Why does online discourse seem to amplify the ugliest versions of society?

When I see people reacting in my comments and DMs—hurling horrific remarks at someone they’ve never met—I wonder: what would they be like at a dinner party? Running into me at a grocery store?

Would they have the courage to scream the same obscenities, with the same intensity, face to face?

You know me—I’ve never believed conversations should be “safe.” Life’s too short for constricted expression. Quality dialogue should grow us by pressing and unsettling pre-carved notions, creating friction so new perspectives can emerge.

It’s depressing what’s happened to online civility. No matter how cautiously I present complex ideas, the internet is quick to condense, condemn, and twist them into easy fodder for ridicule—repackaged as inflammatory taglines meant to degrade me and whatever point I’m trying to make. It’s alarming how rapidly reasoned conversation is eroding in the spaces where people log on and behave like beasts.

Charlie Kirk was the antithesis of that. He encouraged measured discourse for young people, urging them to engage with respect and wrestle with ideas beyond their algorithm-fed silos.

He showed up in person, looked them dead in the eye, and asked what they thought about the world. It was all part of his tireless pursuit to revive the art of college debate, combating flimsy political bias with infectious intellect and curiosity.

He taught them how to argue with effect.

In honor of that, I’m opening up paid chats at a discounted rate—creating a virtual living room for readers. With a subscription upgrade, you can unwind in a quiet house after everyone’s gone to bed. Slip off your shoes. Pour a glass of wine. Drop into the group text and catch up on trending topics with trusted company.

I’ll be active as both moderator and participant—listening, questioning, and injecting ideas.

Hopefully, the chats provide a supportive, insightful space to dissect stories and debate theories on a regular basis.

Limited Offer (Now Through Monday)

1 Year Access: $35 (regularly $50)

Bring a Friend: $25 each

Our first private chat is live now — diving into the latest theories surrounding Tyler Robinson.

Future chats will cover Kohberger, the Epstein files, Owens vs. Macron, and more.

If you’re weary of internet outrage and crave a calmer space to converse, pull up a chair and settle in.