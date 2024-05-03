In a newly released documentary, funded by RFK’s super PAC, narrated by Woody Harrelson, Robert Kennedy Jr. is portrayed as more than just a famous name or fringe conspiracy theorist operating as a “spoiler” in this election. Instead, he is depicted fairly — as an environmental activist, attorney, and champion of public health, standing against censorship and steering us away from resorting to fear-based voting.

Please watch and share your comments below.