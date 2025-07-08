With the Epstein saga dragged back into the news cycle, everyone is, of course, pointing fingers at everyone else. Elon Musk will side-eye old videos of Trump at Mar-a-Lago but ignore the photo of himself alongside Ghislaine Maxwell at a Vanity Fair party—where, by multiple accounts, she asked him about life on other planets. Or the emails exchanged between his then-wife and Ghislaine’s sister, which suggest a much closer relationship than anyone in his camp has publicly admitted.

“Binder-gate” has resurfaced with some suggesting that influencers who received the Epstein files back in February are somehow implicated in the cover-up and “in on” something sinister.

On the sidelines, Musk and Steve Bannon have been at it for months. Last month Bannon called for Elon to be deported and stripped of his White House security clearance in the wake of his first major online implosion. To Bannon’s credit, he was sounding the alarm long before any visible cracks appeared between Musk and Trump. He saw this breakup coming and he’s still deeply invested in who has access to what.

Before this latest drop, he blasted Pam Bondi and Kash Patel for failing to release the Epstein-related evidence they publicly promised.

Which makes me wonder—if the Epstein case is of such intense public interest, why doesn’t Bannon share what he has?

What’s never been explained is the fact that he reportedly spent over 15 hours in one-on-one screen time with Epstein.

In light of recent events, I’ve been revisiting my unpublished Epstein archives. There are many. A few I’m currently editing to share later this week.

One thing I flagged in a draft long ago was Steve Bannon’s interview with Jeffrey Epstein. When I first began digging into the Maxwell case, I searched for any interview footage of Epstein. Surprisingly, the only known clip is a brief exchange with Bannon, released in late 2021.

According to The New Republic, Bannon spent several months interviewing Epstein. A teaser—later picked up by the New York Post—was drawn from a two-minute trailer for a Bannon-produced documentary titled The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite.

In what was reportedly one of Epstein’s final interviews before his 2019 arrest, he tells Bannon: “I made my living from old thinking. But the future is for the way women think.”

Bannon pushes back, calling the comment “a sop” to excuse “all of the depravity you’ve done against young women.”

Epstein responds, “No, I’ve been—I’ve always believed that women will, in fact, be able to take over.” Then, without a trace of irony, he adds: “I’m a firm believer and supporter of Time’s Up.”

In the clip, Epstein also reflects on the psychological toll of confinement. “The greatest threat to people put in solitary confinement is they try to kill themselves,” he says. “Imagine that. You’re only in a room for 24 hours—you start to go crazy.”

At the time, Epstein was reportedly allowed up to 12 hours outside his cell each day, frequently holding extended meetings with his legal team.

Business Insider later confirmed that Bannon had amassed hours of footage shot at Epstein’s residences in Manhattan and Paris. The project was initially unnamed, but a separate article—published about a month earlier—reported that Bannon had recorded approximately 15 hours of interviews for what was then described as an “unannounced documentary.”

Not everyone believed the film was ever meant for public release.

A competing theory took hold: that the project was just a cover. That Bannon had been coaching Epstein for a potential 60 Minutes appearance—part of a coordinated attempt to rehabilitate his image ahead of the next legal storm. That theory gained traction after the publication of Michael Wolff’s Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Notorious, the Damned. In it, Wolff claims Bannon spent early 2019 advising Epstein on how to present himself on camera, offering feedback like: “You’re engaging, you’re not threatening, you’re natural, you’re friendly, you don’t look at all creepy, you’re a sympathetic figure.”

The New York Times later reported that Bannon had encouraged Epstein to follow through with the interview—which, of course, never happened.

Still, the idea that Bannon was actively working to rebrand Epstein as a “sympathetic” figure is jarring—especially for a firebrand conservative known for scorched-earth tactics and moral high ground messaging.

We’d all love to know: what’s in those 15 hours of footage?

Why withhold it?

It circles back to the same unsettling question: who, exactly, is protecting what when it comes to Epstein? Anyone who’s followed this case in full knows—chasing secrets only ever leads to more secrets.

Bannon didn’t respond to my text asking when we might see it.

