In late February, white binders landed in the hands of 15 influencers visiting the White House. “Phase one” we were told. Inside were Epstein flight logs, redacted massage records, and contact lists that sent the internet spiraling. The conspiracies it triggered were wild. A letter alluding to “phase two” promised more was on the way. What we got was 254 blacked-out massage entries and sprawling flight manifests naming everyone from Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Kennedy family members, supermodels, Hollywood royalty, scientists, and the usual billionaire suspects—Rothschilds, Murdochs, Soroses.

Some sections were sorted by country.“Israel” and “Sweden” were both separately categorized. Another block of contact numbers is dedicated to our sitting president.

Mark Middleton shows up too. Mark is the Clinton aide who served as Epstein’s White House liaison before dying under suspicious circumstances, shot and hanged, in what authorities deemed a suicide.

It’s chilling, the number of names in these records that are dead now.

Equally bizarre is the selective censorship of certain parties. Names like Prince Andrew, Les Wexner, and Bill Clinton appear in full while others are mysteriously blacked out.

Any guesses on who they could be?

Frequent flyer Ava Dubin appears throughout the records—Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and loyal confidant who defended him to the bitter end and testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Ghislaine smiled and waved when Ava took the stand. Her daughter Celina shows up in the transcripts, too. Epstein’s personalized Spotify playlist was still public last time I checked. She’s the young girl asleep in his lap that people circulate online as “evidence” of children on board.

As for whatever didn’t materialize in phase two—it has nothing to do with those of us invited. I see people blaming binder recipients for the blunder. I go where I’m invited and report what I see. It’s as simple as that. Any influencer in my position would’ve accepted the invitation, and the cursed binder.

It’s a perfectly disgraced collector’s edition as souvenir from my first White House visit, perched currently on our bookshelf.

Below are some standout pages. Black-barred absurdity in all its glory—evidence of American dysfunction at the highest levels. Courtesy of your favorite covert Mossad asset / compromised Scorpio hack.

Enjoy.