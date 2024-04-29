INTRODUCING!

A new fun feature for PAID subs: Astrology & Politics by Crystal Warren. Because we could all use a break from the mounting chaos of the election cycle. In these readings we’ll explore of all the relevant political candidates through the lens of astrology to offer a unique perspective on their personalities, strengths, and weaknesses. Whether you're a die-hard Democrat, a steadfast Republican, or caught somewhere in between, celestial insights weighed by cosmic political analysis are now officially in the mix.

Who should we do next?

Reading by Crystal Warren

While we all get plenty of political highlights on the presidential candidates with the countless hottake headlines and news bites, there is much more to these individuals we don’t get exposure to. Unlike the candid Bravo Housewives we all guiltily enjoy, we, unfortunately, don’t get to peer into the inner worlds and personalities of these candidates — though we’d all love to see that spin-off show.

Short of sitting down with the candidates’ closest friends and family, and interviewing them, one way we can get a deeper understanding of them is by taking a look at their personal Astrology charts to peek at their humanity. After all, each candidate is a human being (or at least we think so anyway) with flaws and all, just like you and I. Hopefully, this will provide a new lens to filter the presidential candidates with by giving you the ‘why’ to all the ‘WTF’ moments that are sure to come.

In this first astrological breakdown, let’s take a look at Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a long-time activist, lawyer, father, husband — and now Presidential candidate, running as an Independent — the first in his family’s legacy. While we don’t know his official birth time, we know for sure he is a Capricorn Sun with a Cancer Moon. Right off the bat, this combo speaks to a hardworking, empathetic, compassionate individual. However, these two can be at odds when under stress - to work or to rest is often a dilemma for these individuals.

As a Capricorn Sun, RFK Jr. is ambitious, goal-oriented, and a natural leader who had to grow up fast after losing a father at such a young age. Most Capricorns often experience struggles early in life that cause them to leave their childhood behind much earlier than their peers, which we certainly saw with RFK.

In many cases, Capricorns tend to detach and isolate themselves from others to protect themselves from getting hurt and feeling their emotions. Fortunately, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a Moon in Cancer, which keeps him in touch with his sensitive and intuitive side, which Capricorn Suns can shut off early on.

Combine his Moon in Cancer with his Venus in Capricorn, and he has no shortage of high expectations and standards for how others should be treated and valued. These placements likely influenced his role as an advocate for others with his activism work — feeling it to be his duty to defend and nurture those that corrupt corporations have wronged while also holding those corporations accountable for their lack of compliance.