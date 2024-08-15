We landed in Fort Lauderdale last night and had just entered the freeway headed for Palm Beach when my middle son groaned, rolled down the window of our rented minivan, and vomited at 75 mph. Chaos erupted. The backseat filled with screams as one of his brothers was struck by the unfortunate effects of backwind. We veered off an exit into a McDonald’s parking lot to clean up when I saw the news, my phone pinging almost on beat.

"WTF is Bobby thinking?!" the first text I opened asked. Then came, "Please tell me this isn’t true. This can’t be true. OMG this can’t be real." Followed by, "I told you this guy is the ultimate con artist.” And finally, "I always suspected he might be a snake in the grass," accompanied by a series of vomiting emojis that not only expressed extreme disgust in a breaking headline but perfectly mirrored our gross carpool disaster.

The shockwaves reverberating in my DMs are all due to the Washington Post article yesterday that revealed Kennedy vying for Harris’s attention. Fury and confusion rattled my following, which is heavily packed with RFK Jr. stans hailing from the left and the right. My inbox spiked with outrage over reports that Bobby Kennedy had sought, but was denied, a meeting with Kamala Harris. “Harris and her advisers have not responded with an offer to meet or shown interest in the proposal,” said people familiar with the conversations. The Harris outreach followed a meeting in Milwaukee last month between Kennedy and Trump, where they allegedly discussed a similar policy role and endorsement, which seemingly fell apart without an agreement.

The news now is an unfathomable twist for those who placed their faith in a man they believed transcended the modern left’s political mess—everything they railed against. For disillusioned liberals, RFK Jr. is a beacon of principled rebellion against the establishment, so the idea of him groveling to possibly endorse Harris or even considering a role in her cabinet feels like a gut punch.

“I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective,” Kennedy was quoted in the article regarding the failed meeting. “I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race. From the beginning of this campaign, we were saying people should be talking to each other. That is the only way of unifying the country.”

Disenchanted liberals who abandoned the Democratic Party are feeling rightfully confused if not utterly betrayed by it. Kennedy’s main allure was that he was one of them—a renegade unafraid to challenge the status quo, unshackled by the compromises they have come to loathe in mainstream politics. For those who back him, RFK Jr. represents a path forward—a figure who can resist the very establishment Biden/Harris epitomizes. Flirtation with the enemy administration isn’t just disappointing; it’s heartbreaking, like finding out your partner is cheating—with the neighbor you can't stand. The sense of betrayal permeating in my audience runs deep.

I logged off last night asking that we all take a breather, vowing to revisit the topic once I had gained a clearer sense of moves and motives. I’m not sure I have much new yet to offer in that promise.

However, defense theories are emerging, suggesting this could be part of a more calculated maneuver to eventually endorse Trump. “Maybe he’s doing it to appease his family,” a follower speculated. “To show that he tried but was overlooked by the left, so he can endorse Trump later and claim he made an effort with Harris.” “I actually think this is smart and authentic,” another added. “I have no idea if there’s some 3D chess going on that I’m too naive to notice, but it seems like smart branding. Like, yeah, I said I would talk to either side. And this way, if he eventually endorses DJT, he can say, ‘I TRIED to offer my services to Kamala! She wouldn’t even talk to me! I went where I was welcome,’ etc.”

RFK’s Response Via X

“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values. The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion.

Kennedy Democrats were anti-war. Kamala‘s is riddled with neocon warmongers.

The RFK/JFK dems were allies of Main Street, cops, firefighters, and working people. VP Harris’s is the Party of Big Tech, Big Pharma and Wall Street.

My dad and uncle’s party was the champion of voting rights and fair elections. VP Harris’s is the party of lawfare, disenfranchisement, and the coronation of its candidates by corporate donors and party elites.

I’ve used our nation’s courts to prosecute corporations who hurt Black Americans. VP Harris used our nation’s courts to mercilessly prosecute Black Americans and exploit them for their labor.

My father and uncle prided themselves on their skills at debate and their ability to articulate a coherent vision for our country. VP Harris is scared to debate and can’t survive an unscripted interview. Instead of outlining a vision, she relies on middleschool tactics – memes, forged headlines, infantile slogans (Joy!) and name calling (“Republicans are weird.“)

I’ve spent years battling government corruption and lies. VP Harris spent years gaslighting Americans about the health of our Commander in Chief.

I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her.”

“I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President”—because she didn’t return my call 😂 That’s like me saying, “I will NOT spend the night with Mark Ruffalo!”—he doesn’t know I exist,” scoffed Link Lauren in an early text this morning. (He is quick to quell my panic by reminding me this is all part of politics. Where I cave to drama, Link leans into snark. It all makes for entertaining commentary in the end.)

Certainly, this is not his father's party. For those who revered the Kennedy legacy, today’s Democratic Party is a bastardized version that bears little resemblance to the one Robert F. Kennedy Sr. fought to transform—a party that once championed the working class and sought justice with unwavering resolve. Seeing Bobby Jr. engage with this diluted, compromised version of that party is a bitter pill to swallow.

What’s worse, is the distrust it sows—growing doubt over RFK Jr.'s integrity, which has always been his most appealing trait. What ARE his motives? A month ago, he reportedly approached Donald Trump during the RNC, seeking a role in his administration. Now he’s propositioning the Harris camp? It has us all wondering if this a grand betrayal or potentially just smart strategy? Does it reflect shrewd pragmatism or a troubling willingness to sacrifice principle for any seat in power?

I will say I’m not ready to unclench my support for Kennedy a week before the DNC. But for a man who built his reputation on standing firm behind his convictions, this zigzagging between polar political forces certainly raises red flags. Less than three months from the election, we’re left questioning whether he is the steadfast champion we believed him to be or merely someone willing to take whatever cabinet position is offered, regardless of what politics it comes attached to.

All I know is that uncertainty is gnawing now at his base who are fearing the worst — that perhaps they misjudged him, his convictions and visions all along…

Thoughts?

Another case of misconstrued mainstream slandering or a wolf in sheep clothing coming exposed?