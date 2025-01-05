“You Need to Elevate this to the Media so we Avoid a World War Because this is a Mutually Assured Destruction Situation.”

Late Friday, after consuming a flood of doomsday slides from newly resurrected online “news sources,” I put my phone down and stopped scrolling. The content seemed more intent on feeding paranoia than offering any information to quell it. This, I realize, is the plight we’re facing in 2025—as the shift embracing civic journalism (one I’ve loudly championed) expands into concerning territory. The “working” formula is familiar now: breaking headlines edged by unearthed conspiracy angles exposing mainstream bias, all served up with a side of humor and song. It's a style repeated by countless users seeking to curate news, but the overall the tone is off-putting when it leans too heavily into fear baiting. After hours of mindless scrolling, I realized I wasn’t learning anything of value; I was merely reacting to anxious warnings. What amounts to a fruitless cycle. Amid the media wars, there must be a middle ground for those who are healthily skeptical but don’t want to be bombarded with apocalyptic doomsday predictions on the daily. There has to be trusted points between MSM propaganda and online sleuths fueling round the clock paranoia.

This brings us to our latest New Year horror—and Matt Taibbi as the ideal solution for people like me craving smart examinations in exceptionally weird times. He’s furious, as we all should be. But, also measured and informative in his updates.

“If you’re in the growing population of Americans that is tired of being fed streams of sensational and inexplicable news stories, while authorities that appear to delight in public confusion sit back with buttoned lips, yesterday might have been the last straw. We are officially Gaslit Nation:” — Matt Taibbi

We’ve grown accustomed to the bizarre and surreal spectacle gripping our current timeline. This week, that spectacle erupted into something far more chilling. At the epicenter: a former Green Beret turned suicide bomber, a cryptic manifesto, and a rogue podcaster’s revelations that shattered the already fragile veneer of stability.

Fresh chaos ignited on New Year’s morning with a cinematic scene that looked ripped straight from the pages of Gotham—a Cybertruck consumed in flames outside Trump’s golden glowing tower in Las Vegas. Hours later, we learned the truck was rented by 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, packed with explosives, and deliberately detonated as part of what Livelsberger described as “a wake-up call.”

In the wreckage, a death note miraculously survived, offering insight into the motive and mindset behind the shocking stunt.

“This was not a terrorist attack; it was a wake-up call,” Livelsberger insisted.

Far from incoherent ramblings, Livelsberger’s manifesto reads more like a loaded confession from a disillusioned patriot. Declaring America “the best country to ever exist,” he lamented its “terminal illness” and pointed to “weak and feckless leadership” driven by self-enrichment rather than public service.

His final words were both haunting and urgent: “TIME TO WAKE UP.”

Livelsberger’s family described him as a proud Trump supporter and a patriotic soldier. In statements following his death, they remained adamant that his actions weren’t aimed at individuals but at a system he believed was rotting from within. Yet the symbolism of the act—a Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s steel-plated symbol of success, detonated outside a Trump property—sparked rampant speculation. Was it a message? Anti-Trump? Anti-Musk? Or something darker?

Turns out, it has a lot to do with drones.

Months later, as we are still without answers from officials, fear and paranoia continue to fester on the sidelines. Fury over the government’s gaslighting was perfectly articulated by Matt Taibbi’s scathing article yesterday, exposing a government content to sidestep its people while concerning mysteries like the drone infiltrations remain unanswered.

As for Livelsberger’s manifesto, it may have been a plea from a man haunted by the brothers he lost and the lives he took but to me, it read as an indictment of a nation teetering on the brink of collapse—a nation captivated by spectacle, yet blind to its own unraveling.

Livelsberger claims the drones — referred to as “gravitic propulsion systems”—are actually advanced technology he alleged both the U.S. and China possess. He described the crafts as “not drones” but vehicles capable of defying physics with the potential to upend modern warfare. Livelsberger warned that these systems represent “the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed.” He also implicated himself in a 2019 military cover-up in Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, calling it a war crime that killed hundreds of civilians (women and children) and was deliberately buried by U.S. officials. Explanation behind the explosion sounded largely rooted in lingering guilt.

He was politically agitated. Or mentally unwell. Or trying to impress a girl.

Whatever the case, his father stunned the podcasters when he told them that the DNA from the charred remains in that vehicle did not match his son.

Matthew Livelsberger’s Manifesto