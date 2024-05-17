House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristen Cheshier's avatar
Kristen Cheshier
May 17, 2024

You've done such a great job giving us the actual stories of these men wanting our vote but it's time for you to rest and spend time with your family! Senior year is so emotional and full of so many events. I'd rather see you with your family, sharing those memories with us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Helena's avatar
Helena
May 17, 2024

Love your work JRK! But I’m getting overwhelmed with politics. Don’t we all know these men pretty well by now? I’m interested in Ashley Biden’s diary. Bennifer 2.0 are headed for divorce? The Sussex Montecito Renaissance… I need some lite exposés for summer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture