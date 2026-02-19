WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL?

After watching the madness unfolding online, I can confidently say that Jay and I are maybe the most measured duo covering this case. If you’re looking for clarity and facts —to help uncut some of the more sensational interpretations — you’ll appreciate our series.

Yesterday, Jay delivered a comprehensive breakdown of Ghislaine Maxwell’s background and explained how the case has been politically distorted from the very beginning.

Our next LIVE will cover the days leading up to Jeffrey Epstein’s death — and the oldies attached. Jay and I will share exclusive insights from our conversations with Mark Epstein, along with bombshell audio from Nick Tartaglione. I have one clip that was originally edited from previously posted audio to avoid legal repercussions — and is now suddenly relevant again.

Stay tuned for more, and please consider subscribing to Jay’s Substack. He’s been working on this for years, tirelessly piecing together a counter-narrative that others online are now shamelessly parroting — and attempting to claim as their own.

Thank you!

JRK