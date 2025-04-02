On Sunday, Virginia Giuffre stunned the internet with a chilling Instagram post claiming she had just four days to live. The 41-year-old, known globally for her explosive allegations against Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, said she was in kidney failure following a high-speed crash involving a school bus in Western Australia.

According to her caption, the crash occurred when a bus traveling at 110 km/h slammed into her car as she slowed to make a turn. Giuffre posted a photo of her bruised face and a visible head injury, writing: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details... When a school bus comes at you at 110 km/h, no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

She said doctors had given her just days to live. “I just want to see my children one last time before my body gives up the fight,” she wrote.

The post, which quickly went viral, ended with an ominous goodbye: “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. God bless you all xx Virginia.”

But shortly after, red flags began to surface.