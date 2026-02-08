X ACCOUNT ALLEGING TO BE EPSTEIN’S GIRLFRIEND IS SUDDENLY REACTIVATED, REVEALING SHE IS READY TO SPILL EVERYTHING
"I Know Everything About You Donald Trump"
Ghislaine Maxwell is set to testify tomorrow — a taped recording they will likely share with the public later in the day. This will allegedly be followed by the Clintons appearing before Congress later this month. Stay tuned for a post later sharing overt email flirtations between Bill and Ghislaine.
Since the file drop, things are moving fast, so it’s hard to know in real time what is credible and what is capitalizing on the frenzy.
Two Thing To Note:
The internet unearthed a post Trump published last May — a video spotlighting the “Clinton Body Count” on Truth Social. I know for a fact that some within the Trump circle entertain the theory that Hillary was possibly behind JFK’s death.
2. A second development under viral scrutiny: Twenty-one hours ago, an account created in 2017 as @KARYNA Shuliak — matching the name of a 36-year-old Belarusian dentist living in New York, Epstein’s girlfriend from at least 2012 until his death in 2019, with Epstein reportedly funding her education — resurfaced. She is reportedly the primary beneficiary of his estate trust, which is said to be around $100 million.
“After year of silence, the truth, Jeffrey was innocent, trapped by powerful people who silenced him. I was his last confidante, and I have the evidence they’re still hiding,” she posted yesterday morning.
The identity of this account has yet to be validated, but Alex Jones replied instantly requesting her appearance on his show. She (whoever she is) says she is willing to speak to the public, but only if it is live.
Stay tuned for developing information and related posts.
Why does this seem to be filled with well timed tweets? If she is doing this AND has damning evidence why isn’t she just releasing it? Money? She is the beneficiary of a 100 million dollar estate? So she’s greedy.
She’ll donate to the “real victims” but hasn’t done so yet with her millions? This would be the perfect time to release evidence against DJT if it exists, the masses are clamoring for it.
If it were there and credible the previous administration would have buried him under the jail house. It seems to me this is a big fat nothing burger.
Doesn’t mean I won’t pay attention to it but I can’t take it seriously at this moment. Too many things appear to be pushed to the back burners right now, what’s another inflammatory tweet going to do?
Lots of things being investigated behind the scenes but it sure feels like someone is hiding the ball from the public because every day there’s some new scandal or crisis.
I know this is important, however do you get the feeling that we’re being distracted Jess, possibly for some other event to occur?