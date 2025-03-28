The White House is smaller than you’d think. Less a global power center, more like an old house repurposed for national business—humble upon first impression. Dining rooms double as conference spaces. Stark overhead lighting feels clinical, almost disrespectful, given the weight of history embedded in the walls. Antique furniture huddles beneath oil portraits of the Founding Fathers. The faint scent of bureaucracy hangs in the air, barely masked by a mediocre coffee machine sputtering in the corner.

Because I’m easily distracted by such things, I spent the first half hour studying the decor, mentally redecorating. I’d add dimmers, for one. It’s the People’s House—shouldn’t we have a say in how it’s lit? If it were up to me, I’d host world leaders by candlelight. Contentious negotiations seem better suited to a slow-burning wick. I kept picturing Diane Keaton stepping in, staging a bipartisan renovation intervention: practical and handsomely patriotic pieces, rich leathers, and softer glow to ease internal and international tensions.

There was no time to prepare a proper White House wardrobe. As usual, I waited too long, so my options dwindled. The oversized gingham suit—French-made, definitely a choice—arrived too late to be tailored. But it is what it is.

Regardless, I was pleased to find certain clichés intact. A young female staffer passed me at the entrance, carting two Diet Coke cases upstairs to the boss. Candy jars lined some of the desks. Trump calls these vices “poison,” but gives into them when mid day cravings hit. I pressed myself against the wall on a narrow staircase to let two suited men pass. Around every corner, I half-expected another signature reveal; a silver tray of Big Macs, maybe, gliding toward the Oval.