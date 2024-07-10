Was Matthew Perry Murdered? How the LAPD Finally Caught up With Internet Sleuths
Who's to blame for supplying Matthew Perry with the fatal dose of ketamine that killed him? The LAPD launches an investigation to find the answers online detectives have been looking for
“If you're famous, your days are numbered,” my brother, Andy, said to me this afternoon, showing up to my apartment unannounced in an innocuous Death Note t-shirt and a paper bag of Burger King.
For those unfamiliar with Death Note, it’s an anime series where people’s fate is pre-determined by their name being written in a mythical notebook detailing ho…