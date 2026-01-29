Who Decides Which Stories We See?

FYI: I’ll be back this afternoon with Pt. 4 of Candace Undone

In the meantime: Welcome Ground News as a new sponsor of HIH

I’m honored to have a leading force in transparent news coverage supporting my own independent channel.

I don’t need to tell you that unbiased reporting is getting harder and harder to source in today’s media landscape. Legacy press continues to bleed credibility as funded interests quietly shape headlines, sanitize angles, and determine which stories we absorb daily. At the same time, fringe media often swings hard in the opposite direction, relying on sensationalized conspiracy as a counterweight to a decaying mainstream.

Post-COVID—like many of you—I’ve grown deeply skeptical about what I read and who I trust when it comes to tracking national news. On social media, I’m constantly pruning my follow list, weeding out outlets that serve corporate interests over public curiosity.

Nearly everyone I know wants reporting unfazed by political guardrails.

That’s where Ground News comes in.

HIH readers can receive 40% off their vantage plan subscription if they want a clearer picture of who’s driving the narrative.

Voted Apple’s App of the Day five times, the Ground News app tracks tens of thousands of outlets daily, clearly labeled by political leaning. At a glance, you can see who is covering a story—and from which side.

No illusion of neutrality.

No hidden motives.

No masked agenda.

Instead of telling us what to think, Ground News lays out the facts and shows how narratives form.

Whether it’s election integrity, the rise of AI, Big Tech censorship, or geopolitical warfare, you can see who’s driving the coverage—and decide for yourself where you stand.

Ground News Shows You Exactly Who Controls The Narrative

This Epstein article includes political statistics directly beneath the headline. Right away, you get a clear sense of where the coverage is grounded. The bias distribution is shown as well, making it obvious how the story is being framed across the media spectrum.

SEE EVERY SIDE OF EVERY STORY

In a perfect world, news wouldn’t be filtered through political bias.

Take Epstein coverage as an example. It’s incredibly hard to find honest reporting on it. With Ground News, political statistics appear directly alongside the headline, grounding the story in immediate context. You can see how the same event is framed across the media spectrum—and just as importantly, what’s emphasized, softened, or ignored altogether.

If you’re looking for straightforward updates on current events without spin, this is for you. In an AI-accelerated era, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish what’s real from what’s engineered to appear real. Big Tech’s intrusion into information demands sharper awareness—and a habit of questioning everything we see, hear, and read.

Ground News is already doing much of that work for us.

GET 40% OFF THE GROUND NEWS VANTAGE PLAN

Note: I take careful consideration in everything I choose to feature here. Advertising on HIH is limited, intentional, and aligned with what I believe readers value. Thank you for supporting the work.