The mysterious surge of drone sightings across New Jersey has left East Coast communities grappling for answers. Since mid-November, drones have been appearing nightly, hovering low over suburban neighborhoods without any clear explanation from officials. What began as scattered reports in social media posts and niche Facebook groups has snowballed into a full-blown national obsession. This morning, headlines everywhere are posing the same questions, with new urgency: What are these drones? Why are they here?

No one seems to know.

Or at least, no one seems willing to tell us what they know.

Wanting to dig deeper, I turned to Instagram earlier this week asking my followers to share their theories and experiences. The response was overwhelming—my inbox quickly flooded with photos, videos, and an avalanche of theories. I counted hundreds of emails speculating the situation. According to collected reports, the sightings stretch across the country (though several sources hailed from the UK) but are heavily concentrated in New Jersey. The theories range from the plausible to the extraordinary: celestial beings, aliens, covert government operations, Project Blue Beam, interference with the Democratic inauguration, foreign surveillance by China or Iran, even U.S. defense systems quietly mobilizing for war.

Here’s What We Do Know :

The drones often appear in clusters, sometimes forming deliberate patterns. Sometimes operating in grids. They’re loud, fly low, and can vanish as suddenly as they arrive. Witnesses say they gravitate toward military bases and even Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. Descriptions vary, but many describe them as massive—some likened to the size of SUVs—and disturbingly capable of penetrating the ocean’s surface. In several towns their presence has caused electrical disruptions, leaving residents in the dark both figuratively and literally.

Local law enforcement appears just as baffled as the residents. In areas with frequent sightings, police have issued vague advisories encouraging people to report incidents to the FBI. Yet, frustrated locals claim that their reports lead nowhere. Officials maintain there’s no danger—but how can they be so certain when the purpose, origin, and even ownership of these drones remain a mystery?

White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby recently said, “We have not been able to corroborate any of the reported visual sightings,” emphasizing that many of the drones are likely manned aircraft being operated lawfully. Meanwhile, an FBI official told Congress earlier this week that the agency has received over 3,000 public tips about these incidents, most of which occur at night.

The mystery remains unresolved, but the theories are as captivating as the sightings themselves.

I told Hayes we might need to take a trip out to Jersey during our NYC jaunt next week to try and spot them. Christmas in the city, and drones in the Jersey skyline. How perfectly 2024.

This photo provided by Brian Glenn shows what appears to be multiple drones flying over Bernardsville, New Jersey, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Insights from My Instagram DMs