Tuesday in Colorado was a lovely September afternoon. The air is turning crisp each day now, and there is a slight tinge of fall in the air. The afternoon storms that can define this time of year were rolling in over the mountains, and the patio my friend and I were enjoying was the perfect way to finish off a longer day at work. We were discussing our current business dealings and how amazed we were that one of our church clients had raised enough money to buy the building they are under contract for. I made a quip about how their parent church from the South felt an imperative to convert all the non-dispositionalists from Colorado. My young friend didn’t get my joke, but he asked me about my impressions of the church in general. I told him that belief in Jesus doesn’t require an orthodoxy about the end times or literalist interpretations of the Old Testament.

“Are people inherently good or evil?” He asked.

“Evil,” I said without hesitation.

We talked about why we differed on that subject for a moment. He gave the classic line about nurture and nature, and I remained steadfast in my thinking that evil must be overcome.

“Tell me what you think about it after you become a parent.” I laughingly said. “Children are pretty good at showing you how their inherent bent towards selfishness.”

I continued, “My world falls apart if I think that we are good and then choose evil.”

So yesterday, when I tuned into the pocket portal to Hell called X, I saw a face I will not soon forget. A beautiful young woman, scared and nearing the last minutes of her life, looked up into her murderer’s eyes in a sincere ponderance of why she was chosen at this moment to die.

No one came to her rescue.

And evil walked right off the train and into the night.

It might be easier to jump into the race wars and debates about the consequences this man should face. For the record, I would love to see a fair trial, with a quick adjudication of justice in which his danger would never be allowed to see the light of day again. I would want him to be an example to others, that cold, evil harm to others will face swift justice. I would want it, not in some kind of equitable trade for the life of the young woman for his, but as a way to produce a civil pressure that helps the civilized in a society know that they are guarded from such a heinousness. But it will not come our way.

Instead, we will be told that he has been arrested and will go through a criminal investigation and process. We will spend the next twenty years in courts and appeals, all so that in the end, a technical misstep by a state attorney will get him off from the crime that everyone has seen with their own eyes via their social media feeds. Justice is a false concept in today’s America. Even in the most obvious and egregious moments in which a young woman is murdered, we will allow a system filled with corruption to stall and obfuscate the conclusions that would stabilize a society. Instead, we will be subjected to a series of angry tweets and apologetic excuses by both sides, and the ordeal will take far too long to resolve. The image of the woman will be forgotten. The story will die. Society will have another stone removed from its foundations, and fear will prevail in the minds of every young woman who gets on a subway or a bus.

This entire episode is an illustration of why, when society abandons a fundamental belief that evil is the inherent core of humanity, it is destined for a terrifying collapse. The tragedy of death by the hands of evil people is consistent in the story of mankind, and philosophically, governments are established to secure the people’s god given rights to life, liberty, and property.

As I typed that last sentence, my phone began blowing up with urgent prayer requests for Charlie Kirk, who was shot in Utah at one of his rallies just moments ago. I’ve never met Charlie, but I have a great deal of admiration for his ability to encourage conversation amongst people who do not agree with each other. At the time I am writing this, there are no updates on his condition, but the video makes it look as if it will take a miracle. I pray there is one for him.

Evil is real, and I honestly don’t know what to say otherwise about it. I have aspired to write about our politics and the philosophy of Western society, but moments like this make me want to sail off into the sunset as a barista at the local coffee shop. The empire is too big to unwind, and those who wish death upon people for their beliefs or the color of their skin have overrun and destroyed the civilization that we supposedly live in. We can wave our rationalist documents around, but in the end, evil has the upper hand in the empire.

Thursday Morning

That’s where I closed my laptop and wandered out for a drive. Something happened that I don’t think can ever be understood. Charlie Kirk ultimately died from the assassin’s bullet yesterday, and during the hour of time between when I closed my laptop and it was finally confirmed that he had gone on to Heaven, I held hope that he would pull through. I walked into my house yesterday, where my wife and kids were sitting in some somber silence. My entire household felt a strange sense of loss around Charlie’s death. The death of any man is awful, but when it comes with millions of social media downloads of a man bleeding out in front of his wife and kids, it seems even more horrendous. When death comes because ideas or beliefs are considered dangerous, there are no rational ways to understand it. So in my dazed state of confusion, I realized that my wandering and sadness were because of a broken heart for America.

I have spent a lot of time in conversations over the last two years with people I don’t agree with, talking about a lot of things that are controversial in the political sphere. I had learned through the Kennedy campaign to listen to people and find good ways to agree on and what and how we could debate what we didn’t. Charlie Kirk was a person who did that as well as anyone. He believed that without conversation, we move to isolation and eventually violence. I had seen in my own experience how reaching out to others and hashing out the places we struggled with could change everything. We didn’t have to both come to an agreement, but we could, with great confidence, know that even if we had different solutions, we could agree that there were problems to fix. That commonality was often enough to get past our frustrations. So Charlie’s untimely death stilled a necessary American mentor for how to wrestle with the hardships and the seemingly impossible conversations we need to have as a nation.

When debate is silenced, it does something unnatural to the human experience. When that debate is silenced because of violence, it feels even more disjointed from the human experience. What yesterday felt like was the death of something more than a single man. It felt like someone was trying to kill our ability to talk to one another. To be sure, Charlie said things in a confident way and told people they were wrong in how they thought about things. People are unaccustomed to that confidence and misplace it for hatred. Simply saying words in a way that doesn’t affirm them to the fullest extent of their thinking or delusions causes anger and rage, and in this crazy new version of America, that seems to be a crime so egregious, it now comes with a death penalty.

Charlie was an impassioned believer in Christ, so I have a lot of comfort in the fact that his death was immediately transformed on the other side into something far more glorious than even the miraculous and exceptional life he lived here. What Charlie wanted to be known for was his faith in Jesus. He was famous because of his political discourse, but his passions surrounded a life obedient to the divine. That is admirable in a world obedient to self-gratification, fame, and money. I would hope others would look to him as an example of what faith does. It emboldens you, gives you confidence to face all kinds of hardships, even unto death, and it allows for a still, small smile that shines a small light of the creator’s goodness within us. People can disagree about the rationality or believability of Christianity. They can point to its many flaws as an institution, or to its falibility in the service of others, but what they cannot take away is the deeply held beliefs of someone like Charlie as to how it changed his life. Christ is transcendental. Something happens in the midst of belief that moves us from simply an autonomous being surrounded by happenstance to something far more mystical. Charlie understood that mysticism and allowed it to form everything he lived for. He loved his country and his family, but more than that, he loved that Jesus had saved his life.

There’s a small ministry in Colorado Springs called The Summit. I attended it when I was a young man just about to head to college. My children have attended it. Charlie Kirk did at some point, too. This two-week-long summer camp, which is exclusively academic, spends its day in the classroom discussing the need to form a worldview and how the Christian version of thinking has influenced modern thought. In those long sessions each day, you have to wrestle with the difficult things of our time. When I was there, we had to talk through homosexuality and postmodernism in the church. My children talked about transgenderism, empire politics, and violence in schools. Undoubtedly, Charlie did so during his engagement with Summit. What you learn in those places is that orthodox thought is a tool for control. When people are disallowed from discussing what they think about something, they isolate. When they isolate, they resort to anger, and that converts easily to violence. What Charlie had learned was that discourse, anchored in a belief system, is the only way to de-escalate the proclivities towards violence.

It’s why, even if you choose not to believe in Christ, a society anchored on the ideals of neighbor-to-neighbor relationships is an imperative for any rational Western civilization to survive. Charlie got that and spent his life consumed with efforts to hold that ideal up. Silencing him may have accomplished something that the devoted to this new orthodoxy of homogenous thought wish, but that silencing will only create a new set of voices dedicated to the proclaiming of grander thoughts than our temporal frustrations on earth. Charlie asked everyone, especially those who disagreed with him, to reach into those deeper places of meaning. He understood that our culture had sold us all a lie. He knew that the inconsequential version that everyone has been convinced is the only way for happiness is not authentic. So somewhere in this terrible sadness, something might be coming that’s more than our infighting, frustrations, or hurt feelings. America needs to return to those tenets of neighbor-to-neighbor ethics. That means we have to stop finding our world’s witness through the lens of an algorithm and instead witness the children of our friends playing with our kids. We need to sit down with those who have abandoned us because of political beliefs and try, despite our deepest misgivings, to hear them out.

I cannot convince anyone that Jesus is real. It has never been, nor will it be, something I can accomplish. Yet Charlie showed us what you can accomplish by having conversations. He moved America in a different direction, nearly single-handedly, by discussing the things that everyone said were off limits. He said that orthodoxy in thought should not exist. He likely lost his life over that deep belief, but his confidence in his salvation and in his God were unshakable. America needs that kind of dedication to the wrestling match. We have two choices from here: chaos or Christlikeness. One road leads to more of what we have witnessed. It will be filled with anger and violence. Leaning into Christlikeness may still end in demise, but what will come of it will be the rescuing of a republic teetering on its own death today. Love your neighbor as yourself - and love the God who made you. The ship will steer away from the cataclysmic end it is currently tacking towards.

“When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. When people stop talking, that’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil and they lose their humanity.” - Charlie Kirk