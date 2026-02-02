UP AHEAD:

In addition to the file drop and the public and media commentary surrounding it, I’ll be weaving in exclusive insight from Nick Tartaglione—one of the last people to speak with Jeffrey Epstein before his death—who claims to possess hard evidence accusing the Comeys of corrupt dealings at the head of Epstein’s case, and identifies the one person Epstein told him “deserved” to be jailed. My reporting will also include details surrounding Epstein’s final phone call, my recent interview with his brother Mark Epstein, what Mark observed during the autopsy, and what he believes about who killed his brother. I’ll be drawing from a year-long correspondence with inmates housed alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, sharing daily observations of her mood, habits, and state of mind. Additional bombshells tied to Epstein’s autopsy are set to be released in February, and I’ll be working steadily to connect what I’ve uncovered exclusively in the lead-up.

Greetings from check out at a tiny cottage in West Palm.

It’s uncomfortably icy here in Florida. I didn’t know these parts were even capable of producing temperatures this cold. I’m talking Aspen-level brisk. Fur coats were on full display at Dan and Erin’s wedding yesterday.

I’ll be back shortly to tell you all about it. Not as a typical party highlight, but as a concluding testament to a life unknowingly practiced in the power of manifestation.

I’ll explain later.

If you follow me on IG, you caught BTS glimpses of the event, but without any story framing attached. Sometimes I like visuals to stand alone, to paint an abstract setting. The setting, in this case, being Mar-a-Lago on a Sunday.

I spent the day at the president’s winter home as a guest at Erin Ellmore and Dan Scavino’s nuptials. I’ve attended many events in this ballroom, but never with the president himself seated among friends and members of his administration. The vibe was unlike anything comparable. My notes are a testament to it.

I shared a row with Elon Musk, who arrived with one of the mothers of his children on his arm, wrapped in a rich red scarf. I mingled with Todd Blanche and his wife at the bar, ran into a glowing Karoline Leavitt, who paused for a photo alongside her friend, also pregnant, caught Marco Rubio laughing, truly laughing, at his boss throughout the speech, recorded Pete Hegseth looking slightly embarrassed when called up by Trump, and finally found the nerve to approach the ice queen herself, Susie Wiles, for a Polaroid. Spoiler: she turned out to be warm and engaging, happy to stand still for a single snap, which turned out beautifully.

And you’ll read about my official introduction to Donald Trump, face to face with him at his table, asking what the hell this old, clunky camera around my neck is. A scene I drafted nearly forty years ago as a society-obsessed tabloid tween, resulting in a Polaroid that matched my vision exactly.

For context, I’ve had many opportunities to be photographed with the president. I declined all of them until it matched what I knew it needed to be. The moment arrived yesterday.

Another unexpected perk was how many people stopped me to compliment the Candace Owens exposé. Within these political circles, it’s being read and received as a factual character assessment of a deeply flawed individual who was once respected and embraced in the very corridors she now seeks to burn. Let me just say-MAGA is fed up, but not shocked by any of it.

Her patterns land under intense scrutiny in my concluding chapter.

It’s been a wild three weeks, to say the least. Looking at my diary notes, it’s hard to believe this timeline is even real. How I go from boarding the president’s plane to track the secretary of war touring factories where we build our warships, to standing front and center to hear Elon Musk deliver startling facts to the SpaceX family, to shadowing a leading doctor in cancer research, a billionaire determined to see his drug pass FDA approval in America, to a seat at the table with the president in a good mood, listening to my tale of sixth-grade ambitions intercepted by three decades of liberalism that ultimately landed me in his orbit. The day these files dropped.

On our flight out, I was informed that I appear in the latest drop. Among the three million files, sleuths, and a couple of friends, found a link directly housing my articles. Accusers reported me to the FBI for publishing work that challenges, and in some cases directly debunks, their claims. They don’t like that. And because much of the media has avoided this territory altogether, my work apparently stands out enough to warrant FBI attention.

Legal-aged escorts lumped in as trafficked children, an inconsistency largely ignored by cowardly reporters, do not appreciate scrutiny, of any kind.

Predictably, I have a lot to say about all of it. And I may be the only person positioned to relay what’s being said on the inside about these files, having been there, in the mix, as they dropped.

I’m on a flight home this evening but I’ll be back with relentless updates starting tomorrow—live with Jay Beecher Tuesday (time TBD)

We’re not interested in amplifying hysteria. We’re interested in separating fact from spectacle, and documenting what survives scrutiny.

What a time to be alive, right? Connected by newsletter examinations tracking the horror and absurdity of this era. In this corner, one thing is certain: we will never run out of things to talk about. See you back here to recount the revival of pizzagate (911 references to pizza buried in the files!), Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged secret son exposed in emails involving Sarah Ferguson, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father potentially murdered by Mossad after attempted blackmail, George Bush accused of eating the intestines of dismembered infants, Bill Gates allegedly trying to secretly dose his wife with antibiotics after contracting an STD from Russian prostitutes, Epstein’s infatuation with Princess Sofia of Sweden, Steve Bannon’s unearthed hours-long interview with Epstein, and Nicki Minaj on X this morning openly accusing a ritualistic cabal, among so much more.

With love, from the eye of the storm,

JRK