It's 6 a.m. on a Friday, and the end-of-year emotions, stress, and chaos are starting to weigh on me. I know any mother reading this can relate. I feel rightfully and familiarly overwhelmed by it all: slightly sad, painfully tired, and stretched incredibly thin. Graduations alone are taxing on the heart, and juggling four kids' closing schedules on top of stacking campaign invites is proving harder than I had hoped. I keep telling myself we've just got to make it through May. I wouldn't say I'm burnt out, but at this speed, I'm definitely edging towards some creative collapse and doing everything I can to avoid it.

On that note, I have a second-anniversary post to share with you soon, detailing some of what life has been like these past couple of years, both on and behind the screen.

Currently, I'm packing for another flight—this time to Colorado, then New York, then D.C. for various events and connections tracking the campaign. At the six-month mark, wanting to ensure your interests are heard and considered, I figured I'd pause before I board to ask what you, the respected funders and supporters of my travels, would like to see, examine, and discuss in the second phase of our coverage leading up to Election Day.

I still have several chapters to unfold about Mar-A-Lago (tales and tours), as well as a long overdue Kennedy Compound finale. But what would you like to see more or less of in general? I ask with genuine intrigue.

If I survive this staggering 10-day stretch, I'll commit to a restful schedule in early June to catch up on past chapters. Yet, I want to serve collective interests moving forward, so please advise honestly in comments below.

As always, I'm open to all of your suggestions, cravings, compliments, and critiques!

With Love,

JRK