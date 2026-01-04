“14 months ago, I promised to find out how Trump won the 2024 election in spite of our rigged voting machines. The arrest of Maduro today confirms my original reporting. I was the only journalist in the world with access to the team that saved the 2024 election. Today is sweet.” — Emerald Robinson

Ok, well. My brain hurts. And, we have a LOT to discuss.

Meet independent journalist Emerald Robinson. She hosts The Absolute Truth on Lindell-TV. Prior to that she was the chief White House correspondent for Newsmax and One America News. A year ago she shared a detailed theory about what she thinks happened on Election Day. Her outline picks up after the 2020 election and follows the fallout from January 6, 2021, all the way to what’s happening now (backing the theory shared in tonight’s earlier post). In the multi part thread, she connects J6, China, the drug war as a cover, digital election fraud, and how it all ties to Maduro’s arrest. No one in mainstream media picked it up.

Shoutout to E.K. for pointing me to it. I’ve added 2 long threads (sorted in plain text) for Substack readers not on X, who might not have seen it otherwise.

Posted 1.22, 2025 — Via Emerald Robinson

1. It’s time to explain exactly what happened on Election Day 2024 to stop the steal. This will be a very long thread. It involves quite a few people over 4 years. A dozen sources. We Must Begin Just After The Rigged 2020 Election.

2. Let’s begin the story in December 2020. Why? Because President Trump wanted election fraud investigated. He told his team to hire someone to discover the truth about the voting machines. Multiple sources tell me an ex-CIA investigator was hired for the job.

3. That investigator reported that claims of election fraud were overblown. Some DOJ lawyers also wanted election fraud investigated. Those efforts were blocked by AG Bill Barr’s staff, including Barr’s CoS Will Levi. Levi threatened to quit if any cases were launched.

4. Also in Dec 2020, a group of NatSec analysts briefed the White House that enough evidence of election fraud existed to launch a full USG investigation. In Jan 2021, several GOP Senators were briefed as well. Neither the WH nor the Senators authorized the investigation.

5. A few people tried to alert President Trump about the NatSec analyst briefing and the need for a full investigation in late 2020, but those efforts were blocked by WH Counsel Pat Cipollone—according to two sources. Cipollone joined Bill Barr’s law firm on Jan 17, 2024.

6. Chris Krebs, the head of a small agency called CISA (which is inside DHS), sent out a press release in late 2020 claiming the 2020 election “…was the most secure in American history.” Krebs was not a cybersecurity expert. Who hired him? The head of DHS: Chad Wolf.

7. Krebs was hired because he was Chad Wolf’s close friend. He worked at CISA coordinating with leftwing orgs like Democracy Works to “prepare” for the 2020 election. Trump fired Krebs a week after he dismissed Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

8. Trump removed Esper. Chris Miller & Ezra Cohen were rushed into the Pentagon on Nov 11 because Esper stopped responding to WH. WH officials feared a “soft coup” was taking place. On Nov 18, Miller put all Special Forces under his direct command.

9. When I was deposed by Dominion lawyers in 2024, I was asked specifically about this tweet from Nov 10, 2020 because it was (I was told) the first mention on social media of a link between Smartmatic and Dominion. On Nov 11, 2020 I noted on Twitter that Mark Malloch Brown—the best friend of global villain George Soros—was listed on the board of directors for Smartmatic. That's an important point.

10. On Nov 11, 2020 I noted on Twitter that Mark Malloch Brown — the best friend of global villain George Soros — was listed on the board of directors for Smartmatic.

11. By Nov 12, 2020, any mention of Mark Malloch Brown and his leading role with Smartmatic had been wiped from the company’s website.

12. On Nov 19, 2020, Rudy Giuliani & Sidney Powell held a press conference at RNC headquarters. Powell claimed that Dominion-brand machines were using Smartmatic software. She also claimed Smartmatic’s software was developed in Venezuela for dictator Hugo Chavez.

13. By mid-November, public network scans of Dominion made by military intel analysts were available through legal filings in Michigan. What These Documents Revealed About America’s Election System Was Damning:

14. On Dec 18, Trump met with Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn & Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne at WH. They urged Trump to launch an investigation of the voting machines. WH staffers Pat Cipollone, Eric Herschmann & Derek Lyons all argued against doing it.

15. December 18th was also the due date for DNI Ratcliffe to submit a report to President Trump on foreign interference in the 2020 election. Ratcliffe missed the deadline.

16. Ratcliffe did not release his report until Jan 7, 2021. Note the date of release. His report stated that CIA managementactively suppressed intel that China interfered in the 2020 election. That’s right: the CIA was hiding China’s role in the 2020 election! Treason.

17. Ratcliffe confirmed that China interfered in the 2020 election & that CIA had tried to hide that fact, but this info arrived too late to help President Trump.

Here’s a link to Ratcliffe’s letter:

18. On Jan 6, almost 100 House Republicans and more than 12 GOP senators were ready to object to election results in Congress. Only an emergency could override and halt that day’s session. When an emergency happens, special rules apply in Congress.

19. Less than 10 minutes before two reps called a vote for motions to suspend the election certification. Capitol police claimed that a protest outside might breach the chambers. Key leaders were escorted out. Speaker Pelosi then halted Congress using emergency rules.

20. January 6th Was Staged. Tier-1 operators & FBI agents present that day in the crowd (exercising their 1st Amendment rights) saw a red starlight shell fired over the Capitol just before the fake “insurrection” began. That shell is used to signal the start of battle.

21. After Jan 6th, the FBI WFO emailed all employees that, if they were on the Mall, they were required to give a statement. Some agents who didn’t volunteer were identified by others. They were required to give statements against their will. Those FD-302s are still secret.

22. The DOJ’s OIG later found the FBI had at least 26 Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) who were present at the Capitol on January 6th. None of the CHSs were ever prosecuted.

23. On Jan 7th, 2021: President Trump Was Banned From Twitter. On Jan 8th, 2021: Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn & Patrick Byrne were banned from Twitter. The coup was complete. The era of government censorship began.

24. On January 8th, Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion in damages.

25. On January 25th, Dominion filed a similar lawsuit against Giuliani. Suits against Fox, OAN, Newsmax & others soon followed. Dominion’s lawyers are: Susman Godfrey LLP. On Feb 4th, Smartmatic filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $2.7 billion in damages. On Nov 3rd, Smartmatic filed similar lawsuits against Newsmax & OAN. I was named as a witness in both the Dominion & Smartmatic cases against Newsmax.

26. In discovery, Dominion & Smartmatic were allowed to search the personal phones & private emails of TV hosts, TV producers & journalists. Not just emails but texts. This had never been allowed before in the history of American journalism. Courts ignored all press freedoms.

27. Trump was impeached for the 2nd time on January 13, 2021— one week before his term expired. The House adopted 1 article against him: incitement of insurrection.The Senate trial began on Feb 9. Final vote was 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority required to convict.

28. No GOP senator stated publicly at the time that January 6th was fabricated by the national security state to halt lawful investigations of election fraud. Instead, they went along with the coup. Most of them voted to confirm all of Biden’s Cabinet picks in 2021.

29. The illegal Biden regime started on Jan 20, 2021. As one of its first acts, the Biden regime allowed China to access the U.S. power grid. This made it clear: Joe Biden was owned & operated by the CCP.

30. Meanwhile, Dominion hired Clare Locke LLP to send letters to 150 people demanding they cease & desist from “taking part in defaming Dominion“ & “to preserve all documents.” The voting machine companies were trying to make discussions of election fraud illegal or actionable.

31. On Feb 5th, Fox News pulled Lou Dobbs off the air. He was the highest-rated host on Fox Business. The day before, Dobbs and Fox were named in a $2.7B defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic. Any public figure who discussed election fraud was now a target to be fired.

Pt. 2 | Posted 12.5, 2025

1. A few weeks before the 2024 election, @SenMullin and former Senator David Perdue finally arranged a meeting between Trump advisor Susie Wiles and the one man who could explain exactly how America’s election systems are rigged.

The meeting took place at Mar-a-Lago.

2. Susie Wiles had publicly said that election fraud was not real & that people who thought so were “crazy.” After the briefing, she didn’t know what to think. She asked for a piece of cake. She ate it slowly. Then she made the decision: Trump’s team should be briefed too.

3. In the end, the man stayed at Mar-a-Lago for 3 days to brief everyone. There was only man who Wiles trusted to confirm it all: @elonmusk. A call was made: the man found himself in a room with Musk. Musk declined to sit through a full briefing. “Just give me your data.”

4. So @elonmusk read the AI summary of the technical data. And then he picked up his phone and made a call. “We have a problem. It’s true.” Then Musk got on a plane to host a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. It was October 17, 2024. Musk got on stage & attacked: Dominion.

5. @elonmusk said at the rally: “there’s always the question of Dominion voting machines, its weird that they’re used in Philadelphia & Maricopa County but not in a lot of other places.”“Doesn’t that seem like a heckuva coincidence?” Musk was warning us: the system was rigged.

6. How could the steal be stopped a few weeks before the election? The man who briefed Musk had a team: @PatrickByrne & Gary Bernsten. This team had recruited a dozen people who knew how the rigged system was built in Venezuela. They had worked for Smartmatic & Maduro.

7. His group of whistleblowers were hiding in a hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland before the 2024 election.

8. That’s where @GenFlynn flew to see them. Flynn asked: how long has election fraud been going on? They said: Venezuela now rigs it in 72 countries. For the last 20 years.

9. The whistleblowers from Venezuela had video meetings with Musk’s team & Trump’s team to explain technical details of the election fraud. The most important detail: the Dominion IP addresses had been located. All it cost: $15 in bitcoin from an anonymous Japanese account.

10. The relevant data & IP addresses were now verified.

11. That’s when @SenMullin came to the rescue again. A cybersecurity team got the data 3 days before the 2024 election. Dominion’s office in Serbia was hit. Their computers were useless.

12. On Election Day, nobody knew if cybersecurity team had been successful knocking out the Serbian computers. Everybody at Mar-a-Lago had to wait for the results without certainty. The man who had briefed Musk flew to Oslo that day. His team would flee USA if they failed.

13. Imagine the moment on Election Day.

14. Trump had no idea if he would win. So @PatrickByrne watched results from Qatar. Gary Bernsten watched from Switzerland. All of them would be hunted down if the 2024 election fraud was successful. And the USA would be finished.

15. Trump was upset with his own staff after @elonmusk verified the fraud was real. He’d been gaslit for 4 years by his team to drop the topic. In fact, his staff hired a Cuban intelligence asset in 2020 to “investigate” the fraud to lie to Trump that our elections were fair!

16. That’s the thing about Trump: he always hired the wrong people.

17. His own advisors had tried to keep him from meeting with the team that saved the 2024 election.

18. People like @BorisEP & @ChrisLaCivita had blocked the truth at every turn.

Let’s call the team that saved the 2024 election “the three Musketeers.” That’s the man who briefed Musk & Gary Berntsen & @PatrickByrne. I’ve now interviewed them many times. Along with Smartmatic whistleblowers from Venezuela. I’ve confirmed key facts with ODNI.

19. Here’s where the story gets really wild.