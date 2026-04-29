WHCD Night Unedited: A Visual Diary

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3321WHCD Night Unedited: A Visual DiaryJessica Reed KrausApr 29, 20263321ShareTranscriptA visual recap of the night compiled from raw clips recorded amid the confusion and chaos that unfolded Saturday night. Written account to follow. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHouse Inhabit PodcastWhere pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip Where pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJessica Reed KrausRecent EpisodesEpstein in His Own Words: A Seven Page Statement Unearthed by JayFeb 22 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Jay BeecherHappy Christmas Dec 25, 2025 • Jessica Reed KrausJK Ultra: Conspiracy Culture and Remote ViewingDec 20, 2025 • Jessica Reed KrausTyler Robinson Legal UpdateDec 16, 2025 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Meghann CuniffOlivia Nuzzi Pt. 2Dec 12, 2025 • Jessica Reed KrausCandace Owens: Why?Dec 11, 2025 • Jessica Reed KrausLIVE With Matt Bilinski: Conservatism as Oppositional CultureDec 9, 2025 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Matt Bilinsky