On December 10, 2023, Ye (formerly Kanye West) erupted into uncontrollable laughter during a Clubhouse discussion, one of the last platforms still willing to host him after his polarizing Alex Jones interview. His laugh was so unrestrained that anyone tuning in mid-conversation might have thought Dave Chappelle was moderating the space.

“You know what? Let’s go get celebrities,” Ye told the host, describing a group of celebrities he believed were mobilized by industry powers to silence him.

“Let’s get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s get Meek Mills.” All it took was Ye imagining Meek Mills as an authority figure to send him into hysterics. “What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?” he said before dissolving into a fit of tears.

A host chimed in, “Meek Mill is a gangster!” But Ye was too far gone, crying as he exclaimed, “Yo, I’m about to start crying laughing. Somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. Somebody say Meek Mills again.”

The clip of Ye’s laugh went viral online, with rap blogs sharing it all over without any context. At that time, no one could figure out why the mere mention of Meek Mill as a credible authority had Ye gasping for air.

Naturally, Meek Mill wasn’t laughing. The following day, he clapped back on Twitter, hitting Ye where it hurt: rubbing it in that he still had his family unlike Ye who had just lost his during a very publicized messy divorce: “Never lost my mind for fame or money…I still have my family…my people respect me…I’m freeing people from prison…I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal…ya’ll on Clubhouse at 50 lol.”

This wasn’t the first time Meek Mill responded to a public comment from Ye. Months earlier, on a now-deleted episode of Drink Champs, Ye accused Meek Mill of collaborating with the FBI. Meek fired back through his music, delivering the lyric, “I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye,” on his track “God Did.”

But days after that particular Clubhouse interview in December, Ye vanished. He went off the grid completely. No more posts, no more interviews, no more paparazzi interviews against random dumpsters. Not even the most desperate Backgrid photographer was able to track him down during this time. When Ye finally resurfaced, the world was in collective shock discovering that he was now married to 29-year-old Bianca Censori. From that day forward, Ye was seen and not heard.

The outspoken truth-teller who spent a year preaching modest Christian values suddenly ditched his alt-right counterparts to wander around foreign countries barefoot with an exhibitionist draped in Wolford stockings.

Revisiting this Clubhouse clip in 2024 makes Ye’s hysterical laughter suddenly feel prophetic. Did Ye know something about Meek Mill that the rest of us didn’t? With Diddy’s arrest and mounting internet “investigations” into Meek Mill’s close connection to Diddy, Ye’s laugh is aging like fine wine.

Meek Mill = “Diddy’s Boyfriend”

Months before this leak, the internet dubbed Meek Mill “Diddy’s boyfriend” after clips of their overly friendly exchanges resurfaced.

The most viral clip was one of Meek Mill in the pool in red swim trunks while Diddy is out of frame calling him “Daddy.”

Naturally, the comment section took it from there, with one user asking, “What grown man lets another man call him Daddy?”—a question that ignited more speculation about their relationship.

The photo of Diddy and Meek Mill in matching outfits fueled the fire even more.

The rumors that Diddy and Meek Mill were in an intimate relationship became so relentless that Meek himself hopped online begging the internet to stop.

After Diddy’s arrest in September, he even announced that he wanted to launch an investigation paying detectives $100,000 to look into why he’s connected to Diddy.

It doesn’t take a team of investigators and 100k cash to figure out why internet sleuths are connecting Diddy to Meek.

Rumors tying Meek Mill to allegations against Diddy began circulating in February 2024 after Rodney "Lil’ Rod" Jones filed a high-profile lawsuit. The claims in the lawsuit were disturbing enough to dominate global headlines, with specific references to unnamed celebrities. One excerpt alleged that Diddy confided in Jones about sexual encounters with several public figures, including a "Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

“Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper[5] (REDACTED), R&B singer[6] (REDACTED), and Stevie J.” The footnote for 5 reads, “He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

This description led many to speculate that the rapper in question was Meek Mill, given his Philadelphia roots and well-known relationship with Nicki Minaj from 2015 to 2017.

As speculation grew, Meek Mill hopped on Twitter to deny any involvement, asking his followers to send him the actual lawsuit so he could address it directly.

Leaked Audio of Two Men Having Sex

An alleged clip of Diddy “drilling” Meek Mill was leaked by a man who claims to be Diddy’s former body guard, and the internet has been going wild scrutinizing its authenticity.

In a self-filmed video, Diddy’s former bodyguard states he was sober while others were incapacitated and that he overheard unusual sounds. He alleges Diddy was in "overdrive"during this sexual encounter while the other man was “struggling.” He claims that Meek Mill's champagne had been spiked and that everyone else was passed out at the party.

The video has since gained attention online, with the bodyguard stating, "Cuz nobody believed that was Diddy beating Meek back in, but now, now ya’ll m*****f**k**** believe the video, right?” These allegations remain unsubstantiated, and no credible evidence or corroborating testimony has surfaced to support the body guard’s statements.

Azealia Banks chimed in with a different taking claiming Diddy was the “bottom.”

The internet started asking Meek Mill to speak up and he responded by saying all of this was a smear campaign to remove a powerful black voice, a narrative he’s stuck to the last couple months.

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin

The public started questioning Meek Mill’s relationship with billionaire Michael Rubin when Rubin posted a clip of Meek Mill bunny hopping on a tennis court. Many deemed the clip as racist, wondering why a white man was filming a black man bunny hop.

Meek defended his friend, Rubin, and said that this was something he started in prison.

If it wasn’t for Michael Rubin, Meek Mill may have never been the face of prison reform.

In 2019, billionaire Robert Kraft teamed up with billionaire Michael Rubin, and made Jay Z and Meek Mill, the face of a criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance. The organization started after Rubin set up a meeting between Robert Kraft and Meek Mill.

In one of Ye's most infamous tweets, where he accused the Kardashians of attempting to "51/50" him (a reference to California's involuntary psychiatric hold law), he also claimed he had wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian after learning she had met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills—the same hotel Ye briefly called home following their separation.

Parisian Party Gone Wild

The Daily Mail obtained never before seen footage of a wild party Diddy hosted at the Parisian Palace in Paris for Meek Mill’s 27th birthday. According to the palace’s long-time property manager, Jason Haight, Diddy rented the property for $25,000 and hosted a party he described as “disgusting” and “riddled with debauchery.”

Haight claims Diddy left the property in complete disarray and remembers finding a slew of strange items left behind inside including broken alcohol bottles, half an ounce of cocaine, used condoms, blood-stained bedding, lubricants and razor blades. Outside the mansion Haight found discarded underwear and two iPhones in the bushes near a bowling alley.

Other celebrity guests in attendance that night were French Montana, King Bach and Lil Durk. The never-before-seen footage obtained by Daily Mail gave readers an intimate look inside the birthday party. The party scenes included a clip of Diddy, Meek Mill and French Montana giving a speech on stage, masked dancers and women in lingerie dancing sensually around the property and a clip of men eating sushi off a naked model laying across a dining table.

Meek Mill was not happy that “white-owned media outlets” like The Daily Mail, Page Six, The Express Tribune and The Source and others picked up the story years later.

“None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!!” he wrote on X.

In a few more posts, he alluded that this was an ongoing effort by white-owned media outlets to destroy the career of an innocent black man.

This wasn’t the first time the public saw a rapper participate in Nyotaimori- the Japanese tradition of serving sushi and sashimi on a naked woman’s body.

After months out of the public eye, Ye resurfaced with headlines about his lavish 46th birthday celebration, which featured Nyotaimori. The event confused many of his Christian followers, who questioned the stark contrast between this provocative display and Ye’s prior sermons on modesty. Many were outraged that his young daughter North attended the party and participated in the tradition.

Meek Mill Says “No Diddy Gang”

The internet cringed when Meek Mill was spotted in a video saying “No Diddy gang” to the camera in an attempt to save face. After months of downplaying his affiliation with Diddy, he suddenly decided to distance himself in November 2024.

FearBuck on X posted the video with the caption that read, “Meek Mill is now claiming to be “No Diddy Gang” after being Diddy’s best buddy for years.”

Even Diddy’s son, Justin Combs seemed to find this sudden distancing strange, commenting a “smh” on DJ Akademiks post sharing this news.

No matter how hard Meek Mill tries to dismiss his relationship with Diddy, the internet has already made up its mind. Each defensive post he writes on X only encourages people to dig up more videos highlighting their close connection.

