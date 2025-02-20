I forgot how handy Substack chats can be. In the past, they’ve been the perfect space to dissect breaking stories—like the Moscow Murders—or gauge immediate reactions to media highlights, such as Prince Harry’s pitiful first interviews. And yet, I often neglect to use them. It’s a shame because they offer a more informed atmosphere than a Facebook thread and a less volatile one than an IG comment section—like a lively family chat for the conspiracy-minded readers here.

I appreciate the ability to engage in real time, then step away and return later to see how the conversation has evolved. And I tend to learn a lot in the chats.

Right now, we’re deep in discussion, unraveling Candace Owens’ new series, Becoming Brigitte. In just an hour, the chat has already racked up close to 1,000 comments—all smart, respectful, and insightful (aside from Andy, who was rude and had to be blocked). Cassie pointed out a fascinating political tie-in (BOMBSHELL) I had completely overlooked: Trump once hinted he had intel on Emmanuel Macron’s sex life, which the chat speculates could have been a factor in the frantic FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. Given the current timeline, it’s certainly worth entertaining, no?

Sidenote: Don’t hate me, but I like Brigitte’s haircut even if it’s a wig. I love a bold blunt bob and curtain bangs on a thin French “woman.”

Another episode in Candace’s series drops today at 4 PM, so I’ll be checking in and out of the chat and back afterward to see what unfolds. Personally, I’d like to hear more about this MIMI character—who, from the sound of it, operates like a PR assassin I’d love to read more about.

If you want to join the conversation, dive into the chat via the app.

“Donald Trump boasted to close associates that he knew secrets about Emmanuel Macron’s sex life from US intelligence sources, it has been reported. The report in Rolling Stone magazine comes in the wake of the release of court documents on the classified and national defense documents found in a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on 8 August, which mention a file referred to as “info re: President of France”. It is unclear whether the file on Macron was classified or what it contained. But Rolling Stone claimed that its mention in the official inventory of what was seized at Mar-a-Lago caused a “transatlantic freakout” between Paris and Washington. A French embassy spokesperson said: “We do not comment on legal proceedings in the US and … the embassy has not asked the administration for any information concerning the documents retrieved at former President Trump’s residence.”

Trump complimented BM — saying she was in “great shape” on camera lol

Unrelated but of Interest:

I spoke with Laura Loomer yesterday morning about her controversial remarks on single mothers. She clarified that her criticism wasn’t aimed at women who are divorced or widowed, but rather at those who deliberately pursue single motherhood as an “empowered” choice—believing it to be noble when, in her view, it undermines conservative values.

Her critique was directed specifically at Ashley St. Clair, whom she accuses of not being upfront about her situation—being forced to hide her pregnancy, receiving financial support from Elon Musk, and ultimately revealing the news of their child on Valentine’s Day under media pressure.

Laura doesn’t believe Ashley is being honest about any of it and sees the whole thing as a sinister effort to normalize polygamy—suggesting that Elon is essentially mainstreaming the concept by assembling a “harem” of women as carriers for his offspring, while playing a starring role in the White House.

I wish I had recorded our phone call—she made much more sense on the line than she did in tweets.

Anyway, take what you will from this clarifying edit. I’ll be back later with the rest.

