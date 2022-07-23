Where's Britney

Edit: This conversation was recorded late yesterday evening. Since then, Kanye made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

“At around the same time Cudi ended his set, Lil Durk was performing on another stage at Rolling Loud, where West — who now goes by Ye — made a surprise appearance. During his brief cameo, the superstar rapper and fashion mogul’s performed his hit song “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” from his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo. Watch Ye’s surprise appearance in a fan-captured video here.” - Via Billboard

And Britney’s manager, Vicky, emailed to apologize for any misunderstandings her live may have caused. She explained how the clips on IG were taken out of context, to make her comments appear as if they were specifically referring to me as a “next level” conspiracy site when she was actually addressing the general madness she encounters online because of her role in Britney’s life.

I do appreciate her reaching out directly. And to be honest, I was not the least bit insulted by being called a “gossip site.” In fact, I embrace that definition. It’s the conspiracy assumptions that irk me. How people love to confuse unpopular “theories” for conspiracies, to try and discredit the person behind them.

Really, where would Britney even be now, if those old “conspiracies” weren’t finally dragged into mainstream consciousness, and eventually proven true?