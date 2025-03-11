If there’s one thing I’ve learned this month, it’s that the internet forgets—and forgives—fast.

Just a month ago, Ye fka Kanye West was spiraling online. He posted X-rated BDSM porn on a Sunday morning, referred to himself as “God,” and admitted that he has “hit women before.” His Super Bowl commercial doubled as an ad for swastika T-shirts on his website. He launched a “Free Puff” campaign and even sold merchandise exploiting Cassie Ventura’s assault—listing the very hoodie she was wearing when she was attacked by Diddy on YEEZY.com for his new signature $20 price. Not once, not twice, but roughly 2390432 times, he proudly called himself a “NAZI.”

Fans begged him to put the iPhone on airplane mode, focus on his album BULLY, and most importantly, “FIND GOD!”

This past weekend though, all seemed to be forgiven

On Saturday night, Ye posted a photo with his former choir director, Jason White, and announced the return of Sunday Service, his once-revered Christian gospel experience, set for March 16th.

Despite a year of broken promises—scrapped albums, last-minute canceled shows, undelivered merchandise fans already paid for—his diehard supporters instantly believed this would be the one venture he’d follow through on. They rushed to his comment section asking how they could buy tickets…to church.

Never mind the blasphemous rants, the self-proclaimed godhood and full embrace of everything Christ warned against-somehow, two years of dancing with the devil weren’t undone by repentance, but by a single Instagram post. At least in the eyes of man- more specifically, the cultish stans still standing in 2025.

At midnight, my phone buzzed. A text from a pastor friend popped up.

“Sunday Service is back! You going?”

I couldn’t believe it. All it took was one social media post for even a devout pastor to rewrite history in real-time— believing Ye was not only back in alignment with Christ, but fit to lead a weekly church service?

Christians are forgiving, yes—but this felt more like willful amnesia.

2019 Sunday Service vs. 2025 Sunday Service

When Ye first launched Sunday Service in 2019, many called him a religious grifter, accusing him of using the church emotionally and financially- “feeding his narcissistic ego while finding a pretty tax loophole.” But insiders close to him at that time, insisted his faith was genuine.

Back then, Ye was deep in his Christian faith—holding weekly Bible studies, attending intimate church services in the Valley, and eliminating curse words from his vocabulary and music catalog.

As someone who attended Sunday Service at The Forum, I believed his intentions were genuine—the breathtaking flower arrangements circling the stage, the soul-stirring choir, and Kenny G’s saxophone melodies as North sat on Ye’s shoulders created moments that felt truly divine. Whether his faith was real or performative, I remember leaving feeling the presence of the Lord.