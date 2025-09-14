Yesterday I flew home and collapsed on the couch — utterly drained. Emotionally, mentally, spiritually… depleted. Yet I’m grateful for this lively corner of the internet. Our group chat, as an alternative to Instagram comments and direct messages, has never felt more valuable.

Logging off social media yesterday brought an immediate sense of ease. I’m not in a place right now to engage (kindly or otherwise) with instigations, insults, or patronizing lectures from strangers — and I keep reminding myself that’s okay.

I’ll share my account from DC once I’ve had a chance to revive. For now, I’ve compiled a step-by-step roundup of the leading conspiracy theories (it’s a lot!), all linked and organized so HIH subs can discuss and examine the angles themselves.

For the record, I remain skeptical of reflexive blame and trending conspiracies that leap from grainy footage to global plots — though I’m, of course, open to your thoughts.

Below is a timeline paired with video clips, links, and the theories currently circulating: some compelling, some outrageous.

ALL EYES ON ISREAL

Max Blumenthal told Tim Dillon Donald Trump fears for his life — specifically because of Israel, and that during one of Netanyahu's visits this year, Secret Service discovered "electronic devices" in their emergency response vehicles placed by Israeli agents.

Netanyahu: Isreal was not behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk

Official Narrative:

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University and later died of a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Authorities identified and arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, of St. George, Utah. He was persuaded to surrender after family members and a youth pastor recognized him from FBI surveillance images.

Investigators say the weapon recovered near the scene — a scoped Mauser .30-06 rifle — matched the spent casings. Messages allegedly tied to Robinson suggest forethought, including discussions about concealing the rifle. Prosecutors say they are still reviewing evidence and have not announced whether they will seek the death penalty.

Neighbors described Robinson as polite, religious, and without a criminal record. But friends noted he had become increasingly political and hostile toward Kirk’s views in recent years.

(Sources: The Guardian, The Times, People, local Utah outlets)

Cartoon Horror / Andrew Breitbart “WAR”