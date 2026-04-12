House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
2dEdited

Are you convinced Trump is not involved? Trump commented that his good friend Epstein likes them young. I wonder how you interpret that.

Trump and Epstein were on booty calls for about a decade, and Trump's purchase of the beauty pageant provided quick access to cultivate possible sex workers. Trump was like this for decades prior to Epstein, but unfortunately a completely false woman (E Jean Carroll) lied about Trump in a money grab, making a martyr of Trump and allowing him to discredit other women who were legit.

Melania is a lousy "model", had no future and was one step away from becoming an escort. She wanted to meet a rich man rather than return to Slovenia, where the men, like Russia, Ukraine and other such countries, have little incomes and get drunk a lot by their 30s. Not to mention the abuse that is tolerated in those countries.

Trump objected to Epstein because Jeffery went after a 14-year old working at Mar-a-Lago, and whose father worked for Trump. There is no evidence Trump did anything the other times Epstein was with young girls, but this time Trump said no. Trump was ignored by Epstein but couldn't do anything to get even for being ignored because Epstein had enough dirt on Trump. This is when Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, and later conferred to the police that everyone knows what Epstein is doing. Why didn't Trump do anything years earlier? Because he didn't care and he was indulging, although not as much as Bill Clinton.

Kamala Harris was a worse choice for POTUS than Trump. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are the gatekeepers of the DEMs, and Barack wants to be in power behind the scenes, as does Hillary. As a result, no decent candidate will be allowed to run against Vance in 2028, because a decent candidate will not be a sycophant to Barack or Hillary.

Barack and Hillary planned the emasculation of the white man in the USA, to include such movements as the Great Feminization, which worked so well that out of the ashes Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump emerged as phoenixes.

My response is "defend yourselves" because I won't. But Barack and Hillary and Kamala (or her husband) or any of these men that you are so fascinated with are not capable of defending themselves, let alone defending the white women who spent so many years putting us down.

I don't care...I don't live in the US, I was a male model and don't know how many women I was with because the number was quite large,. I am a former Naval officer and a PhD in Economics. I am posting here as part of my attempt to get people to see how easily they were manipulated, starting with the JFK assassination, and now with the Charlie Kirk assassination. So, around the time of the 60th anniversary of JFK's death, I sought media outlets but no one wants to hear the truth, even though I was a spy. And then Charlie Kirk was killed and I could care less about his message, but I am tired of Bibi giving the orders for the US.

Bibi was in Sayeret Matkal, a bunch of Israeli terrorists. Bibi and others "invented" modern terrorism when Muslims in the Middle-East copied them.

Trump was promised billions in development for Ivanka and Jared Trump. That is the price paid for American lives lost attacking Iran.

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Elizabeth Donnell Mullis's avatar
Elizabeth Donnell Mullis
2d

👏👏👏

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