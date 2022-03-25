“He’s a lot of fun to be with, It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

We all recognize the quote.

Evidence of Donald Trump’s early affection for Epstein as an up and coming billionaire during the early 90s. We know the two got along. That Ghislaine was a regular at the Mar-A-Lago spas where an introduction to Virginia Guiffre stems. And enjoyed lavish shopping sprees with Ivana Trump.

What's funny to me though, is how the media seems stuck on dissecting this particular connection (one that’s been exhausted to great length without exposing much in return) but not the one involving Bill Clinton. Which is a story actually evolving with new evidence surfacing recently regarding his alleged affair with Ghislaine. In addition to an underplayed bromance with Jeffery.

All details I’ll get to it, I just wish the rest of media would as well.

One thing I’ve come to really resent covering this story is how determined people are to see their opponent implicated. To the point they are almost willing to overlook any real players involved if they happen to share the same political party. Giving breath to unnecessary divide when the whole scandal should really be viewed as one big societal concern we all share. With party ties tossed out the window.

If I write about uncovering more about Clinton’s involvement, a common reaction is “well, what about Trump?” Not “tell me more about Clinton...”

In my opinion, if there were ever a reason to set aside political allegiance, this is it. But people love allegiance.

So before we begin the great feat of unraveling each of these webbed connections (spoiler alert - the elite all come creepily intertwined at the top) we gotta scratch at the Trump chapter.

Let’s rewind,

July 2020: Trump wished a newly arrested Ghislaine Maxwell “Well” during a live White House press conference. Where he admitted to having met her “several times,” and acknowledged her as part of a shared circle in Palm Beach, while casually referring to Epstein as her “boyfriend.”

His well wishes sent shockwaves around the country. Everyone trying to make sense of the president of the United States offering warm sentiments to a coconspirator in the most prolific sex trafficking scandal in modern history.

Maxwell’s family, however, responded with gratitude.

Ian Maxwell said "I can't think of anyone other than friends and family who are wishing Ghislaine well right now. That's not the narrative. So, for the president of the United States to stand up when asked a question and to wish her well, that was surprising and personally I was grateful. About Epstein: “They lost him and so there had to be someone to pay the price—the patsy. Ghislaine is paying that price and she's paying it every day. She's now spent more time in jail than Jeffrey Epstein spent himself in jail, now how can that be correct?"

A lazy summery of their relationship (because I think most of us know enough about the backstory here) frames them as two young, competitive, ridiculously wealthy tycoons with inflated egos trying to impress one another throughout a decade in New York and Palm Beach.

The two of them typically seen schmoozing in classic 90’s societal event settings. Caught on camera awkwardly mingling during Epstein’s introduction to Mar-A-Lago. Note Trump with the cringe dance moves, Epstein with the stupid smirk, and Ghislaine side eyeing the two men in conversation while pretending to talk to someone else.

What people tend to forget is that 90’s Trump was embraced by just about everyone. A constant staple at celebrity gatherings. Not yet defined by any divisive political ties. If I remember right, he aligned more with the democrats during this period I believe.

We know there was a falling out between the two men about Epstein’s behavior towards one of his staff’s daughters that ended the relationship permanetly.

Is there more to the story? Maybe. I’m always willing to shift my insight should never evidence sway me, but based on what Bradley Edwards (Virginia’s main attorney)claims, Trump was the only person who called him back regarding the investigation he opened on Epstein. Even offering to sit for a deposition. But eventually inviting Edwards for a meeting at his office to discuss what he knew about both Jeffery and Ghislaine.

I read Edwards book a few weeks ago and this brief chapter about Trump seemed to clear him of the more salacious accusations attached to other big whigs.

As for the original connector of this whole group?

Robert Maxwell. An early fan of Donald Trump. The two business giants sharing the same passion for flashy indulgences and flamboyant financial negotiations. Big personalities with a penchant for over boasting their fortunes too.

Maxwell was so fond of Trump he included him in an intimate guest list aboard Maxwell’s new yacht to celebrate the christening of ‘Lady Ghislaine’ in 1989. Where everyone, Donald included, were instructed to remove their shoes.

The unveiling of the yacht’s name allegedly brought Ghislaine to tears, revealed to her as a surprise.

Around this time Robert Maxwell had set his youngest daughter up with a pet project - “corporate gift business” that put her directly in contact with Trump.

In the podcast, ‘Power: The Maxwells’, investigative journalist Tara Palmeri explained how Trump’s involvement ended up causing an argument between Maxwell and Ghislaine because, while he was known to fawn over and spoil her, he could also turn on a dime and become “monstrous” to her. Often reducing her to tears in front of a room full of associates. His temperament, so unpredictable he could go from fawning over her with an overflow of praises about her sharp wit and beauty, to screaming and cursing at her berating her over something she did or got wrong in his eyes.

“Maxwell expected everyone he knew in business to buy them (the corporate gifts) off her, so she didn’t have to go out and actually sell it. She just had to say whose daughter she was and they sold themselves.” Palmeri noted.

“The gig was clear to many as an “unprofitable vanity project” to keep a 20 something year old Ghislaine occupied while her older brothers ran the family business.”

But reportedly, when Ghislaine requested that her father put her in contact with Trump (in hopes of selling him some corporate gifts) her father scoffed at her. “Have you got your bum in your head? Why the fuck would Donald Trump want to waste his time seeing you with your crappy gifts when he has a multi-million dollar business to run?”

When Ghislaine relocated to the states shortly after her father’s death, her circle further enveloped Trump and Ivana.

Maria Farmer said of Ivana and Ghislaine’s friendship, “They were very, very good friends. Ivana was her best friend, that was creepy. Ivana was on QVC, selling jewelry at the time. Donald would be with Epstein, and Ivana with Ghislaine. Ghislaine even gave me 'one of the cheap bracelets that Ivana was selling on QVC and I threw it in the bin.”

Which leads us into a side story I stumbled across weeks ago of a scorned divorcee - Ivana - who drove a suitcase full of old memories to donate to a local thrift shop in South Florida, containing old family photos of everything from their wedding day to galas with Nancy Regan, Elton John, David Lynch, Prince Phillip, Barbara Walters, Robert Maxwell and so many more.

In the background of one image a giant portrait of Ghislaine can be seen peeking through a room full of suits and ties.

The portrait, showing a young, denim clad Ghislaine (the image chosen by her father) was written about in a 2021 article for the Sun, where the never before seen images first emerged. Offering rare glimpse into the nature of their relationship commonly described as “uncomfortably close.” Which explains why maybe she was so concerned about her father being pleased by these images.

According to the photographer Mike Maloney, she kept reminding him that she was "daddy's girl" and the shoot was commissioned for a secret portrait as a gift for her father's new yacht. She wanted him to love it. He noted that she did all the hiring of hairdressers, make-up artists, bringing along three different outfits to switch into. And described her as "a natural in front of the camera.”

“I don't remember having to tell her to do anything. She was very attractive and slim, with a great figure.”

He also mentioned how she could come off as “snobbish” and rude in some of her on set demands.

"I do recall her saying more than once to me, 'Remember I am a daddy's girl'."

He said he was surprised by the chosen image, featuring her in the most informal of all the outfits - dressed down in Levis, a white tee and her signature bold earring. Gold plated Channel hoops.

“The photo had a vulnerable quality and reminded Ghislaine of her childhood,” Mike recalled.

In next chapters we will start to dive to The Clintons ties to various angles of Ghislaine and Jeffery’s social and financial orbit. Plus a young woman accused of spreading the trafficking into all corners of Hollywood during the early 2000’s, even posting photos of the infamous tunnels rumored to exist on the island. And of course Isabel’s own wild bio and connections to the World Economic Forum that all links back to …. you guessed it, the Clintons.

It’s a wild ride. Let’s hope I can start to unweb it all with fair success here.