6h

Insightful. Thank you for a new book to download. 😘

But Jess, as a Christian I know this world is temporary. I’m going to die as my grandparents, my parents and so many others have. It doesn’t matter if it’s a sleeper cell or a nuclear attack. I am not going to be fearful or anxious hiding and waiting for the doom. My heart is to be found ready for the return of Jesus.

Totally not advocating ignorance by any means. But the media and the talking heads are going to stir panic. They’re inciting anger and fearfulness. Ultimately God is in control. And He works all things for the good of those who love him and keep his commands.

Stand in hope. Everything else is futile. Love you!

6h

Thank you JRK. These are frightening times, no doubt. I think President Trump made the right decision. Decades of "death to the West" are nothing to take lightly which recent administrations have. Iran needed to be disarmed... finally. We will have to be vigilant, but aren't we always these days? Side note: I worked on the B2 bomber program and am so proud that they have excelled in their missions! I sat in one of those bad boys!

