Shawna Rollins
17m

Why does this seem to be filled with well timed tweets? If she is doing this AND has damning evidence why isn’t she just releasing it? Money? She is the beneficiary of a 100 million dollar estate? So she’s greedy.

She’ll donate to the “real victims” but hasn’t done so yet with her millions? This would be the perfect time to release evidence against DJT if it exists, the masses are clamoring for it.

If it were there and credible the previous administration would have buried him under the jail house. It seems to me this is a big fat nothing burger.

Doesn’t mean I won’t pay attention to it but I can’t take it seriously at this moment. Too many things appear to be pushed to the back burners right now, what’s another inflammatory tweet going to do?

Lots of things being investigated behind the scenes but it sure feels like someone is hiding the ball from the public because every day there’s some new scandal or crisis.

Tov Klein
19m

I know this is important, however do you get the feeling that we’re being distracted Jess, possibly for some other event to occur?

1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
