“To demand to know is the obligation of every American. That it occasionally leads people down blind alleys, or off to Atlantis, is to be celebrated, not scorned.”― Charles P. Pierce

I should’ve known the country would implode as soon as I stepped off the continent.

Gen X abroad are in morning.

We lost Ozzy. Then the Hulk. Then Theo Cosby. These things always come in threes.

Hunter Biden launched a surprisingly persuasive campaign for the purity of crack. Elon Musk opened a café in LA staffed by slow-moving, unattractive robots trailing hot servers in roller skates and freakishly sterile decor. Michael Wolff somehow became the nation’s leading authority on all things Epstein. Tulsi called for Obama’s arrest over the Russia hoax. Hillary was exposed as a painkiller fiend (Fainting spells explained) And now the DOJ is pressing the Clintons for answers about their ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Which means that Bill and Ghislaine’s torrid little love affair might actually—finally—get coverage beyond your trusted HIH newsletter.

But the most compelling twist is Ghislaine Maxwell dragged into center stage.

Consider, please, the timeline:

Six months ago, on a Zoom call about a possible book deal, I mentioned—regretfully—that the only subject I was adequately qualified to write about was Ghislaine Maxwell. After three years of obsessive research, interviews, and relentless digging, none of that content published, the consensus on the call was “Nobody cares about her anymore.”

What else I could write?

Four months ago, competitive right-wing influencers on X were tagging Pam Bondi and other prominent members of the White House, trashing me for accepting a white binder, accusing me of sympathizing with a notorious pedophile. They wanted my access revoked. Evidence of me in a #FreeGhislaine T-shirt at the DNC accompanied the attacks, hoping it would expose me as a moral disgrace, unworthy of official press credentials.

Then two weeks ago, a dramatic shift in narrative.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s name was everywhere.

The president deep in crisis after catastrophically fumbling the Epstein files, promoted separate calls from sources intimately connected to the White House. They reached out asking for advice on Maxwell. Thanks to the viral bashing weeks earlier, I was on their radar as an “expert” on Epstein’s defamed co-conspirator.

Canceled efforts had backfired.

Should they interview her?

Did I think it would help or hurt the scandal?

What was my opinion of her?

I turned over my own polling data in addition to a passionate pitch to speak to her. The public wanted clarity. Statistics showed my audience craved some proof of internal efforts to correct massive misstep. If the administration hoped to draw any redeemable contrast to Biden’s admin silencing Maxwell—if they wanted to prove they weren’t afraid of inconvenient narratives and were serious about campaign promises about radical transparency—then Ghislaine’s side had to be heard. Regardless of any PR risk involved.

I told them—in my opinion—she was the only viable reset button they had left.

On muted sidelines my prison sources have provided me updates on Maxwell’s life behind bars for over a year now. Her mistreatment is well documented on my end, based on 2-3 dedicated sources. I've mostly kept this compilation to myself. Not sure what to do them, it evolved into a story I cared too much about to toss into a newsletter to likely be ignored.

I’m watching and waiting now to see where it goes from here. My sources are 1-2 days (sometimes a week) before breaking headlines.

On a blazing bus top tour of Rome I’m drafting this update as virtual postcard to you as supportive readers following these developments and seeing, in real time, how everything is starting to connect.

I've only been brutally candid in the journey.

Back home, the mundane demands of domestic life grow harrowing in our absence. The dog—typically obedient—now leaps to escape out of open windows in a frantic search for his best friend, sidetracked by wild squirrels in neighboring parks. One of the bunnies gives birth without warning. A new baby appears unexpectedly, curled in a heap atop the wooden hutch’s bunk.

My best friend’s been holding down the fort while we’re swept into the thrall of a seductive Italian summer. She cooks for the boys, takes them to the movies, out for ice cream and shopping for shoes. Last week, there was a lobster party with all their friends, complete with printed menus and sea-themed dishware.

Hayes has successfully evaded another week of daycare disguised as sailing lessons. Rex still falls asleep sketching in bed like he has since he was five. Leon needs money for another fishing charter. Arlo replies to my stories asking why his dad looks so buff. “Bro. Is he on testosterone?”

People here address Mike in Italian, assuming he’s a local. His SoCal base tan tricks them into assumption. His grandmother, who is dancing in my reels today at 95, will be proud to hear her father’s heritage bleeds through.

Italy is the vacation I promised us last year after all of those months on the road shadowing politicians across the country. So far, it’s everything I imagined. Thanks in part to the cast of sunbaked sailors who ferry us out to sea each afternoon and into narrow grottos, where neon-blue water electrifies the outlines of fish in the dark. These men, they take hedonistic joy in ushering tourists like us through choppy waters. They ask about life in the States, serve roasted sea bass with pitchers of white wine steeped in peach slices, and rant in heavy accent about our “crazy” president—and theirs.

Trump is not adored in the more romantic parts of Italy. But at least tabled political debates are jovial, I assume, because of the generous the jugs of wine.

As the trip winds down, I’m still holding out hope for a Giorgia Meloni sighting. To tell her how much I admire her handsome custom suits and razor sharp blunt-cut bob. Somehow, the combination of these two offsets her short stature so completely you forget she’s super petite, even when seated beside Elon Musk (in sweeter days) who always looked hopelessly smitten in her presence.

For the record, I was rooting for that romance

I’ll share trip highlights once I’m back. I’ve started making city guides with links and recommendations for fun, like the veteran influencer I am. Expect notes on Newport Rhode Island and New York City soon.

We’re in Rome now, checked into a starkly modern hotel beside the Pantheon, wedged between ancient ruins and crumbling buildings the color of dust and limestone.

Tomorrow, we’ll meet Lady Victoria for themed celebrations in Tuscany.

So far everything is more beautiful than I expected.

At first, when all of this U.S. news was breaking by the hour I resented being stuck on an alternate timeline. It’s been hard to write here. But the urge dulls under the weight of slow-moving, poetic scenery. Rome is breathtaking. A few days in, I’ve come to embrace delayed disconnect. With distance comes clarity everything happens for a reason.

Disconnect is likely what I needed. Proof is in the headlines. Everything I’ve been battling is suddenly starting to reconcile, without force.

Still, I’ll admit: America from this vantage feels jarringly inelegant. Like a drunken fool staggering through littered alleyways on summer holiday guided by instincts that only breed further crisis.

I remain enthralled as foreign spectator. Especially now that they’re delivering sensational finales to stories I’ve followed for years.

I’ll be back next week —live from my office overlooking the coves of a SoCal sea.

Signing off for now, in search of famous fountains and ancient marble statues carved by mentally unstable Italian visionaries we've come to worship.

With love and thanks ,

JRK

Up Ahead…

A weird scoop about Joe Biden hiding out in a Malibu trailer park.

The strange tale behind the painting of Bill Clinton in the blue dress that once hung in Epstein’s estate.

And a return to the Elizabeth Holmes deep-dive series I introduced earlier this month.