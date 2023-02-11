Hello, and happy Saturday!

In regard to unraveling the whole wildly webbed Epstein saga, where the layers never seem to end, I see my role as “valuable” from a removed standpoint. I am dedicated to examining the story from both a personal point but also committed to simplifying and wrangling incoming information from lesser known sources and outlets, who are doing an incredible job, to ensure that as many eyes as possible are on them as the story evolves. I like that I can drift between writer & researcher and also serve as spokesperson for independent voices — inspiring and educating the public in ways mainstream media is not. My main goal is to solidify a solid network of sources, outside of MSN, to keep you (my adored audience) informed.

Today, as “homework,” I’m sharing two podcasts I feel are vital to being informed on where all of this is headed.

The first is a conversation with Whitey Webb, our savior of sanity, in an interview from November which Glen Beck himself deemed “the most powerful interview” he’s ever done. Whitney, we know, is a walking encyclopedia on everything Epstein, unmatched in confidence, appearing with no notes, no apologies, armed with cold hard facts about highly concerning aspects of the elite and their highly concerning motivations for the greater public. Beck’s viewers said that Whitney is “a testament to what real journalism can be and “puts the average journalist of the day to absolute shame.” Beck also said, ‘Whitney is one of the smartest and most knowledgeable guests I've ever heard on a podcast. Not even an ounce of ideology injected and packed full of information. Imagine if we had people like this teaching in our schools?”

“She’s not a conspiracy theorist, she’s a CONSPIRACY ANALYST”

Topics touched on

Trauma manifested in the creation of Robert Maxwell

A succinct psychological framing of Ghislaine Maxwell

FBI compromised “for a long time” typically comes in “to cover things up”

Evidence that Epstein is not an anomaly

The elite push for a future based on transhumanism

Fearlessness in journalism and seeking truth

Mainstream Epstein coverage overlooking massive corruption and financial crimes.

Blackmail as our country’s oldest working tool

How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves | Whitney Webb x Glenn Beck

Geopolitics, news and history

Johnny Vedmore x Addy Adds / 20 min mark Epstein reveals kick in / 26 min mark is Maria Farmer / 32 min mark teaser upcoming bombshell reveal

The second pod is one hosted by Addy, whom I met and befriend during the Maxwell trial. His guest, Johnny Vedmore, is Whitney Webb’s boyfriend (and cute British baby daddy) My friend Nadia tuned me onto him last week and I liked him instantly. As a SA victim himself, he explains why he has a personal stake in hunting pedophiles.

“EVERYTHING I BELIEVED ABOUT THE EPSTEIN CASE CRUMBLED”

The basis of this conversation revolves around an article he has yet to publish, but plans to release next month. Information he says no one has uncovered previously. He also claims that one thing he discovered is explosive enough to possibly overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

The operation (blackmail) is “still ongoing,” he says and swears one thing he found will “break apart everything.”

Please watch both. Things are going to get very messy very soon. I’d love for us all to stay updated and informed.

