Jesus and the end times, as characterized by John, see that there is a significant role for Israel. The 144,000 people who are spared from the judgment riders usher in the second coming of Christ. Those who are evangelical in their theology often point to these passages as the core for their defense of modern-day Israel. They believe that Israel must exist in order for Christ to return.

As you tune into X or other places where people can speak about their understandings of current global events in Israel, they become inextricably connected to their dispensational theology. The defense of all things Israel comes because their theology depends on it. There are many other ways to interpret the Bible, but some of the actions of the Israeli government are defended, despite their incongruous conflicts with the teachings of Jesus, because they believe that the nation of Israel is part of a prophetic telling of the end of the world. If there are doubts that these kinds of devotees to a theology exist, Ted Cruz, in his interview with Tucker Carlson that has made a wildfire race around the internet, is one such person. He defends his personal belief that Israel as a nation state is commanded to be supported by biblical mandate. It’s not abnormal to hear this sentiment from American Christians who genuinely believe it. When I traveled to Jerusalem years ago, the Christian Quarter of the city was filled with souvenirs and t-shirts that supported this end time theology. It is critical to many in evangelical circles that Israel, the nation is the same thing as the Israel of the Bible.

Again, I pass no judgment on this as a right or wrong way to believe in the end times. However, this way of thinking is not dominant in the whole of the Christian tradition (Catholic and Orthodox do not interpret these scriptures with a dispensationalist theme), but in America, this is the dominant theology of most of the evangelical church. I do think, regardless of how one feels about this, it has to be included in any discussions about Israel and its government. It clearly was central to a sitting senator, and Senator Cruz is not alone in this belief that motivates support and belief in a supernatural friendship between the two countries.

The Interconnectedness of War

If American leadership has done anything on the global stage, it has been to create micro-alliances that serve temporary interests. The modeling of this in NATO or the G7 indicates by demonstration that the governing order is one that bases alliances upon momentary needs. Sometimes they are economic, sometimes they are cultural, but they are all transitory. What the world has come to operate under are tenuous alliances that are exclusively based on self-interest. NATO might be the best example of something that once served a purpose in protecting more vulnerable countries from the threat of communist expansionism, but has morphed into an industrial defense engine for the benefit of American defense contractors. The larger NATO gets, the more up-to-date their weapons systems must become, and lo and behold, guess who is there to sell them the weapons? The contractors from the United States. NATO’s expansion, for the benefit of American enterprise interests, has created a situation in Eastern Europe that drove Russia and Ukraine to war. With each move closer to Ukraine joining NATO, Russia pushed back, realizing that the encroachment was not about the old ways of protecting more vulnerable states from a large, evil political empire, but enriching American interests and creating a new tension amongst once former countrymen. No country would tolerate what the United States did in its expansion of NATO, including, if the tables were turned, the United States itself.

The nearly 60 continuous years of wars and proxy wars that the United States has engaged in all across the globe have never been the recipient of electoral rebuke. The deep state or blob is immune to elections, and so the architects of wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Central America, South America, and Asia are never held to account for their disastrous choices. In fact, people like Victoria Neuland are consistently elevated in the system despite her being wrong about every move related to geopolitics ever. The tensions in Ukraine were orchestrated by Neuland and others when they instigated a color revolution in 2014. The need for an endless enemy that came as a result of the Cold War remains a core principle of the Washington elite. So, when they can instigate a new conflict or a revolution by proxy, the people who make the Blob of the Swamp function pop another cork on the champagne, knowing that their futures, their fortunes, and their defense contractor relationships are secure again.

Every president in my lifetime has faced a foreign policy issue that has derailed his domestic agenda. Those at the top face the electoral consequences, but the minions who meddle in the affairs of the world are never fired. In fact, most of the time, the ones who make the messes are the recipients of promotion and praise. The agitation that has been stirred up in the twenty-first century by these warmongers has been by design and is interconnected with each other in nearly every way because of the micro-alliances that the United States has forced the world to operate under. A war in Ukraine with Russia is as much a part of a war between Israel and Iran. All of these global conflicts cannot be separated from each other, and there is one singular reason: The United States’ foreign policy apparatus.

The attacks by Hamas on October 7 in Israel have as much to do with the conflicts in Ukraine and Russia as an attempted assassination of a leader in Yemen. We are the common thread in all of it.

I say all of this not to fit into the Blame America First crowd, but to add context to what we are witnessing now in the Israel-Iran shootout. If anyone believes that our intelligence underbelly was uninvolved or unaware of the actions of Israel last week, they are greatly mistaken. If someone thinks that Israel and Iran are isolated, unconnected events, they are equally misled. And if anyone thinks that the micro-alliances that have been formed around the world are not positioning themselves to be in the best positions for war, they have fundamentally misunderstood the state of the world. The world is at war already, and the shooting is just the next phase in an ever-deteriorating situation.

The Presidents

My X feed is a finely algorithmically curated mix of libertarian purists, right-wing influencers, social media wackos, traditional media outlets, Bernie Sanders, AOC, and those whom I consider rational thinkers. I like the mixture of ideas that seems to come in between skateboard fails and cat poster memes. When the bombing of Tehran started the other night, my feed was instantly filled with the Israel haters who haven’t seen anything good that's ever come from Nazareth, and would like to blame Israel for all of the ills in the world. It was also filled with plenty of wackadoodle comments about how any discussion about the Israeli government is automatically anti-Semitic. No one ever wins in these discussions. I understand the vehement defense of Israel that many do. It makes complete sense from a historical perspective. I also know that when I see the libertarian bros go off, their arguments are always centered around the theoretical and are harsher than needed.

One interview yesterday with Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson had a line that I cannot get out of my mind, most likely because of its piercing clarity. Tucker said, and I’m paraphrasing, that he was speaking out against the war in Iran because he didn’t want to see the domestic agenda of President Trump be undone by another quagmire war in the desert. He pointed out that every president has come to office on the promises they make to the American people about what they will do for the citizens of the country, and then are ultimately dragged into a war overseas where they expend all of their political capital on something incredibly detrimental to the debt, the nation and the domestic goals they have. Everything that was intended for the people is squandered on foreign soil in the name of security and safety.

The words haunt me because what has happened to each president who occupies the office is exactly what Tucker said. The agenda of the American people is sacrificed for some other far-off ally. The apparatus in Washington has done this forever. LBJ wanted to wage a war on Poverty. It was squandered by the expense and focus sucked up in the Vietnam War. Richard Nixon wanted to fix health care and restore the natural environment. His wants were scuttled by Vietnam, too. President Reagan wanted to reinvent the government and make it smaller and more suitable for the citizen. His goals were derailed by Iran-Contra and the MX missile. George Bush wanted a thousand points of light, and instead got the Persian Gulf War. Clinton wanted to fix health care and open up trade across the world. He was thwarted by Kosovo and Iraq. George W. Bush goes without saying. His wish to fix entitlement reforms died at the United Nations with a jar of yellow cake. Obama was elected almost exclusively on his promise to end the wars and not be George W. Bush. Lost in the caves of Afghanistan, the deserts of Libya, and the potholes of Iraq.

Donald Trump was the only president of my life to have his agenda not thwarted by foreign policy debacles, and was instead thwarted by the apparatus that knew he was not willing to go along with the normal state of affairs. All of these men have one thing in common. They could not overcome the foreign policy war machine that runs in the background.

So the other night, when Israel launched its attacks on Iran because of the imminent development of nuclear weapons that the intelligence agencies insist were there, the machine was on the march again. The first statements from the administration came from Secretary Rubio. “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

Several hours later, President Trump chimed in:

I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to "just do it," but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner's spoke bravely, but they didn't know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!

So in what seemed to be a contradiction to the Secretary’s statement, Trump seemed to know about the attacks and allowed Israel to make the move.

Back and forth it went, seeming to vacillate between Israel’s acting alone, to our full throated support for their actions, until by Monday night it had seemingly come to the brink. President Trump left the G7 conference early, China flew in two transport planes to Iran with unknown contents, and Trump took to Truth Social to warn the people of Iran to leave the city of Tehran.

“Iran should have signed the "deal" I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The All-caps President seemed to be willing to make a dramatic move in order to prevent the Iranians from having a nuclear weapon. Even today, reports are circling that President Trump is contemplating using our B-2 bombers to bunker bust the nuclear site in Iran.

Part of the confusion in all of this is that in March, when Tulsi Gabbard was being confirmed, she stated that “The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

The knee-jerk X reaction to all of this was that someone was lying, and by most accounts, it had to be Israel. They were the ones who had been saber-rattling for war for so long, and this was their chance to force a quick decision by the president. As Jeffrey Sachs pointed out on his latest episode with Tucker, “And so the idea of Netanyahu is don't make peace. We want to win. We want it all the territory. We don't accept 2 states, we don't accept Palestinian rights and so forth. We will win. But we don't win by defeating militant groups. We win by destroying the governments that support those groups. And that means war. And it really means endless wars. And the US became the complicit party to this because of the US deep state vision of that Israel is our battleship or aircraft carrier in the Middle East, that it is our strategic asset in the Middle East…” I don’t think Mr. Sachs is right on all of his points about the way this has all come about, but in many ways, the discussion he raises is an important one. All of this meddling by the apparatus is done under the guise of presidential leadership, but any singular observatory moment of inquisitiveness would recognize that no matter who is elected, the outcome is always the same: war after war. That would indicate to me that no matter how hard a president might try to objectively work towards peace, the machine will disallow it and do whatever it wants. The president is nothing more than a placating theatric for the citizen. The voting, the campaigning all end up in the same morass because of what lies behind all of the facade. President Trump is the first one who appeared to be strong enough to break the stranglehold that the blob has on our foreign policy. But as we stand here today, awaiting the decision by the president to allow for the use of our Air Force to bomb the caves where the nuclear program is supposedly housed, the optimism of November for peace is being replaced by the reality that the same things happen every time, no matter who is president.

Where Do We Go From Here

President Trump assembled a coalition of people as earth-shattering to the system as FDR did in the 1930s. It contained suburban moms, anti-war libertarians, bitcoiners, tech-bros, and blue-collars. The message worked from Boston to Butte, Montana. It all seems to be on the verge of collapse because of this one moment. The bottom line of it, personally for me, is that if Israel felt that they needed to do this to secure their position in the Middle East, then they can act in their interests. I, however, remain steadfast in my belief that America should not be involved. Israel is a sovereign nation that has the ability to make its own sovereign choices about its defense, its relations with its neighbors, both friend and foe alike. While we await the outcome of decisions that the President is contemplating, I think it bears mention that part of what my motivates my reluctance to pine for war is the fact that what America has engaged in over the course of my lifetime are not really wars with the objective of winning, but wars that always stop short of the goal in order to perpetuate the illusion of a benevolent empire. That lack of objective and stopping short of total victory has left the military in a terrible position in war after war, skirmish after skirmish. As one of my favorite authors on American politics, Mark Steyn, wrote today in his column: “I am in favour of Israel's victory over Iran - just as the region's Sunni monarchies are. However, I am opposed to any direct American participation because the United States is the most incompetent warmonger on the planet.”

The men and women of our military are exemplary people of dedication to the nation. They have dedicated themselves to something I could never do, but the leaders who have medals draped from shoulder to scrotum, and no wars won to show for their brass, have encouraged these disastrous misadventures into a land where wars are never winnable and were never intended to be. That makes for a difficult decision by the President. Do you send the most honorable of our youth into another war, that will ultimately be scuttled into obscurity by the generals and administrators who never have winning as their objective? If you had the confidence in your campaign that you could win the election by promising peace and telling the generals where to shove their next forever war, do you have the same confidence that once you enter this one, you can escape it with minimal exertion of time, material, money and most importantly, the lives of our youth?

I know how I would answer it based on our past performances around the globe. Most importantly in this moment, is how to hold together the governing coalition that was built under the auspices of peace and an America First policy. Can this disparate group of different interests, who said that the priorities of a second Trump presidency were enough to set down their differences, stay together when the shooting starts? Will the undoing of a major plank of the MAGA agenda be something that can be looked past, or will it feel too much of a betrayal? We will see once the decision is made and if that decision has the coat tails that create an inevitable quagmire again. When Turning Point USA or Tucker Carlson were on their barnstorming tours prior to the election, the cheers that were loudest cheers came from the lines in their stump speeches about the wasted lives and money that had gone to overseas misadventures and misguided wars. Peace, and more importantly, a focus on the beleaguered American citizen was a ridge-beam in the forged coalition. The citizens have felt forgotten in this version of the American empire. They have seen their Main Streets hollowed out for the benefit of the Halliburton's and Lockheed Martins who helped crater out the Main Shariei’s of Jalalabad and Baghdad.

Tomorrow, when I wake up, will the number of days of my life we have been at war flip to 14,465? I do pray it doesn’t. But if the track record of the America that I know is real, the odds are not in favor of the peacemakers. This, as all wars are, is never as simple as it appears in the Fox News soundbites. The men and women on television or on their X feeds are the most unlikely to be impacted by these decisions. It will be the fathers and mothers of young men and women who will be told by the talking heads and the politicians that it is their duty to die for their country. Though I wonder, more loudly than the last time, will I blame the generation that the powerful want to send, if they ask, “For what?” The track record of our government isn’t good when it comes to what this supposedly secured peace has brought to our people. Our land has been taken advantage of by people who put their own gain over their citizens. The skeptics are not wrong to wonder how this war will be different than the last, or the one before that, or the one before that, or the one before that. President Trump has a difficult choice ahead of him, and making this war into another binary choice where comic book narratives keep the war machine alive has run its course for me.

I saw a comment on Jessica’s Instagram story Monday night that asked, “What happened to Tucker Carlson?” I have to answer, that the causes at the root of his change of heart about war, are the same things that happened to me. An immersion in a lifetime of never-ending wars will do that. I have a love for my children, my friends, and my fellow citizens, and this time around, I have a deep sense of need to care for humans that God created, more than I have a desire to see this already huge, untangle-able bureaucracy have its way again. All of this has made me restrain my once misguided enthusiasm for war. The older I get, the less I want to believe my government. I fall back on the words of Robert F. Kennedy, that “governments lie,” and it is the duty of the citizen to remain vigilant and hold those who are making decisions accountable to a higher standard than being “less dishonest” than the last person to hold the post. There is a time for war, and a time for peace. War has had its disproportionate share of time. I will remain an advocate for peace.