House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle Neithardt's avatar
Danielle Neithardt
1h

Great idea Jessica. It’s unfortunate certain people can’t play nice, and just keep these berating and snarky comments to themselves. I’m sorry you even have to do this. We are all adults and should act like civilized and respectful adults. Would they talk to a random stranger on the street like this? Highly doubt it. We should be able to have differing opinions and conversations with each other and not be so judgmental or rude to each other. Just keep it classy as I was always taught. We should be learning from each other’s thoughts and opinions on any topic that we might discuss. This is exactly what Charlie Kirk would have wanted and is the epitome of what he stood for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
tobias kane's avatar
tobias kane
1h

Is this essentially a gossip circle? Doing loads of gossiping?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture