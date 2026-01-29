House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elicia Wetstein's avatar
Elicia Wetstein
16h

I’ve been holed up at home in the ice waiting for your next article

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Gayma is thè Gayster's avatar
Gayma is thè Gayster
16hEdited

Corp media crashing down. Get off Meta, X Tik Tok too deserved to be punished for getting us here!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture