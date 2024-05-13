Maher Calls Out Stormy Daniels For Newly Twisted Recount of The “Encounter” In Question
But Continues to Bash Him On Every Other Occasion
“Maher also said that Trump has an “open invitation” to come on to his show, despite the fact that he’s refused repeatedly. “I don’t think he really hates me, because I think he… the amount of times that he goes after me, he watches the show.”
“‘Accidentally,'”Maher continued, “it’s always ‘accidentally’ — he watches it accidentally every week. It’s amazing.”
Trump has made a regular habit of watching — and then complaining about — Maher’s show. In March he lashed out after Maher devoted a significant portion of his monologue to the former president. “Bill Maher is the worst!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He never got it, and never will. Bad ratings, a big fail on CNN shot, major case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
He was back at it last month after Maher interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump returned to Truth Social and wrote, “I actually watched, first time in a long time, ratings challenged Bill Maher’s really boring interview with RFK Jr. last night, only to find that Junior’ is far more LIBERAL than Maher and, in fact, far more LIBERAL than anyone running as a Democrat, including Cornel West and Jill Stein.”
“Yet despite this, he has no hope as a Democrat because they were able to use their typically Fascist tactics of repression and throw him out of the Party, like a dog, because he was taking primary votes away from the worst President in the history of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden,” he added.
I don’t hate Bill- but I still don’t understand how he defends Newsom- just how?!?!?
Thanks for pointing it out! Bill Maher talks about Trump on every single episode of "Real Time" and on his podcast Club Random. He is obsessed with him. Bill still has TDS which borders on OCD. Club Random just added Sage Steele to its lineup and Sage is a Trump supporter. That says a lot! I knew Bill from the Laugh Factory and he has a huge ego so he will stick to his guns but I think he knows another Biden term would be a disaster. What he should do is publicly endorse RFKJ.