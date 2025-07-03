“Hell is Empty and All the Devils Are Here.”

— William Shakespeare

Outside

The surrounding courthouse scene morphed into a circus of debauchery. Celebration broke out the moment the crowd learned Sean “Diddy” Combs had escaped the worst charges, followed by a burst of reckless glee—a collapse of civilized decorum on viral display, capturing pop culture at its worst.

His mother blew the crowd a kiss upon exit.

For me, the verdict was a welcome break from the daily contamination of my feed. For seven weeks, I watched with growing detachment and disgust as the whole thing devolved into spectacle. Trials tracked right don’t need to cater to that mentality, but we’re in a weird phase of media. In the shift, everyone is rushing to find a way to the top. Suited reporters staked out beside ill-mannered patrons of new media, shouting over one another. Hyped and hungry for attention. Everyone clawing for the most salacious angle, while homeless groupies mingled with drunken line-sitters, and conflict—in any form—dominated interest on the sidelines.

A woman I once paid and promoted under my name was caught on camera, hair frizzed in a midnight rage, screaming at an old woman hired to hold someone else’s spot. Seeing her ruthless in her tantrum, I felt a flash of gratitude to be far removed from that kind of drama—familiar in a regrettable way—and for shedding a weight I hadn’t realized was pulling me into a dark place of my own.

Evil comes in all shades, trades, and sizes. A better version of me is learning to avoid it rather than combat it.

Recaps arrived in heinous fonts, narrated by TikTok personalities with chaotic zoom-ins and ego-fueled commentary, reducing this new brand of journalism to messy tabloid theater. Fights broke out hourly. I saw spitting, hitting, barking. Disorderly conduct highlighted by The Shade Room, TMZ, and all the rest.

Every trial is different, you see. This one attracted viral hunters and through them came a grotesque recount of Sean Combs’s every kink laid bare: Men urinating in women’s mouths. Semen spread across male body parts. Hot tubs full of oil. Violent sex. Violent lust. Violent crimes. Drugs blurred the line between party and rape. Escorts were flown in to satisfy a rap god’s girlfriend while he watched in a hooded robe—the same girlfriend he dragged down a hallway by her hair, who stayed and enabled him for over a decade, then gave birth days after taking the stand to testify against him.

In New York, I stopped by to see the scene myself. A reporter showed me footage of an overnight attack. A woman in a tent was nearly assaulted across the street from the courthouse, just a few feet from two parked cop cars. Police shrugged it off. The man ran into the dark escaping cuffs and consequence.

The Jerry Springer of court cases, in which the O.J. comparisons don’t track. We at least had Dominick Dunne as narrator to anchor violence and chaos with moral clarity and literary grace. A style now on the verge of extinction, it was Vanity Fair at its best. Addictive page-turning prose, back when people still liked to read.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s family appeared above shame. His twin daughters—willowy, identical teenage creatures—carried their heads high and continued to post about their lives like nothing was happening. They went to prom. And football games. And graduated. One day they sat in court listening to horrific details of their father’s private life. The next, they popped up in my feed posting makeup tutorials and wardrobe reels in front of glowing ring lights without the slightest hint of humility while Justin Bieber’s public spiral accelerated.

Was the timing coincidence?

As for the verdict, the prosecution clearly overcharged. The jury rejected the RICO and trafficking charges because the state failed to prove them. In the end, the faltering lord of hip hop was spared, so we’ll never know how many deaths happened thanks to his order.

Suge Knight wants us to know Diddy is a bad guy and that they smoked Tupac’s ashes after he begged them to put him out of his misery.

Upon hearing “not guilty,” Sean Combs dropped to his knees in a perfectly staged collapse captured by Jane—the famously unfriendly, cutthroat courtroom sketch artist who documents high-profile cases in federal court.

Rosie O’Donnell tweeted outrage. Cassie begged the judge not to release him. 50 Cent deemed him the gay John Gotti.

We have to wonder who the mob will punish now for this betrayal. After car bombs and poison, it’s hard to believe everyone involved just quietly moves on from here. This lifestyle floats above the law like Epstein before him. But with a web that might stretch even further. Today proved we may never know where Diddy’s influence actually ends—but regardless, the party will go on. A woman with her breast exposed in a shredded tank top on livestream advertised a freak-off scheduled for July 14. Hosted by Diddy, should he be released on bail.

He wasn’t.

He was taken back to a cell to plot revival strategy—knowing there is likely a market willing and waiting to fund it.

#MeToo is dead.

It died an ugly death.

THAT is the headline.

Across the Country

In a courtroom in Idaho, all eyes were on Bryan Kohberger in a suit and tie. His appearance was meek enough to make us forget why he was there—an admission of guilt in the slaughter of four college students on a snowy November night nearly three years ago.

To avoid death by firing squad.

A year ago, a source connected to the case warned me that a plea bargain was highly likely. It was either that or a trial that would “explode our minds.”

In an amber-lit courtroom, Bryan stared blankly into the camera—back at us—as the terms of his surprise plea were read aloud. The judge’s approval canceled the trial, sealed up secrets, relieved two surviving roommates, released the town from lingering suspicion, squashed the frenzy of online sleuthing, and forced four grieving families to accept a silent end to their children’s brutal deaths. When he spoke, his voice was thin and wiry. He replied, “Guilty,” to each charge. He didn’t sound like a killer.

When I flew out to see Moscow in the weeks after the murders, the town was still freshly grieving. Photos of the girls were trapped inside glass cocktail tables at the bar they once frequented. Sorority collages preserved in bleached resin. Football flags lined the streets. The restaurant where two of them worked still employed friends who shared shifts and gossip. Donation jars sat on counters, filled with cash and smiling photos of the dead. Candles from their memorial still cluttered picnic tables. The snow settled in big white mounds under a pitch-black sky all of January. The town was mournful. Its streets eerie after dark, like something might spring from the bushes and snag you at any moment. Walking the strip, I couldn’t shake the feeling something was following me. In a cheap hotel, I didn’t sleep at all.

Bryan sat five feet in front of me in an orange jumpsuit that day. The only time I’ve ever sat that close to a killer—at least, that I’m aware of. His skin was pale. Faint scratches marked his face—a shaving mishap, I guessed. His gaze, hollow and unblinking. For the half hour, I searched the sharp edges of his profile for any trace of emotion. He was empty. Void of a heartbeat. Nothing about him appeared physically imposing save for his toned forearms—strangely defined in a way that didn’t match the rest of his build. Veins lining his muscles were a chilling sight. I knew they housed tendons that powered the actions that ended the lives of four young people in a compressed timeline. Children whose milestones were documented online through family photos shared lovingly by parents on Facebook for their grandparents to cherish. He cut that short— the cinematic succession of life phases.

Against my better judgment, I let my mind dip into his the path of his psyche that day—to imagine the strength it takes to execute what he plotted. The screams drained as last breath from their lungs. No one wants to envision the sounds of murder. Or what a single blade powered by stifled rage leaves behind.

Afterward, he drove by the house before police arrived to admire the stillness of his own making. Then he went home, switched on the bathroom light, smiled at his reflection, and snapped a selfie with a thumbs-up to mark the hour as proof of his “success.” It echoed what his idol Ted Bundy had done to the society girls at Florida State. Another calculated performance carried out in silence, born from the same need to dominate. On January 15, 1978, Bundy crept into the Chi Omega sorority house just after 3 a.m., armed with a chunk of firewood. He moved room to room, bludgeoning 21-year-old Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy as they slept, strangling one with a nylon stocking. He sexually assaulted them—biting, battering, violating their bodies with chilling precision—before attacking two more women down the hall. Both survived but were left permanently scarred.

He also operated without waking the house. Methodical fulfillment of fantasy. He too lingered near crime scenes and returned often to admire them. He liked to revisit the dead not just in memory, but physically—sometimes even applying makeup to their lifeless faces. There was a compulsion not just to kill, but to control, to own, to shape the narrative after death. Horror itself was part of the design.

Bundy, too, came across as intelligent, articulate—and charming. A master manipulator who carried himself with eerie poise, making it easy for people to dismiss their better intuition. In court, he represented himself with disturbing confidence, flashing smiles for the cameras and locking eyes with jurors, seemingly more invested in his image than the trial’s outcome.

This is who Bryan Kohberger studied. A case study turned blueprint.

Post-hearing, the families gathered outside the courthouse to say their peace. I watched alone in my office as the details were relayed by a lawyer sticking to a step-by-step recount, concerned more with the chronology of each death than the emotional wreckage left behind.

On one side of the split screen were grieving parents, their faces etched by sorrow. On the other: civilians dancing wild-eyed for the rap god gone free as baby oil squirted into amused cameras wedged between the shouting, the shoving, and the applause.

The contrast was sickening. Two cases concluded on the same day, each exposing a different shade of cultural rot.

Apparent in both was proof of the devil exposed, moving grimly onward in cunning pursuit of the bleak and unthinkable.