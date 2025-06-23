Greetings from the East Coast. I’m on edge—probably like many of you—writing from yet another rented apartment in New York City, here to celebrate Arlo’s graduation from culinary school. Despite everything, I refused to cancel. We came to celebrate the occasion as a family. Still, I’m more nervous than I’d hoped. I just ordered a stockpile of ramen and water. Every fresh burst of sirens—standard fare for the city—jolts me. The humidity is staggering. Stepping out of a cab last night felt like walking into a bowl of soup. I stayed up late reading news updates, fell asleep to a green noise app, and woke to the sound of a real rainstorm outside my window—wondering what’s real anymore

1:43 PM: Iran fires missiles toward U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Things are moving fast. Trump has warned Russia that the United States possesses the most advanced nuclear weapons in the world, following a Kremlin spokesperson’s claim that Russia intends to arm Iran with nukes. Reports now cite an “imminent threat of Iranian strike on a U.S. base in Qatar.” Trump is headed back to the Situation Room at 1 p.m.

War is hard to track. Most of us are confused about the regions, and unsure what to expect next—wondering whether our president just ended a war or started one.

I had to ditch commentary on X. The MAGA base is split, and the loudest voices have turned extra vile—resorting to insults and increasingly crude attacks. The queens of online sparring, once united by a shared contempt for me, are now going at it like high school girls. Loomer is praising the strike and calling Tucker Carlson a cunt—like she does anyone else who falls out of favor, and the other seething loudmouth with a YouTube channel to shill is doing the same thing in cultivating this sick cycle of amplified conflict for clicks with not an ounce of compassion weighing any of the discussions.

The manner and method is grotesque—an abomination of English dialogue, really, which I don’t have the patience for in moments of fear and uncertainty. I’m told the inter-bowl trolls are also accusing me of being secretly compromised by the White House. Laughable. A compliment, if anything. Imagine my impact being so critical that the president’s people feel compelled to court me. The latest theory as far as I can tell— given the care I keep, is that I met with Bibi in secret to endorse genocide, then joined the Navy during Fleet Week to boost enlistment.

The truth is simple. My Instagram account draws between 170 and 300 million monthly views. With that kind of exposure comes unique invitations to track people and situations shaping culture. It’s a shame these types—stupidly fumbling narratives without any inside access or insight—don’t realize that public lunacy only appeals to a certain dim-brained corner of society. And even there, only as fleeting spectacle.

Essentially, we’re supposed to believe all of these X pundits know more than the president himself, who is constantly receiving information as the situation unfolds.

I’ll write what I want, when I want, how I want. I have no secrets in what and who I see, and can’t help if my timing tends to be impeccable. I choose stories based solely on intuition—and ninety percent of the time it pays off. War wasn’t on my radar when I accepted either of those invites. A journalist with any merit would meet and listen to anyone—Hitler, if that was the figure of the moment in question. Standing on deck last month as we floated into New York Harbor, I remember how far war felt. I took comfort in the idea that the young men and women I’d come to know were patriotic props—for now.

How quickly that comfort would dissolve.

My early intel suggested Trump was working on “a brilliant plan.” I was urged to trust his instinct. Many I spoke to credited his killer instinct on these matters.

Saturday afternoon, I was in line at a drive-through after picking my boys up from sailing, still debating what to wear to Jen’s bridal party, when the alert came in. Based on carefully coded updates from trusted sources earlier that week, I knew a strike was inevitable. I just didn’t know when. By Friday, my nerves were on edge. Like many, I sensed a weekend surprise—aware that Trump’s two-week grace period was always a decoy to prevent leaks. The overall tension—the vibration, if you're sensitive to such things—suggested something imminent.

J. Robert Oppenheimer — the brilliant, tormented physicist who helped build the bomb that changed the world—then spent the rest of his life reckoning with it. As scientific director of the Manhattan Project, he oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert, quoting the Bhagavad Gita when the first test lit up the sky: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

After the war, he emerged as a reluctant prophet of nuclear restraint, warning of the very power he had unleashed. But in Cold War America, moral hesitation looked like betrayal. By 1954, in a spectacle laced with paranoia and politics, he was stripped of his security clearance—cast out of the inner circle he helped create.

Oppenheimer died in 1967, not long after his name became shorthand for the scientist who dared to feel guilt. In the shadow of mushroom clouds, he remains a symbol of brilliance at odds with conscience, a man who split the atom and never quite found peace.

It didn’t take insider knowledge to understand it had to happen covertly, which is increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of digital surveillance. Early indicators showed the bombers lifting off. We knew then something was up.

Instead of diving into the onslaught of ragged war updates, I headed to a house high on a Laguna Beach hilltop at sunset, calmed by the scene I walked into: celebrating Jen in a gold slip dress. A bridal shower hosted by Eden, where we were saged with arms outstretched over the ocean before lying flat with eyes closed for a sound bath in the lower level. Eden arranged a serene space to mediate before dinner and wine under candlelight. Afterward, we rolled beeswax strips dusted with dried herbs and petals into candles and sat by the fire, confessing our intentions—voicing what serves us, moving forward.

For those four hours the threat of bombs and violence dissipated.

Forty-eight hours later, the world is holding its breath wondering whether this is the prelude to World War III or just another turbulent episode in the endless unrest of the Middle East.

The mission began in darkness. In the early hours before dawn on June 22, 2025, the United States executed one of the most secretive and devastating airstrikes in modern history. Operation Midnight Hammer consisted of a fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers lifting off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, flying silently across continents with a single objective: to cripple Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure before it could reach the point of no return.

Trump touted it as a masterclass in precision and military deception. While one formation flew toward Guam as a decoy, the real strike force—supported by more than one hundred aircraft, including electronic warfare units and midair refuelers—zeroed in on three primary targets: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These sites, buried deep beneath mountains and long believed to be impenetrable, were struck with a barrage of 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker busters, designed to collapse fortified subterranean structures. Submarines simultaneously launched Tomahawk cruise missiles, targeting surface-level defense grids and auxiliary systems.

Iran never saw it coming. Their radar systems stayed dark, so their defense batteries never fired. With no warning there was no time for interception. The U.S. had blinded the Iranian military through layered misdirection, Israeli decoys, electronic jamming, and a tightly controlled media blackout. By the time the first explosions shook the earth, the bombers were already headed back to friendly airspace.

What followed — a war of claims.

U.S. officials described the damage as catastrophic. Fordow was reportedly rendered completely inaccessible. Natanz reduced to rubble. Isfahan, a critical uranium conversion facility, heavily impaired. Iran pushed back, calling the damage superficial, accusing the West of exaggeration, and insisting their nuclear materials had already been relocated. But grainy satellite images leaked within twenty-four hours told a different story: collapsed rooflines, scorched terrain, and radiation containment protocols activated near Fordow.

What makes Operation Midnight Hammer so terrifying isn’t just its scale or precision—it’s the psychological shadow it casts. For years, the world has debated what modern warfare would look like in the nuclear age. The fear now is that the answer may be coming.

Global reactions have been chilling. I don’t know what to make of the threats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strike a historic turning point and praised America’s righteous and awesome might. Several Republican senators echoed the sentiment. But members of both parties also criticized the move as unconstitutional, arguing that Trump bypassed Congress.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced the strike as a dangerous escalation. The European Union, Russia, Pakistan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman urged restraint and a return to diplomacy. Russia mocked Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize aspirations. China and Iran’s other allies warned the world is millimeters from nuclear disaster.

As of today, Iran has vowed to send fifty thousand U.S. soldiers home in caskets and threatened that sleeper cells will retaliate on American soil. Its parliament has authorized the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has hinted at cyberattacks, missile fire, and proxy operations across the region. Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis all condemned the strike—though only the Houthis signaled intent to respond.

Faced with the growing specter of nuclear reality, I find myself wondering how much most people actually know about nuclear bombs beyond the grainy black-and-white images in our schoolbooks. After my nuclear 101 deep-dive mentioned in another post last week, I downloaded Annie Jacobsen’s book on the matter. Her explanation is absolutely terrifying: a blast of this design can vaporize buildings, melt skin, blind survivors, and scatter cancer-causing fallout across generations.

As Orwell wrote, “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” And the obvious truth is this: there is no winner in nuclear war. Only a world shattered by fire, fallout, and trauma that cannot be undone.

Annie Jacobsen’s Nuclear War: A Scenario is a straight panic read. It will keep you up at night. The premise is a single hypersonic missile launched by North Korea, undetected by U.S. defense systems until it’s thirty minutes out from Washington, D.C. There is no warning. No negotiation. From that moment the clock begins, and Jacobsen walks us through the next sixty minutes with the precision of a surgeon charting vital signs before death. Her insight is gleaned from people deeply embedded in the architecture of war: declassified strike plans, government protocols, and countless interviews with generals and nuclear command operators. The kind of people who’ve drilled these scenarios to muscle memory.

In this scenario, the president has six minutes to decide whether to retaliate.

Pilots scramble into cockpits knowing they may not come home.

Communications fail in patches.

Cities vanish before anyone has time to see it coming.

She walks the reader through what happens when a nuclear bomb hits, detailing how your skin peels off in strips, how your lungs hemorrhage from pressure, how glass fuses with bone, and at ground zero there is no body left to bury. On the outskirts, people survive just long enough to die more slowly. The electromagnetic pulse fries everything around it—phones, pacemakers, dialysis machines, the entire digital nervous system of modern life.

Civilization comes to a halt.

Russia’s version, she explains, includes the “Dead Man’s Hand”—a system known as Perimeter, built to launch a full nuclear counterstrike even if no one is left alive to give the order. If the right conditions are met—seismic activity, radiation spikes, silence from Moscow—an automated command missile is launched. Its job is to tell the rest of the arsenal to go. The retaliation doesn’t require a button, or a leader, or a final moment of conscience. Just a signal. A blueprint for the end of the world—by Russian design—is already in place.

Her point is that the system works, and exists as probable end to humankind.

In addition to doomsday reading, I’ve also joined a few WhatsApp group chats with people on the ground in the Middle East. I’ll be back soon with some of the more controversial theories circulating—particularly around the role AI might already be playing in all of this, and the conflicting narratives taking shape in a world defined by speed, fear, and uncertainty.

There’s so much to unpack.

Deep breaths.

Much love,

JRK