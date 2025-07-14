House Inhabit

15h

What Trump doesn’t realize is that many people who voted for him were never MAGA. We voted for RFK Jr and Tulsi. We are the COVID dissidents, MAHA, believers that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and against forever wars. We believed him about draining the swamp of neocons, and unelected Billionaires. However, We are not the “unclean” (as Trump is on record for calling his base) who blindly believe every word he says. We are seeing a shift even in his base. Trump is and has always been an incredible liar and holds no regard for our Constitution. Unfortunately, he has become as irrelevant as the Presidents before him who do not actually run the country. He also had a lot of young people vote for him in 2024, and they are not buying his game. They are not buying his misstep regarding Epstein and he has awakened a sleeping tiger. If he pardons Ghislane Maxwell as Alan Dershowitz is recommending, I think it will impact him on a large scale.

20h

All of this has been circulating on the internet for years (I found all of this information during Covid), unredacted as well-- presumably you would have known that while researching Ghislane Maxwell? Why not just let everyone know when you received them that the generic Office Depot binders were a "nothing burger", literally, sandwiching content already available to those who were willing to search for it (and unredacted) and contained nothing new or explosive?

