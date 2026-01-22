She Was Out for Blood. Media Critics Cheered Her Conviction. But Did Justice Fail Elizabeth Holmes?

Inside Sources believe so.

After 971 days in a Texas federal prison, news broke yesterday that Elizabeth Holmes has formally requested that Donald Trump commute her sentence, with nearly six years remaining before she would otherwise be eligible for release. She is seeking a commutation of her 11¼-year federal sentence, imposed last year. The request remains pending, according to the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney.

Predictably, the announcement sent media into a frenzy. Headlines rushed to recycle familiar script, reminding us of the sins attached to “disgraced Silicon Valley scam artist.”

Readers here already know my position. I’ve explained it in depth, but I’ll state it plainly again. I support serious consideration of her request for commutation. Over the past few months, the deeper I’ve gone into her case—the evidence, the timeline, and players involved—the more convinced I’ve become that we were sold a story that served entrenched interests above justice.

Based on exclusive information uncovered, I believe we have been largely misled. And when a full accounting of what actually happened emerges, it will likely shock everyone.

Sources connected to the situation say there are significant figures within the White House who are sympathetic to her request. One source likened the situation to the Ted Stevens case. Stevens, a longtime U.S. senator from Alaska, was charged with corruption in 2008 just before his reelection. He was accused of failing to disclose gifts tied to renovations on his home. After narrowly losing the election, it later emerged that prosecutors had concealed evidence and mishandled witnesses.

The Justice Department ultimately vacated the conviction, calling it a serious case of prosecutorial misconduct.

If that comparison holds, this administration may be the one to expose how a Biden-era Justice Department handled Holmes’s case—and whether justice was ever the true objective.

As a brief recap: this was not a health crime. Contrary to popular belief, Holmes was never convicted of harming patients. She never sold a single share of her Theranos stock, despite a paper valuation of $9 billion. And according to peer-reviewed research published after the company collapsed, along with multiple sources I’ve spoken with, the technology did, in fact, work.

It is also worth noting that in an industry where roughly 75 percent of startups fail and investor money routinely evaporates, Holmes remains the only Silicon Valley CEO in federal prison for a startup collapse.

The question is not whether she made mistakes running Theranos, but whether those mistakes justify the singular punishment she received.

In 2015, Elizabeth Holmes was everywhere, staring back at us from grocery store checkout lines on countless magazine covers. Her glacial blue-eyed gaze became synonymous for young brilliance, a photogenic ascent the media eagerly tracked.

At her height, she embodied Silicon Valley’s most seductive promise: that the future of tech could arrive in unexpected form. As rising media darling, she represented a fraying version of the American dream—a young woman in a male-dominated industry intent on shaking things up and reinventing a deeply flawed (trillion dollar) healthcare system dominated by two conglomerates.

By 2020, everything had changed. Praise gave way to front-page shame. She was photographed mid-stride, dodging paparazzi on her way into a federal courthouse, hand in hand with her partner. By then, the Hollywood version of her had eclipsed the real one, repackaged by John Carreyrou into a bestselling book, later adapted into a dramatized series.

As with most high-profile cases shaped by documentaries and dramatizations weighed by bias, most will assume they know the story because they’ve absorbed a produced version of it.

I’m here to tell you that much of what we think we know is about to change. Faster than you might expect.

Look at what happened in the final months of 2025. After I published an article framing Holmes as a “MAHA martyr,” a decade ahead of where health science was headed, Politico pointed out an “alliance building between the Trump-aligned movement and convicted Theranos founder.”

They Wrote:

“On Oct. 31, mommy-blogger-turned-MAHA-influencer Jessica Reed Kraus published a Substack post titled “Elizabeth Holmes’ Redemption Arc Loading for her nearly 500,000 subscribers. The post was sympathetic toward Holmes, a former Silicon Valley darling who falsely claimed that Theranos’ blood-testing technology could deliver faster and more accurate results than existing methods from just a few drops of blood. Holmes ultimately stood trial, was found guilty, and sentenced to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors, though she maintains her innocence. According to her “MAHA crew,” Kraus wrote, Holmes is a deeply misunderstood character. “My crew joked that if Holmes emerged today, she would be counted among the innovators MAHA endorses.” Holmes welcomed the attention from prison. Her X account linked to my post, calling it “a beautifully written article.” I responded by signaling there was more to come: my audience is interested in what has been overlooked and twisted, and based on the research I’ve done, the case deserves fresh eyes and a new investigation. I remain committed to that work.”

This month, The Wall Street Journal lumped me into a piece titled Washington’s New Lobbyists: Paid Online Influencers With Few Rules. The insinuation— that I work these stories as paid efforts, to push pardon requests in front of the right people. The article attempted to cast suspicion on the idea of compromised media infiltrating MAGA. My name was included despite no evidence that I have ever taken money to lobby for anything (I haven't). What the piece ultimately revealed is just how jaded mainstream journalism has become—assuming profit as a driving motive, rather than a genuine commitment to truth and exposing the forces that threaten the pursuit.

As the mother of two toddlers serving an 11-year federal sentence for wire fraud, I maintain what I wrote months ago: Holmes is a cause célèbre within the Make America Healthy Again movement.

You’ll want to see where this goes. Based on sources I’ve collected, what’s ahead threatens to undermine prevailing narrative—and is likely to make a lot of people in Washington very uncomfortable.

Ultimately, the President will decide.