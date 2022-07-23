House Inhabit

House Inhabit

House Inhabit
House Inhabit Podcast
Where's Britney
82
0:00
-46:18

Where's Britney

Questions and Concerns with Jaggyish
Jessica Reed Kraus's avatar
Jessica Reed Kraus
Jul 23, 2022
82
Share

Edit: This conversation was recorded late yesterday evening. Since then, Kanye made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

“At around the same time Cudi ended his set, Lil Durk was performing on another stage at Rolling Loud, where West — who now goes by Ye — made a surprise appearance. During his brief cameo, the superstar rapper and fashion mogul’s performed his hit song “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” from his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo. Watch Ye’s surprise appearance in a fan-captured video here.”

- Via Billboard

And Britney’s manager, Vicky, emailed to apologize for any misunderstandings her live may have caused. She explained how the clips on IG were taken out of context, to make her comments appear as if they were specifically referring to me as a “next level” conspiracy site when she was actually addressing the general madness she encounters online because of her role in Britney’s life.

I do appreciate her reaching out directly. And to be honest, I was not the least bit insulted by being called a “gossip site.” In fact, I embrace that definition. It’s the conspiracy assumptions that irk me. How people love to confuse unpopular “theories” for conspiracies, to try and discredit the person behind them.

Really, where would Britney even be now, if those old “conspiracies” weren’t finally dragged into mainstream consciousness, and eventually proven true?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture